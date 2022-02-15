Tuesday Covid Update: 14,373 new cases; provincial totals

27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,489 with 791 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,373 new Covid-19 cases and 11,551 recoveries. There are now 132,728 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 131 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,622,600 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 399,165 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 120,217,187 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 30,144 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 26,738 received their second dose, and 150,399 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 548

Bangkok – 3,180

Samut Prakan – 887

Ubon Ratchathani – 173

Phuket – 469

Khon Kaen – 180

Chiang Mai – 317

Nonthaburi – 512

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 429

Rayong – 166

Udon Thani – 88

Buriram – 277

Surat Thani – 212

Maha Sarakham – 111

Nakhon Ratchasima – 354

Pathum Thani – 291

Samut Sakhon – 337

Songkla – 130

Pattalung – 108

Chachoengsao – 174

Sisaket – 100

Kalasin – 200

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 171

Roi Et – 240

Surin – 225

Nakhon Sawan – 124

Prachin Buri – 106

Nakhon Pathom – 345

Lampang – 28

Pitsanuloak – 150

Saraburi – 197

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 205

Trang – 64

Phang Nga – 83

Chaiyaphum – 80

Tak – 81

Lop Buri – 87

Petchabun – 80

Krabi – 93

Kanchanaburi – 253

Ratchaburi – 227

Chanthaburi – 77

Sakon Nakhon – 82

Nong Kai – 75

Trat – 25

Yasothon – 75

Nan – 62

Srakaew – 51

Chumporn – 112

Payao – 39

Nakhon Panom – 82

Mukdaharn – 66

Chiang Rai – 50

Phetchburi – 127

Pattani – 32

Suphan Buri – 143

Kamphaeng Phet – 64

Nakhon Nayok – 66

Satun – 4

Bueng Karn – 75

Amnat Charoen – 68

Yala – 26

Uthai Thani – 37

Mae Hong Son – 6

Loei – 45

Nong Bua Lumphu – 105

Chainat – 31

Pichit – 31

Phrae – 33

Uttaradit – 63

Sukhothai – 69

Narathiwas – 12

Samut Songkhram – 32

Ranong – 21

Lamphun – 10

Ang Thong – 39

Singburi – 29