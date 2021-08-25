Best of
Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Bangkok has a lot to offer for brides and grooms who want to tie the knot in the city. From garden venues to luxury hotels, there’s a wedding venue to fit every theme and budget. Below, we’ve listed the top 5 wedding venues in Bangkok to help you in your search.
Top 5 Wedding Venues in Bangkok
1. The Botanical House
The Botanical House offers 3 different spaces: The Sunroom, Salon Botanica and Infinity Lawn. Say “I do” in their outdoor venue, the Infinity Lawn. This space is a idyllic natural setting with lush greenery and flowering trees that provide plenty of shade. Unlike any other venue in the city, it’s bright, airy and spacious enough to comfortably cater to 120 guests. Then, head to their indoor space known as Salon Botanica for the reception. Here, you’ll find “lush foliage, botanical murals” and high-ceilings. As this site is their largest, it’s a great location to host a gourmet buffet meal. Finally, decorate their venues to your liking with their wedding packages from 89,000 Baht. These include the works, such as catering, a bridal bouquet, groom boutonniere, centrepiece and foam logo.
Address: 431 Soi Rama 9, Seri 9 Road, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250.
Capacity: Up to 200 guests. wedding venues Bangkok
2. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort
Anantara Riverside in Bangkok is a strong contender due to its broad selection of venues. Choose from a variety of 6 romantic locations; including a spacious ballroom with Thai design and an al fresco patio engulfed in flowers. However, our favourites are the Riverside Terrace and Garden Room that both offer intimate exclusivity. The resort lies on the banks of the Chao Phraya, and thus offers scenic river views. Moreover, it’s easily accessible by a shuttle boat so you can arrive in style on your big day.
They provide various engagement and wedding packages from 20,000-800,000 Baht. Whilst each offer something unique, they all include free flow drinks, a wedding cake, bridal bouquet and a 1 night hotel stay at the resort.
Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600.
Capacity: Up to 50-800 guests depending on venue.
3. Hotel Once Bangkok
For a rooftop wedding of your dreams, Hotel Once is the place to go. This boutique hotel hosts wedding of all sizes – extravagant or intimate.
The venue itself comprises of a 9-storey building with a ambience that is charming and unique. The main attraction here is it’s staircase. Grand and beautifully lit with dim lighting, it serves as a stunning backdrop for your wedding photos. In addition, it offers a good range of rooms; all of which include modern amenities and antique-style decor. Don’t forget to take advantage of their wedding packages, like their Thai and Christian Ceremony (25,000 Baht) that are both affordable. However, the Wedding Reception (250,000 Baht) is perhaps the most popular. This deal includes a 1 night stay in the executive studio as well as free-flow drinks, buffet dinner, bouquet and private use of all Top Knot Space.
Address: 2074/99 Charoenkrung RD Soi 72/2, Wat Phrayakrai, Bangkorlaem, Bangkok 10120.
Capacity: Up to 200 guests.
4. The Gardens wedding venues Bangkok
The Gardens, in their own words offer “a truly magical venue for a unique romantic wedding”. Nestled in a double-storey 1930s palace, this wedding venue was previously a royal family residence. Thus, it exudes a sense of history with luxurious and modern touches throughout.
The space is bordered by delicate floral and fauna and tropical gardens. Moreover, it’s green spaces and pond is home to swans, peacocks and rabbits for great photo opportunities. In terms of food, they have a on-site pastry shop, cafe and fine-dining eateries that serve European and American dishes. Opt for one of their wedding packages and enjoy free use of the venue, food tasting and setup. Furthermore, no 2 weddings here are the same as they tailor each wedding to your style.
Address: Soi Chumbala Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 59 & 61) Wattana, Bangkok.
Capacity: Up to 250 guests. wedding venues Bangkok
5. Banyan Tree Bangkok
Exchange vows at the luxury Banyan Tree in Bangkok. They offer multiple distinct settings; these comprise of the Banyan Ballroom, Vertigo TOO, Presidential Suite and Vertigo. Of these, 3 are indoors, whilst 1 is outdoors.
For a sunset wedding, we love the Vertigo. Set on the 61st floor, this alfresco rooftop spans 504 sqm and has breathtaking panoramic views of the city. At night, watch Bangkok light up and celebrate your love with friends and family. In contrast, the Banyan Ballroom – an indoor space that’s 413 sqm in size, features lots of natural light, air-con, a LCD projector and quality sound-system. They deliver wedding packages to, which lets you customise the flower arrangements, ice-carvings, backdrop wording, 3-tier wedding cake and a pair of wedding garlands.
Address: S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120.
Capacity: Up to 200 guests.
Looking for wedding venues elsewhere in Thailand? Check out our article on the top 11 wedding venues in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong
Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Indonesian navy seizes tanker and crew, says they stole oil
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri
Purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits paused again
Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases; provincial totals
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
The best weekend getaways from Bangkok
Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Pattaya beach remodel project defended by mayor
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime23 hours ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- News3 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Politics4 days ago
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen