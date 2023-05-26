What to do in Bangkok this weekend (26-28 May)
Are you ready for another adventurous weekend in Bangkok? Now that the workweek is over, it’s time to kick back, relax, and take full advantage of the most of our free time. This article will help you find exciting activities, cultural events, or simply places where you can relax and recharge.
Lost in the sound of Matt Maltese Live in Bangkok
Matt Maltese, an English singer and songwriter best known for his sorrowful indie rock song “As the World Caves In,” will be performing in Thailand once again. On May 26, 2566, he put on his own concert titled “Matt Maltese Live in Bangkok” at Union Hall in Bangkok.
- Entrance fee: 2,000 baht
- Duration: 26 May
- Venue: Union Hall
- Google map: Union Hall
Celebrating International Burger Day at 25 Degrees Bangkok
International Burger Day is approaching this Sunday, on the 28th of May. How about celebrating it at 25 Degrees Bangkok? They have an amazing promotion for their cheeseburgers where the first piece is priced at 190 baht, and you can grab the second one for just 1 dollar! Don’t miss out on this incredible deal.
- Service hour: 24 hours
- Google map: 25 Degrees Burger Bar
Immerse yourself in the world of art and the life of world-renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh, Van Gogh Alive Bangkok
The largest exhibition of world-class digital art in Southeast Asia, “Van Gogh Alive Bangkok,” showcases the significant works of renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. This powerful and legendary artist in Western art history presents his collection, allowing art lovers to learn and create with inspiration.
- Entrance fee: VIP 1,490 baht / General admission 990 baht / Student 480 baht
- Duration: 31 March – 31 July 2023
- Venue: 6th floor, Attraction Hall
- Google map: ICONSIAM
Experience Thai heritage afternoon tea at the Sukhothai Bangkok
The Sukhothai Bangkok is home to a well-known and comforting afternoon tea service. As soon as you enter the hotel, you’ll feel a sense of calm and serenity, as if you’ve escaped the chaos of the city.
- Price: Starting at 2,600 baht for two persons
- Service hour: Sunday to Friday 13:30 – 16:30
- Google map: The Sukhothai Bangkok
Awaken your taste buds at the Bangkok International Food Festival 2023
The Bangkok International Food Festival 2023 will be the world’s largest food event, showcasing restaurants from all over the nation. Indulge in delicious meals from around the world and listen to live performances by famous artists every day. Not only that! There are a wide variety of exciting options for leisure time. The Bangkok International Food Festival is the year’s most anticipated event, so mark your calendars now.
- No entrance fee
- Service hour: 15:00 – 22:00
- Duration: 26 May – 31 May 2023
- Venue: Central World
- Google map: centralwOrld
Wander around the largest flea market in Bangkok, Chatuchak weekend market
For tourists and bargain hunters of all genders and ages, the Chatuchak weekend market is a gold mine. Food, clothing, shoes, accessories, plants, and decorative items are just a few of the many items available. The prices are friendly and reasonable, making it a popular shopping destination that shoppers return to.
- No entrance fee
- Service hour: 09:00 – 20:00
- Google map: Chatuchak Weekend Market
