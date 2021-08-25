Connect with us

Best of

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok

Felicia

Published

 on 

Bangkok has a lot to offer for brides and grooms who want to tie the knot in the city. From garden venues to luxury hotels, there’s a wedding venue to fit every theme and budget. Below, we’ve listed the top 5 wedding venues in Bangkok to help you in your search.

Top 5 Wedding Venues in Bangkok

1. The Botanical House

The Botanical House offers 3 different spaces: The Sunroom, Salon Botanica and Infinity Lawn. Say “I do” in their outdoor venue, the Infinity Lawn. This space is a idyllic natural setting with lush greenery and flowering trees that provide plenty of shade. Unlike any other venue in the city, it’s bright, airy and spacious enough to comfortably cater to 120 guests. Then, head to their indoor space known as Salon Botanica for the reception. Here, you’ll find “lush foliage, botanical murals” and high-ceilings. As this site is their largest, it’s a great location to host a gourmet buffet meal. Finally, decorate their venues to your liking with their wedding packages from 89,000 Baht. These include the works, such as catering, a bridal bouquet, groom boutonniere, centrepiece and foam logo.

Address: 431 Soi Rama 9, Seri 9 Road, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests. wedding venues Bangkok

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via The Botanical House

2. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside in Bangkok is a strong contender due to its broad selection of venues. Choose from a variety of 6 romantic locations; including a spacious ballroom with Thai design and an al fresco patio engulfed in flowers. However, our favourites are the Riverside Terrace and Garden Room that both offer intimate exclusivity. The resort lies on the banks of the Chao Phraya, and thus offers scenic river views. Moreover, it’s easily accessible by a shuttle boat so you can arrive in style on your big day.

They provide various engagement and wedding packages from 20,000-800,000 Baht. Whilst each offer something unique, they all include free flow drinks, a wedding cake, bridal bouquet and a 1 night hotel stay at the resort.

Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600.

Capacity: Up to 50-800 guests depending on venue.

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Anantara

3. Hotel Once Bangkok

For a rooftop wedding of your dreams, Hotel Once is the place to go. This boutique hotel hosts wedding of all sizes – extravagant or intimate.

The venue itself comprises of a 9-storey building with a ambience that is charming and unique. The main attraction here is it’s staircase. Grand and beautifully lit with dim lighting, it serves as a stunning backdrop for your wedding photos. In addition, it offers a good range of rooms; all of which include modern amenities and antique-style decor. Don’t forget to take advantage of their wedding packages, like their Thai and Christian Ceremony (25,000 Baht) that are both affordable. However, the Wedding Reception (250,000 Baht) is perhaps the most popular. This deal includes a 1 night stay in the executive studio as well as free-flow drinks, buffet dinner, bouquet and private use of all Top Knot Space.

Address: 2074/99 Charoenkrung RD Soi 72/2, Wat Phrayakrai, Bangkorlaem, Bangkok 10120.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Hotel Once

4. The Gardens wedding venues Bangkok

The Gardens, in their own words offer “a truly magical venue for a unique romantic wedding”. Nestled in a double-storey 1930s palace, this wedding venue was previously a royal family residence. Thus, it exudes a sense of history with luxurious and modern touches throughout.

The space is bordered by delicate floral and fauna and tropical gardens. Moreover, it’s green spaces and pond is home to swans, peacocks and rabbits for great photo opportunities. In terms of food, they have a on-site pastry shop, cafe and fine-dining eateries that serve European and American dishes. Opt for one of their wedding packages and enjoy free use of the venue, food tasting and setup. Furthermore, no 2 weddings here are the same as they tailor each wedding to your style.

Address: Soi Chumbala Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 59 & 61) Wattana, Bangkok.

Capacity: Up to 250 guests. wedding venues Bangkok

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via The Gardens

5. Banyan Tree Bangkok

Exchange vows at the luxury Banyan Tree in Bangkok. They offer multiple distinct settings; these comprise of the Banyan Ballroom, Vertigo TOO, Presidential Suite and Vertigo. Of these, 3 are indoors, whilst 1 is outdoors.

For a sunset wedding, we love the Vertigo. Set on the 61st floor, this alfresco rooftop spans 504 sqm and has breathtaking panoramic views of the city. At night, watch Bangkok light up and celebrate your love with friends and family. In contrast, the Banyan Ballroom – an indoor space that’s 413 sqm in size, features lots of natural light, air-con, a LCD projector and quality sound-system. They deliver wedding packages to, which lets you customise the flower arrangements, ice-carvings, backdrop wording, 3-tier wedding cake and a pair of wedding garlands.

Address: S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Banyan Tree Bangkok

Looking for wedding venues elsewhere in Thailand? Check out our article on the top 11 wedding venues in Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of40 seconds ago

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Thailand13 mins ago

Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong
Video41 mins ago

Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World42 mins ago

Indonesian navy seizes tanker and crew, says they stole oil
Thailand1 hour ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Thailand2 hours ago

Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits paused again
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
Best of5 hours ago

The best weekend getaways from Bangkok
Transport5 hours ago

Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending