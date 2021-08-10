Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals

A record high of 235 coronavirus-related deaths was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 6,588 with 6,494 of those fatalities reported since April 1 in the latest and most severe wave of the virus.

The CCSA also reported 19,843 new Covid-19 cases today. There are now 211,223 people in the country receiving treatment for the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 795,951 Covid-19 infections with the latest wave accounting for 767,088 of those infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 4,226 new Covid-19 cases reported today. Infection rates are high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,639 new Covid-19 cases today in Samut Sakhon, 1,006 in Samut Prakan, 959 in Nonthaburi, 528 in Pathum Thani, and 509 in Nakhon Pathom.

Infection rates are also high in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, with 1,005 new cases today.

Out of the new cases, 398 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months. Infections at the prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

