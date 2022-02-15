Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,373 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,489 with 791 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,373 new Covid-19 cases and 11,551 recoveries. There are now 132,728 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 131 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,622,600 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 399,165 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 120,217,187 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 30,144 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 26,738 received their second dose, and 150,399 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 548
Bangkok – 3,180
Samut Prakan – 887
Ubon Ratchathani – 173
Phuket – 469
Khon Kaen – 180
Chiang Mai – 317
Nonthaburi – 512
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 429
Rayong – 166

Udon Thani – 88
Buriram – 277
Surat Thani – 212
Maha Sarakham – 111
Nakhon Ratchasima – 354
Pathum Thani – 291
Samut Sakhon – 337
Songkla – 130
Pattalung – 108
Chachoengsao – 174

Sisaket – 100
Kalasin – 200
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 171
Roi Et – 240
Surin – 225
Nakhon Sawan – 124
Prachin Buri – 106
Nakhon Pathom – 345
Lampang – 28
Pitsanuloak – 150

Saraburi – 197
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 205
Trang – 64
Phang Nga – 83
Chaiyaphum – 80
Tak – 81
Lop Buri – 87
Petchabun – 80
Krabi – 93
Kanchanaburi – 253

Ratchaburi – 227
Chanthaburi – 77
Sakon Nakhon – 82
Nong Kai – 75
Trat – 25
Yasothon – 75
Nan – 62
Srakaew – 51
Chumporn – 112
Payao – 39

Nakhon Panom – 82
Mukdaharn – 66
Chiang Rai – 50
Phetchburi – 127
Pattani – 32
Suphan Buri – 143
Kamphaeng Phet – 64
Nakhon Nayok – 66
Satun – 4
Bueng Karn – 75

Amnat Charoen – 68
Yala – 26
Uthai Thani – 37
Mae Hong Son – 6
Loei – 45
Nong Bua Lumphu – 105
Chainat – 31
Pichit – 31
Phrae – 33
Uttaradit – 63

Sukhothai – 69
Narathiwas – 12
Samut Songkhram – 32
Ranong – 21
Lamphun – 10
Ang Thong – 39
Singburi – 29

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Graham
    2022-02-15 14:29
    I wonder how many of those 133,000 people being treated for Covid have a sniffle and nothing more ?
    image
    palooka
    2022-02-15 14:53
    Think there is a hell of a lot more than those figures, we have whole villages locked down and they sure aren't counting them. The number they attribute to our Province would maybe cover one village. No quarantine beds left,…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending