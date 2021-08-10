Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

A record high of 235 coronavirus-related deaths was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 6,588 with 6,494 of those fatalities reported since April 1 in the latest and most severe wave of the virus.

The CCSA also reported 19,843 new Covid-19 cases today. There are now 211,223 people in the country receiving treatment for the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 795,951 Covid-19 infections with the latest wave accounting for 767,088 of those infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 4,226 new Covid-19 cases reported today. Infection rates are high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,639 new Covid-19 cases today in Samut Sakhon, 1,006 in Samut Prakan, 959 in Nonthaburi, 528 in Pathum Thani, and 509 in Nakhon Pathom.

Infection rates are also high in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, with 1,005 new cases today.

Out of the new cases, 398 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months. Infections at the prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals | News by ThaigerTuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DiggR
2021-08-10 19:46
https://www.google.co.th/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://covidvax.live/en/location/tha&ved=2ahUKEwiwkqS2vabyAhV74jgGHeeIAIAQFnoECAsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw284L7LMnONqHK8WFL8WJJU Just ran across this website. If it is accurate, some interesting trends are revealed.
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Thailand2 hours ago

Thais thank US President Joe Biden for vaccine donation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Fingerroot candy/zinc mix not a Covid cure, says Royal Thai police

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

1 million unemployed by year’s end, suggests Thai think tank
Thailand4 hours ago

Motorbike “mob” protest in Bangkok, police advise drivers to take alternative routes
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Covid Care Centres to be set up for asymptomatic Phuket patients
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Popular Malaysian singer/new mother dies from Covid
World8 hours ago

Sewage into drinkable water, Singapore gets creative at finding water resources
Guides9 hours ago

Things you shouldn’t do in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Goverment mulls amnesty bill to protect “medical officials” from legal consequences
Crime9 hours ago

560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast
Coronavirus Vaccines9 hours ago

Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose
Thailand9 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending