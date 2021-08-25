Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok

Bangkok has a lot to offer for brides and grooms who want to tie the knot in the city. From garden venues to luxury hotels, there’s a wedding venue to fit every theme and budget. Below, we’ve listed the top 5 wedding venues in Bangkok to help you in your search.

Top 5 Wedding Venues in Bangkok

1. The Botanical House

The Botanical House offers 3 different spaces: The Sunroom, Salon Botanica and Infinity Lawn. Say “I do” in their outdoor venue, the Infinity Lawn. This space is a idyllic natural setting with lush greenery and flowering trees that provide plenty of shade. Unlike any other venue in the city, it’s bright, airy and spacious enough to comfortably cater to 120 guests. Then, head to their indoor space known as Salon Botanica for the reception. Here, you’ll find “lush foliage, botanical murals” and high-ceilings. As this site is their largest, it’s a great location to host a gourmet buffet meal. Finally, decorate their venues to your liking with their wedding packages from 89,000 Baht. These include the works, such as catering, a bridal bouquet, groom boutonniere, centrepiece and foam logo.

Address: 431 Soi Rama 9, Seri 9 Road, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests. wedding venues Bangkok

2. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside in Bangkok is a strong contender due to its broad selection of venues. Choose from a variety of 6 romantic locations; including a spacious ballroom with Thai design and an al fresco patio engulfed in flowers. However, our favourites are the Riverside Terrace and Garden Room that both offer intimate exclusivity. The resort lies on the banks of the Chao Phraya, and thus offers scenic river views. Moreover, it’s easily accessible by a shuttle boat so you can arrive in style on your big day.

They provide various engagement and wedding packages from 20,000-800,000 Baht. Whilst each offer something unique, they all include free flow drinks, a wedding cake, bridal bouquet and a 1 night hotel stay at the resort.

Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600.

Capacity: Up to 50-800 guests depending on venue.

3. Hotel Once Bangkok

For a rooftop wedding of your dreams, Hotel Once is the place to go. This boutique hotel hosts wedding of all sizes – extravagant or intimate.

The venue itself comprises of a 9-storey building with a ambience that is charming and unique. The main attraction here is it’s staircase. Grand and beautifully lit with dim lighting, it serves as a stunning backdrop for your wedding photos. In addition, it offers a good range of rooms; all of which include modern amenities and antique-style decor. Don’t forget to take advantage of their wedding packages, like their Thai and Christian Ceremony (25,000 Baht) that are both affordable. However, the Wedding Reception (250,000 Baht) is perhaps the most popular. This deal includes a 1 night stay in the executive studio as well as free-flow drinks, buffet dinner, bouquet and private use of all Top Knot Space.

Address: 2074/99 Charoenkrung RD Soi 72/2, Wat Phrayakrai, Bangkorlaem, Bangkok 10120.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

4. The Gardens wedding venues Bangkok

The Gardens, in their own words offer “a truly magical venue for a unique romantic wedding”. Nestled in a double-storey 1930s palace, this wedding venue was previously a royal family residence. Thus, it exudes a sense of history with luxurious and modern touches throughout.

The space is bordered by delicate floral and fauna and tropical gardens. Moreover, it’s green spaces and pond is home to swans, peacocks and rabbits for great photo opportunities. In terms of food, they have a on-site pastry shop, cafe and fine-dining eateries that serve European and American dishes. Opt for one of their wedding packages and enjoy free use of the venue, food tasting and setup. Furthermore, no 2 weddings here are the same as they tailor each wedding to your style.

Address: Soi Chumbala Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 59 & 61) Wattana, Bangkok.

Capacity: Up to 250 guests. wedding venues Bangkok

5. Banyan Tree Bangkok

Exchange vows at the luxury Banyan Tree in Bangkok. They offer multiple distinct settings; these comprise of the Banyan Ballroom, Vertigo TOO, Presidential Suite and Vertigo. Of these, 3 are indoors, whilst 1 is outdoors.

For a sunset wedding, we love the Vertigo. Set on the 61st floor, this alfresco rooftop spans 504 sqm and has breathtaking panoramic views of the city. At night, watch Bangkok light up and celebrate your love with friends and family. In contrast, the Banyan Ballroom – an indoor space that’s 413 sqm in size, features lots of natural light, air-con, a LCD projector and quality sound-system. They deliver wedding packages to, which lets you customise the flower arrangements, ice-carvings, backdrop wording, 3-tier wedding cake and a pair of wedding garlands.

Address: S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

Looking for wedding venues elsewhere in Thailand? Check out our article on the top 11 wedding venues in Thailand.

