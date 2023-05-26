What to do in Bangkok this weekend (26-28 May)

Are you ready for another adventurous weekend in Bangkok? Now that the workweek is over, it’s time to kick back, relax, and take full advantage of the most of our free time. This article will help you find exciting activities, cultural events, or simply places where you can relax and recharge.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 26-28)

Matt Maltese, an English singer and songwriter best known for his sorrowful indie rock song “As the World Caves In,” will be performing in Thailand once again. On May 26, 2566, he put on his own concert titled “Matt Maltese Live in Bangkok” at Union Hall in Bangkok.

Entrance fee: 2,000 baht

Duration: 26 May

Venue: Union Hall

Union Hall

International Burger Day is approaching this Sunday, on the 28th of May. How about celebrating it at 25 Degrees Bangkok? They have an amazing promotion for their cheeseburgers where the first piece is priced at 190 baht, and you can grab the second one for just 1 dollar! Don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

Service hour: 24 hours

25 Degrees Burger Bar

The largest exhibition of world-class digital art in Southeast Asia, “Van Gogh Alive Bangkok,” showcases the significant works of renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. This powerful and legendary artist in Western art history presents his collection, allowing art lovers to learn and create with inspiration.

Entrance fee: VIP 1,490 baht / General admission 990 baht / Student 480 baht

Duration: 31 March – 31 July 2023

Venue: 6th floor, Attraction Hall

ICONSIAM

The Sukhothai Bangkok is home to a well-known and comforting afternoon tea service. As soon as you enter the hotel, you’ll feel a sense of calm and serenity, as if you’ve escaped the chaos of the city.

Price: Starting at 2,600 baht for two persons

Service hour: Sunday to Friday 13:30 – 16:30

The Sukhothai Bangkok

The Bangkok International Food Festival 2023 will be the world’s largest food event, showcasing restaurants from all over the nation. Indulge in delicious meals from around the world and listen to live performances by famous artists every day. Not only that! There are a wide variety of exciting options for leisure time. The Bangkok International Food Festival is the year’s most anticipated event, so mark your calendars now.

No entrance fee

Service hour: 15:00 – 22:00

Duration: 26 May – 31 May 2023

Venue: Central World

centralwOrld

Wander around the largest flea market in Bangkok, Chatuchak weekend market

For tourists and bargain hunters of all genders and ages, the Chatuchak weekend market is a gold mine. Food, clothing, shoes, accessories, plants, and decorative items are just a few of the many items available. The prices are friendly and reasonable, making it a popular shopping destination that shoppers return to.