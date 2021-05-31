Best of
Top 5 Most Popular Tours in Thailand
Thailand is certainly a country with a lot to take in. As a result, there are so many landmarks and popular attractions to see. Tours are a perfect way to explore these sites without the worry or hassle of visiting these places by yourself. This is why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 most popular tours in Thailand, to give you a little direction before you start your journey.
Note that during COVID, tour availability may be subject to change and face masks will be required. Please be sure to double check before making any plans.
1. 4 Island Speed Boat Tours from Krabi
On this island-hopping adventure, you’ll embark on the “Sea Eagle” speedboat to 4 tropical islands around Ao Nang. Have a swim at Poda Island, Chicken Island, and Tup Island, then visit Phranang Cave on Railay Beach to see the stalactites and stalagmites. These breathtaking locations are not only picturesque, but they also have some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world.
The day starts off at Nopparat Thara Pier, where your speedboat will depart at 9:00 am. After departure, your driver will then take you to multiple locations (listed above) throughout the day. At 11:10 am, you’ll indulge in a beachside picnic lunch until 1:00 pm. The island-hopping will then continue and you’ll finally return back to Ao Nang at 3:00 pm.
During the whole tour, your guide will provide useful commentary on the region’s ecosystem and history. In addition, travelling by speed boat will, in turn, give you more time to enjoy activities, relax and take in everything else these beautiful islands have to offer. In total, the duration of the tour will be around 6 hours of fun in the sun, exploration and sight-seeing.
Other features: This all-inclusive package includes an English-speaking guide, lunch, life jackets, snorkelling equipment, and round-trip hotel transfers.
Pricing: Prices start from 1,200 baht.
Location: This journey will leave Nopparat Thara Pier in Krabi at 9:00 am and return at 3:00 pm.
Website: https://www.seaeagletour.com
Contact Info: 084 067 9979
2. Northern Thai Culture Tours & Khantoke Dinner
On this tour in Chiang Mai, immerse yourself in the culture of Northern Thailand. Take in the scenery on a Mai Ping River cruise, keep company with a family on their farm, and gander at the handmade goods at an art gallery all with a friendly local leading the way. During the tour, you’ll get a sense of the region’s traditions and hospitality and later, board a horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the ancient city of Wiang Kim Kahn’s temple ruins. Finally, finish the day with a Khantoke dinner in the style of a family gathering, complete with a performance by graceful costumed dancers. This tour is 13 hours long and thus will be a full-day adventure.
Other features: This tour includes an English-speaking tour guide, a peaceful morning cruise along the Mai Ping River, complimentary food and roundtrip transportation to and from your Chiang Mai hotel. Also, please note that a minimum of 2 people are needed for this activity to take place.
Pricing: From 6,874 baht / person.
Location: Wiang Kum Kam, Chiang Mai.
Contact Info: Bookings can be made on Hotels.com.
3. James Bond Island Excursion by Longtail Boat from Phuket
This tour will take you to multiple locations in Phuket where you’ll partake in activities such as sightseeing and kayaking.
Begin your tour by visiting Wat Suwan Kuha’s famous Monkey Cave. Here, you can explore the mountain’s many interconnected caves and pay homage to the temple’s gold reclining Buddha image. Next, the long-tail boat will navigate through the magical mangrove forest of Ao Phang Nga National Park. After this point, the tour will stop for a delicious lunch at a fishing village on Pan Yee Island before visiting James Bond Island, the set of the blockbuster film The Man with the Golden Gun. Finally, continue to Khao Phing Kan for a look at the beautiful limestone karst formations. Moreover, if you fancy, paddle around Talu Island in a kayak to appreciate the area’s beauty before returning to the pier. This tour is a full-day excursion, starting at 9:30 am and has a duration of 10 hours.
Other features: A guide, complimentary food and water, life jackets, transportation and basic insurance cover are all included in this tour.
Pricing: From 2,145 baht / person.
Locations: Pick-up and drop off is free from Patong, Kata, Karon, Kamala, Nakalay and Kalim in Phuket.
Contact Info: Bookings can be made through Get Your Guide.
4. Ayutthaya Day Tour by Bus & Boat
From Bangkok, this trip will take you to Ayutthaya, an ancient city and the capital of Siam. Your first stop is the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace, a palace formerly used by Thai kings and adorned with Chinese and European style decorations.
Following this, the trip will take you to the ruins of ancient palaces, where you’ll explore Buddist temples, monasteries and statues of Wat Mahathat, Wat Na Phra Mane, and Wat Lokayasutharam. Wat Mahatat is known for its Buddha’s Head, which is surrounded by a tree trunk and roots, while Wat Lokayasutharam houses Ayutthaya’s largest reclining Buddha, measuring 42 meters in length and 8 meters in height.
At around 1:00 pm, ascend on the White Orchid River Cruise at Wat Chong Lom Pier. Enjoy a delectable Thai or European lunch on board, complete with desserts, seasonal fruits, coffee, and tea. Relax as you cruise along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, taking in views of famous Thai landmarks such as Wat Arun, the Royal Grand Palace, and the Rama VIII Bridge.
Best features: Included in this trip is: round trip transportation, free admission to all attractions, attentive tour guide, Thai & Western buffet, complimentary drinks (tea, coffee and water) and hotel pick-up if needed.
Pricing: 1,740 baht / person.
Locations: Travellers will be picked up from their hotels in Bangkok and depart to Ayutthaya at 7:30 am by coach and return to Bangkok at 4:00 pm by river cruise.
Contact Info: Bookings for this tour can be made on Get Your Guide.
5. Half-Day Railway and Floating Market Tour
This tour takes you to 2 of Bangkok’s most popular traditional markets. First, board the train to the Maeklong Railway Market, which is noteworthy in that it is located on a working railway track. After some spare time for shopping, head to the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and take a long-tail boat ride around the stalls. Throughout the trip, a local guide will be there to teach you about the culture and traditions of the area. The tour will be a half-day tour (1 hour and 30 mins long), so is a good choice for those who want a quick adventure.
Best features: This trip includes: transportation on a round trip basis, English-speaking guide, a longtail boat ride to the floating market and lots of excitement.
Pricing: From 1,024 baht / person.
Locations: Travellers will meet and depart at 550 Sripraya Road, Mahapruetharam Sub-District, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.
Website: https://www.bigcountryvacation.com/trip-detail/13
Contact Info: tour@bigcountryvacation.com / +66 (2) 234-7212
These are only some of our favourite tours in Thailand. Of course, there are many other tours to choose from. However, we hope we’ve given you some ideas in preparation for the re-opening of tourism in Thailand, whenever that may be.
Top 5 lawyers in Thailand
Finding a top lawyer in Thailand is often very important for foreigners as it can be the difference between a jail sentence or a financial nightmare. The Lawyers Council of Thailand is one organisation that can offer legitimate advice, in addition to pointing those seeking representation in the right direction. Personal injuries, car accidents, and business start-ups are some of the most common situations in which a lawyer’s expert advice and representation is required.
Apart from needing expert advice when going to court, expats often find it difficult to understand the legal process, with translation needs ranking at the top of the list of desired services. But remember to make sure your lawyer understands your needs and helps you navigate Thai laws with ease and accuracy.
5 Top lawyers in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s lawyers, listed below.
1. Siam Legal
Siam Legal is perhaps the most well-known law firm in Thailand for foreigners. With over 17 years of experience in providing legal services, the British and American-managed firm practises Thai and international law. Moreover, Siam Legal offers fast and accurate advice to those in difficult situations. As the company is large, it is sure to have more than 1 lawyer working on your case.
Translation services are, indeed, what makes this law firm popular with foreigners. As anyone needing help can simply message the firm, and expect to hear from them in just a few days. In addition, the firm has branches in 4 of the largest cities in Thailand. Therefore, it can be a reasonably convenient trip for anyone needing to speak in person. The firm’s staff are also warm and welcoming and experienced with even the most complicated court cases.
Main Areas of Service: local and international law
Locations: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket
Bangkok: Two Pacific Place Building, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, 10110
Website: https://www.siam-legal.com
Contact Info:
Bangkok: +66 (0) 840219800
info@siam-legal.com
2. CSBC Law Offices
Founded in 2004, CSBC is an international law firm that features a team of Thai and foreign lawyers who specialise in helping expats. The company is, indeed, popular with those needing legal counsel for personal injury or car accidents. Moreover, the company was created by 4 Thai lawyers, which gives them an edge over other companies that may not have the cultural and historical upbringing of Thailand. For those who clearly need efficient lawyers, the company strives to make the process as streamlined as possible.
CSBC offers other legal services apart from personal injury claims, but seems to know a lot about car insurance coverage and the legalities that can arise from health insurance not covering the full cost of injuries incurred from accidents. The law firm also is staffed with credible lawyers that have undoubtedly been registered with The Lawyers Council of Thailand.
Main Areas of Service: local and international law
Locations: Bangkok
14th Floor Sathorn Thani Bldg, 90/37 North Sathorn Road Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500
Website: http://www.csbc-law.com/
Contact Info:
Bangkok: +66 (0) 2 233 6660-3
http://www.csbc-law.com/contact.html
3. Frank Legal & Tax
Looking for someone who specialises in taxes? Frank Legal & Tax is considered one of the best law firms for exactly that. Apart from having significant legal experience in the area, the firm can be accessed from anywhere, with a head office in Bangkok. Furthermore, the firm also focuses on other areas of corporate and commercial law. If you visit their website, you will, indeed, find that the firm offers services from small to large-sized businesses in Thailand and internationally.
The firm is made of Thai and foreign lawyers and is very quick at responding to your inquiries. Thus, any questions regarding the complicated Thai laws surrounding corporate taxes will be answered with expertise and understanding. Frank Legal & Tax is also an expert in corporate acquisitions law in Thailand and overseas and can help guide you when operating a business.
Main Areas of Service: Corporate and Commercial law
Locations: Bangkok, nationwide
BANGKOK: Unit 1104, 208 Wireless Rd, Lumpini, Pathumwan, 10330
Website: https://franklegaltax.com/
Contact Info:
BANGKOK: +66 (0) 2 117 9131-2
info@Franklegaltax.com
4. Harwell Legal International
Harwell Legal International can help you with all your legal needs in Phuket. It is one of the only all in 1 law firms in Phuket and is located in Chalong. However, The firm serves locals and foreign nationals from all over the world. Harwell, indeed, specialises in Real Estate Law, Intellectual Property, and Personal Injury among others areas. Additionally, the firm strives to help clients understand difficult cases while working closely with clients.
Thus, working together is extremely important to the lawyers at Harwell as they believe that is the best way to maximise results. Moreover, lawyers at Harwell offer cutting-edge services, with a compassionate tone. Placing your trust in Harwell to do the work efficiently and successfully will surely end up being the right decision.
Main Areas of Service: All
Locations: Phuket
Phuket: 9/37-38 Moo 9, Chaofa East Road, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130
Contact Info:
Phuket: +66 (0) 76 530 597
office@harwell-
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harwell.legal/
5. Juslaws & Consult
One of the best things about this law firm is that it, indeed, serves people from all around the world. As the firm specialises in offering services in Thai, English, French, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and German, clients can feel understood when enlisting their help.
If you are still on the fence about finding the right law firm, Juslaws offers a free consultation to make sure both sides get accurate information before embarking on a legal matter. But, as it is one of the best firms in Thailand, you can be sure that it will definitely live up to its reputation. The firm has its main headquarters in Bangkok, but you can access their services from anywhere by simply visiting them online. Therefore, taking the first step is easy with Juslaws as they are compassionate about what they do.
Main Areas of Service: Immigration law, multilingual
Locations: Bangkok, nationwide
140 One Pacific Place, Suite 1905-1907, 19th Floor, Sukhumvit Rd, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
Website: https://juslaws.com/
Contact Info:
BANGKOK: +66 (0) 952484292
inquiries@juslaws.com
We know how important finding a lawyer can be in Thailand. Whether it be for a personal injury case or car accident, the above lawyers surely can guide you on your legal matters. Additionally, these lawyers specialise in different areas of the law and can offer expert advice. If you are just starting on your journey for an attorney, take a look at The Lawyers Council of Thailand as it can help guide you, apart from our advice, on where to start.
Top 5 Massage and Spas in Bangkok
Bangkok is a great city for visitors to recharge their batteries however they want – whether it’s getting pampered, partying the night away or a combination of both. Every corner of the capital now has a wellness destination (even if they aren’t visible from the street). These spas, which range from affordable Thai massage parlours to luxury hotel sanctuaries, are the capital’s hotspots for relaxation and pampering. We know that being in the capital of the Land of Spas means there are plenty of options. But we’ve narrowed it down to just 5 of the most relaxing and peaceful spas in Bangkok that will take the stress out of everyday life.
Please note that due to COVID, opening times may differ and some spas may be closed. Please be sure to check before you make any plans.
5 Best Massage and Spas in Bangkok
1. Yunomori Onsen & Spa
Onsen & Spa is an “upscale, Japanese-inspired spa facility”. Here, they have transported the Japanese onsen (hot spring) culture’s traditional love of bathing to Bangkok. Bamboo and finished wood surround several hot spring water baths, where visitors can soak and relax for hours. Further, there’s a carbonated soda water pool, a jet pool, and an onsen pool with 43-degree mineral “healing” water sourced from the Raksawarin hot springs. These temperatures and mineral content of the water help to relieve mental stress and relax your muscles. And as a result, your body will be more receptive to the benefits of their Thai massages’ (which you can book on top of your Onsen bath).
After relaxing in the baths, guests can visit the large spa treatment area upstairs for aromatherapy or traditional Thai massage treatments. Finally, they are open daily from 9:00 am – 12:00 am.
Best features: They are the only spa in Bangkok that provides hot springs and also have the most cutting-edge onsen spa technology. When you’re bathing in the hot springs, the sound of pattering rain creates a calming setting.
Pricing: The entry fee is 450 baht for adults and 250 baht for children and seniors. Treatment prices range from 450 – 3,350 baht.
Locations: A-Square 120/5 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand 10110.
Website: https://www.yunomorionsen.com/sukhumvit/
Contact Info: sukhumvit26@yunomorionsen.com / (+66)2 259 5778
2. Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa in Thonglor
Let’s Relax in Bangkok is an affordable spa popular among expats and locals. Their branch in Thonglor has created an onsen experience with a wide variety of mineral bathtubs, sauna, steam rooms and warm and cold rooms. Moreover, they have an extensive menu of massage and spa treatments to choose from. Some examples include Thai Traditional Massages, Aromatic Oil Massages, Hot Stone Massages, and Onsen Packages. Lastly, both male and female therapists are available per preference and they are open daily from 10:00 am – 11:45 pm.
Best features: Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa is conveniently located near BTS Thonglor, between Thonglor Soi 8 and 10. Notably, they have frequent special discounts and spa packages that make their affordable prices even cheaper.
Pricing: Prices range from 150 – 4, 600 baht.
Locations: Their Thong Lor outlet is located at 300 Thonglor Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 10110. However, they have branches all over Bangkok (and Thailand).
Website: https://letsrelaxspa.com/
Contact Info: sparsvn@letsrelaxspa.com / +66 (0)2 641 6619
3. Myth Massage
Myth massage is a relatively new spa in Bangkok that offers high-quality yet affordable services. At this spa, they use only traditional Thai natural and herbal products. In addition, their professional masseuses provide a variety of massages ranging from simple foot and head massages to full-body treatments. Herbal compression and body scrubs are also available as add-on services and they are open daily from 10:00 am – 11:45 pm.
Best features: The modern-rustic decor looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel, thus creating an elegant atmosphere. Besides their treatment rooms, there’s also a delightful alfresco bar, a boutique selling Thai-made textiles, and a fortune-telling service on the 3-rd floor, making the spa and massage venue very unique.
Pricing: Prices range from 350 – 2,500 baht.
Locations: 28/3 Soi Ruamrudee Community, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.
Contact Info: (+66) 62-335-5600
4. The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental
Nestled within the Mandarin hotel, the Oriental Spa is an award-winning hotel with a 5-star rating from Forbes. Their picturesque, secluded location along the Chao Phraya river sets the tone for a luxurious stay. Customers can choose from a variety of half to full-day programs, with the options to customise your program if wanted. In total, they have over 40 treatments that combine ancient and modern knowledge and techniques. Whether you opt for a full body massage or an Ayurvedic treatment, you’ll undoubtedly feel relaxed and at ease after your massage at this spa.
They are open daily between 9:00 am – 10:00 pm with the last treatment of the day starting at 8:30 pm.
Best features: The Oriental stands out because they provide international-level pampering at international-level prices. Their therapists are highly skilled with years of experience and thus will deliver only the best standard of treatments. This is, however, reflected in their prices that are a bit more pricey in comparison to our other choices. You can go solo or bring your significant other along as they have lots of single and couple packages to choose from. Finally, along with their massages, pedicures, body wraps and skin peels are also available along with yoga and Muay Thai boxing workouts too.
Pricing: Prices range from 1,750 – 27,700 baht.
Locations: 48 Oriental Avenue, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Soi, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 10500.
Website: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/bangkok/chao-phraya-river/luxury-spa
Contact Info: mobkk-reservations@mohg.com / +66 (0)2 659 9000
5. Health Land
Ayurvedic Massage is an ancient practice that is still practised in Bangkok’s Health Land spas. This style of massage originated in India over 3000 years ago and takes a holistic approach to massages. It uses essential oils, aromatherapy, and other tools to target the body’s energy fields in order to relieve physical stress while also making you feel rejuvenated and relaxed. They also have a variety of other spa treatments, jacuzzis, and massages to offer, making it a one-stop-shop for some of the best spa experiences in the city. There is a Health Land to suit everyone in the Bangkok metropolitan area, with eight locations to choose from. Finally, they are open daily from 9:00 am – 10:00 pm.
Best features: Health Land offers five Ayurvedic spa treatment packages that will give you a better sense of well-being throughout your day. As they have many locations in Bangkok they are an incredibly convenient and easily accessible spa to choose and go to.
Pricing: Prices range from 300 – 9,600 baht.
Locations: They have multiple locations in Bangkok, as well as Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
Website: https://www.healthlandspa.com/en/home
Contact Info: info@healthland.co.th
Asoke: +66 (0)2 261 1110
Sathorn: +66 (0) 2637 8883
Whether you’re in need of a relaxing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or simply finding a way to de-stress, Bangkok’s best spas have got you covered. Although Thailand is known for its first-class spa service and ancient Thai massage techniques, it’s important to choose a spa that is known for providing good service and using high-quality products. Thus, as there are many benefits to traditional Thai massage and other treatments we hope this list helps you in choosing a spa in Bangkok.
Top 5 IT stores in Thailand
Looking for the best online shopping experience or store for purchasing the newest IT equipment like smartphones, Apple products, or notebooks? In Thailand, it can be hard to figure out which IT stores offer the best services, in addition to the best technology at the right prices. Moreover, as many stores can seem legitimate, their reliability can only be seen after purchasing, leading some customers to deal with the fallout over buying cheaper versions of the real thing.
Thus, it’s best to shop at dedicated IT stores or larger chain shopping centres that sell a variety of other things. Understandably, IT stores are dedicated to technology and can help you with advice on which product to buy. Nevertheless, larger shopping chains provide a sense of security in their return and exchange policies, along with offering reputable brands. Above all, look no further, as here we have narrowed it down to the top 5 IT stores in Thailand.
We’ll be adding info about Fortune Town and the famous Pantip Plaza shortly.
5 Best IT Stores in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s IT stores, listed below.
1. Banana IT
This technology chain store has 600 branches nationwide, and therefore, is dedicated solely to anything IT. Consequently, upon walking in, customers will almost indefinitely get their own personal assistant to help them find what they need. Thus, the number of employees at each store offers a unique shopping experience. In addition, shoppers can see a wide variety of things in which to browse and test out, including smartphones, and notebooks. Furthermore, the company offers an easy, 7-day return and refund policy. Customers are also able to purchase items online for pickup in a store nationwide, as well as having items delivered within 3 hours if in the Bangkok vicinity. In addition, if you purchase something that is over 3,000 baht, the company will ship it to you for free.
The company undoubtedly offers specific, in-demand products like Apple, the latest versions of notebooks, and a plethora of accessories. Want to also build your own gaming computer? Banana IT can absolutely do it based on your preferences. Bring your plans to a store or you can build a computer online as well. The company also offers internet network services and router setups as well as health and fitness machinery.
Locations: Bangkok, nationwide
BANGKOK: 549/1 Sanphawut Rd., Bangna Tai, Bangna, Bangkok 10260, Thailand
Website: https://www.bnn.in.th/
Contact Info:
BANGKOK: +66 (0)2-017-7770
LINE@: @iCarethailand
Facebook page: iCarethailandService
2. Power buy
Power buy rightfully describes itself as being Thailand’s largest electronics retailer, offering more gadgets than any other shop in Thailand. With over 80 stores in operation nationwide, it also boasts some of the largest selection of technology and electrical appliances. Each store undoubtedly features over 200 major electronics brands to fit your lifestyle. Apple iPhones, notebooks, smartphones, digital TVs, Smart TV’s and other electronics are definitely at your fingertips upon wandering into Power buy. The store also offers a wide range of household electronics such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans, and even wine coolers.
Alas, looking for something else? PowerBuy absolutely has you covered by offering GPS devices, monitors, projectors, and DSLR cameras. Additionally, the store offers office equipment such as printers, fax machines, and home phone lines. But, if you don’t want to physically shop in a store – don’t worry – PowerBuy also has an online store that is quite popular. The company has clearly taken the physical store offerings and translated them into its online stores much to the delight of its customers.
Locations: Bangkok, nationwide
Bangkok: South Tower Bldg 11 Fl,919/555 Silom Rd
Bangkok, Special Governed District of; Central Thailand; 10500
Website: https://www.powerbuy.co.th/en/
Contact Info:
powerbuycontactcenter@powerbuy.co.th
Nationwide: +66 1324
3. HomePro
HomePro offers unparalleled expertise when needing advice on any of its products. The employees at this store clearly have so much knowledge of every gadget, it will blow your mind. Indeed, this extra benefit of getting questions answered by knowledgeable workers is sure to put shoppers’ minds at ease. Additionally, the store offers a large selection of products online for your shopping convenience. The major retail chain also offers installation and maintenance services designed to come to you. Moreover, it features a 7-14 day return policy for many items and focuses on leaving the customer happy.
HomePro, consequently, is known by many as the store to visit when you are needing to find everything for your home all in one shop. The store also offers smart TVs, smartphones, refrigerators, air conditioners, and everything else you may need in terms of electronics and home improvement. And, as it is clearly one of the largest chain stores in Thailand, its reputation is quite good.
Locations: Nationwide
31 Prachachuen-Nonthaburi Rd.,Bangkhen, Muang Nonthaburi, Nonthaburi 11000
Website: https://www.homepro.co.th/
Contact Info:
Nationwide: 1284 or +66 2832-1000
4. Central
If you are looking for the most exciting and aesthetically pleasing shopping experience, you can undoubtedly look no further than Central department stores. By the same token, the layout of these stores is upscale, and pristine, with an IT selection that matches. Just the experience of walking into an air-conditioned, beautifully designed store can clearly boost your shopping experience. Similar to other large retail stores, the world is at your fingertips when it comes to finding the newest technology, electronics, and accessories for your connection needs. Notebooks, PCs, printers, are just a few of the electronics you will also find inside the Central department store. Likewise, the company has made purchasing and returning a streamlined process. Central also offers payment plans for higher-priced items like TV’s and laptops.
Shopping online at Central is equally a win-win situation as the process can be as easy as click, add to cart, and receive. In addition to shopping from the comfort of your home, the online deals offer large discounts on name-brand electronics. Almost all areas in Thailand, indeed, offer a Central shopping mall, where buying electronics can be coupled with other shopping sprees.
Locations: Nationwide
22 Soi Somkid, Ploenchit, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand
Website: https://www.central.co.th/en/
Contact Info:
contact@central.co.th
Nationwide: +66 1425
5. J.I.B Computer Group
J.I.B. is, indeed, the mecca for anything related to IT servicing and repairs. This store has over 19 years of experience in helping customers service their electronics products. Moreover, with over 150 stores nationwide, the company has worked hard to create its distinguished reputation. Customers can surely find many types of electronics products at any of the stores nationwide, including the latest in smartphone and notebook technology. As experts in the IT field, you can be confident in having all of your questions answered, with high-quality expertise.
The stores are located in many areas that are coupled with a high volume of other shops and are easily accessible. Its employees are warm and welcoming to those who may just be browsing or curious about the newest technology. J.I.B. also offers to cater to your online shopping experience by offering its own website that offers all of the in-store perks and more. With a 7-day return policy and multiple ways to receive your purchased product, J.I.B. has proven it is one of the best companies to trust when making your next electronics purchase or service.
Locations: Bangkok, Nationwide
21 Phaholyothin Road, Donmueang, Bangkok 10210
Website: https://www.jib.co.th
Contact Info:
+66 (0) 20174444
LINE ID: @JIBONLINE
Facebook: JIB Computer Group
