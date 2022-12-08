Connect with us

Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park

A bird watching event at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, photo by Ban Muang.

Bird watchers in Thailand have an exciting upcoming event to look forward to. The Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park is holding the ‘Bird Walk @KhaoNangPhanthurat’ on Saturday, December 17. The park is located in the Cha-am district of Thailand’s central Petchaburi province.

Attendance is free, but space is limited to 30 people. A guide will lead participants on an adventure through the park to learn about the basics of bird watching, and the important role of birds in the environment. 

The event aims to raise awareness about forestry and environmental protection. It will educate people on birds’ roles in getting rid of insects, and helping plants survive.

Bird watchers roaming through the park, photo by Ban Muang.

Binoculars will be provided for free, as well as a bird watching guidebook. 

Those who would like to attend the event must register with park officials before December 10. If you’re interested, you can call 092-9518022 or 098-6860989.

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park is home to over 100 bird species. These include the green bee eater, black-winged stilt, ashy wood swallow, and paddy field pipit. 

The little green bee-eater, one type of bird at the park

The park is named after a character from a Thai legend. The story goes that the giantess Nang Phanthurat disguises herself as a human and adopts a son named Phra-Sang. 

One day, Phra-sang wanders into Nang Phanthurat’s secret chamber and finds dead animals and human bones. From this, he realises that his mother is a monster. Phra-sang then disguises himself from his mother by dipping himself in gold, in order to appear as a gold-coated dead body. He then flees the chamber with a magical cane and special glass shoe.

Phra Sang then refuses to return to his mother, despite her pleas. Phanthurat then grieves until she dies, and Phra-Sang cremates her. According to the legend, Phanthurat’s body turns into a mountain. People now call the mountain Khao Nang Phanthurat.

 

HolyCowCm
2022-12-08 14:20
I went bird watching on soi 6 in Pattaya about 3 weeks ago.  But seriously even in CM around this time of the year where other parts of Asia get cold temps, there are migrational birds that start showing up.…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park
