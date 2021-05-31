Thailand is certainly a country with a lot to take in. As a result, there are so many landmarks and popular attractions to see. Tours are a perfect way to explore these sites without the worry or hassle of visiting these places by yourself. This is why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 most popular tours in Thailand, to give you a little direction before you start your journey.

Note that during COVID, tour availability may be subject to change and face masks will be required. Please be sure to double check before making any plans.

5 Best Tours in Thailand

1. 4 Island Speed Boat Tours from Krabi

On this island-hopping adventure, you’ll embark on the “Sea Eagle” speedboat to 4 tropical islands around Ao Nang. Have a swim at Poda Island, Chicken Island, and Tup Island, then visit Phranang Cave on Railay Beach to see the stalactites and stalagmites. These breathtaking locations are not only picturesque, but they also have some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world.

The day starts off at Nopparat Thara Pier, where your speedboat will depart at 9:00 am. After departure, your driver will then take you to multiple locations (listed above) throughout the day. At 11:10 am, you’ll indulge in a beachside picnic lunch until 1:00 pm. The island-hopping will then continue and you’ll finally return back to Ao Nang at 3:00 pm.

During the whole tour, your guide will provide useful commentary on the region’s ecosystem and history. In addition, travelling by speed boat will, in turn, give you more time to enjoy activities, relax and take in everything else these beautiful islands have to offer. In total, the duration of the tour will be around 6 hours of fun in the sun, exploration and sight-seeing.

Other features: This all-inclusive package includes an English-speaking guide, lunch, life jackets, snorkelling equipment, and round-trip hotel transfers.

Pricing: Prices start from 1,200 baht.

Location: This journey will leave Nopparat Thara Pier in Krabi at 9:00 am and return at 3:00 pm.

Website: https://www.seaeagletour.com

Contact Info: 084 067 9979

2. Northern Thai Culture Tours & Khantoke Dinner

On this tour in Chiang Mai, immerse yourself in the culture of Northern Thailand. Take in the scenery on a Mai Ping River cruise, keep company with a family on their farm, and gander at the handmade goods at an art gallery all with a friendly local leading the way. During the tour, you’ll get a sense of the region’s traditions and hospitality and later, board a horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the ancient city of Wiang Kim Kahn’s temple ruins. Finally, finish the day with a Khantoke dinner in the style of a family gathering, complete with a performance by graceful costumed dancers. This tour is 13 hours long and thus will be a full-day adventure.

Other features: This tour includes an English-speaking tour guide, a peaceful morning cruise along the Mai Ping River, complimentary food and roundtrip transportation to and from your Chiang Mai hotel. Also, please note that a minimum of 2 people are needed for this activity to take place.

Pricing: From 6,874 baht / person.

Location: Wiang Kum Kam, Chiang Mai.

Contact Info: Bookings can be made on Hotels.com.

3. James Bond Island Excursion by Longtail Boat from Phuket

This tour will take you to multiple locations in Phuket where you’ll partake in activities such as sightseeing and kayaking.

Begin your tour by visiting Wat Suwan Kuha’s famous Monkey Cave. Here, you can explore the mountain’s many interconnected caves and pay homage to the temple’s gold reclining Buddha image. Next, the long-tail boat will navigate through the magical mangrove forest of Ao Phang Nga National Park. After this point, the tour will stop for a delicious lunch at a fishing village on Pan Yee Island before visiting James Bond Island, the set of the blockbuster film The Man with the Golden Gun. Finally, continue to Khao Phing Kan for a look at the beautiful limestone karst formations. Moreover, if you fancy, paddle around Talu Island in a kayak to appreciate the area’s beauty before returning to the pier. This tour is a full-day excursion, starting at 9:30 am and has a duration of 10 hours.

Other features: A guide, complimentary food and water, life jackets, transportation and basic insurance cover are all included in this tour.

Pricing: From 2,145 baht / person.

Locations: Pick-up and drop off is free from Patong, Kata, Karon, Kamala, Nakalay and Kalim in Phuket.

Contact Info: Bookings can be made through Get Your Guide.

4. Ayutthaya Day Tour by Bus & Boat

From Bangkok, this trip will take you to Ayutthaya, an ancient city and the capital of Siam. Your first stop is the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace, a palace formerly used by Thai kings and adorned with Chinese and European style decorations.

Following this, the trip will take you to the ruins of ancient palaces, where you’ll explore Buddist temples, monasteries and statues of Wat Mahathat, Wat Na Phra Mane, and Wat Lokayasutharam. Wat Mahatat is known for its Buddha’s Head, which is surrounded by a tree trunk and roots, while Wat Lokayasutharam houses Ayutthaya’s largest reclining Buddha, measuring 42 meters in length and 8 meters in height.

At around 1:00 pm, ascend on the White Orchid River Cruise at Wat Chong Lom Pier. Enjoy a delectable Thai or European lunch on board, complete with desserts, seasonal fruits, coffee, and tea. Relax as you cruise along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, taking in views of famous Thai landmarks such as Wat Arun, the Royal Grand Palace, and the Rama VIII Bridge.

Best features: Included in this trip is: round trip transportation, free admission to all attractions, attentive tour guide, Thai & Western buffet, complimentary drinks (tea, coffee and water) and hotel pick-up if needed.

Pricing: 1,740 baht / person.

Locations: Travellers will be picked up from their hotels in Bangkok and depart to Ayutthaya at 7:30 am by coach and return to Bangkok at 4:00 pm by river cruise.

Contact Info: Bookings for this tour can be made on Get Your Guide.

5. Half-Day Railway and Floating Market Tour

This tour takes you to 2 of Bangkok’s most popular traditional markets. First, board the train to the Maeklong Railway Market, which is noteworthy in that it is located on a working railway track. After some spare time for shopping, head to the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and take a long-tail boat ride around the stalls. Throughout the trip, a local guide will be there to teach you about the culture and traditions of the area. The tour will be a half-day tour (1 hour and 30 mins long), so is a good choice for those who want a quick adventure.

Best features: This trip includes: transportation on a round trip basis, English-speaking guide, a longtail boat ride to the floating market and lots of excitement.

Pricing: From 1,024 baht / person.

Locations: Travellers will meet and depart at 550 Sripraya Road, Mahapruetharam Sub-District, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.

Website: https://www.bigcountryvacation.com/trip-detail/13

Contact Info: tour@bigcountryvacation.com / +66 (2) 234-7212

These are only some of our favourite tours in Thailand. Of course, there are many other tours to choose from. However, we hope we’ve given you some ideas in preparation for the re-opening of tourism in Thailand, whenever that may be.

