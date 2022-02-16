Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The tale of two Covids – the world diverges
OPINION
There are two Covid conversations going on at the same time, depending where you live in the world.
In one Covid universe, countries are lowering restrictions, reopening borders, letting their citizens walk around with out face masks and, generally, get on with things.
In the parallel Covid universe, countries are gingerly re-opening their borders but still with restrictions, expensive insurances for arriving travellers, local community restrictions and, in Thailand’s case, alcohol curfews.
Part of the divergence in approach is simply timing. The Omicron variant of Covid, far more transmissible but less dangerous, kicked off in the US and Europe approximately 6 weeks before the same surges starting appearing in Asian nations. So, whilst most western nations now see themselves in the latter stages of the Omicron ‘wave’, many Asian nations are now peaking.
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less travelled by,
And that has made all the difference.
by Robert Frost
The other part of the fork in the Covid road is cultural. There is now an undeniable Covid fatigue spreading across western countries where relatively patient populations are now just ‘over it’ and want to move on. Governments are increasingly facing backlashes and protests as citizens are saying ‘enough is enough’.
Even the truckies are revolting… so to speak.
The lesser symptoms, partly from the weakened variant, and fortified by a more-vaccinated community, are giving the western media the chance to take the foot off the Covid accelerator as readers and viewers want to talk about just about any OTHER subject, rather than Covid.
In Asian cultures there is a greater willingness to heed instructions from governments and authority, not always, but certainly when it comes to the coronavirus.
But even though there are many Asian neighbours keen to re-open their borders there will a longer, lingering, ore cautious hangover from the pandemic. Certainly the wearing of masks will prevail, even after governments remove particular local laws and mandates. The use of hand sanitisers will also linger longer, such are the habits stamped into the Asian Covid consciousness over the last two years.
There will be two diverging economies too. Whilst there is now a world economy, where if a super-power sneezes, the other economies catch cold (probably a bad analogy in the circumstances), there will be two different ‘next phases’ in the pandemic.
Whilst many believe we are in the autumn of the first phase – the health emergency – the next phase is going to impact people a lot more than the first.
In many western economies, central banks and governments have been providing stimulus, subsidies and cash payments for people to work from home or simply help get them through the lockdowns. In some cases, countries have been ‘printing money’ they don’t have and driving their economies into deeper debt.
In the US, the ‘Fed’ is still buying up bonds in a cute new economic euphemism called ‘quantitative easing’. Whilst this is meant to wind up next month, the pain will only have just started as the US stares down the barrel of an engorged national debt along with a weaker economy to try and pay it back.
In Asia, the stimulus was both less and more targeted. Actual handing out of cash for citizens was rare and most of the government monies spent were on programs for finding and changing jobs, domestic travel subsidies and kick-starter loans for new businesses. Still, altogether, the spend was much more frugal.
In some of the Asian countries the national debt is a fraction of the more developed western nations which many also allow them to recover faster. And Asian nations figure prominently in the list of countries (or territories) with the largest foreign exchange reserves – China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and South Korea are all in the top 10.
So, whilst the first phase of the Covid pandemic may be in its final throws, the next phase is going to be a test for many of the countries that have spent big during the health emergency and now find themselves weakened economically.
The tale of the two Covids may have just begun and the split between the diverging roads may continue to widen.
Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth
‘The Road Not Taken’ by Robert Frost
What do you think about the lumpy recovery of countries post-Covid? When do you think the recoveries will begin? Join us in the Thaiger Talk forum (below).
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The tale of two Covids – the world diverges
Thailand’s crazy cannabis laws explained
Taiwan to ease entry restrictions, cut quarantine to 10 days in March
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Bangkok to be officially named “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”
Former street food vendor making more money from homemade dog food business
Customs officers seize 15.5 kilograms of cocaine, arrest 3 Brazilians at Bangkok airport
Amnesty faces being kicked out of Thailand for not meeting “legal requirements”
Security ramped up at Ukrainian, Russian embassies in Bangkok as tensions mount
Thailand News Update | Only Fans Girl “Shoots herself in the foot”
Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 18% of Covid-19 infections in Thailand
Truckers win in Thailand I GMT
Interpol Red Notices issued for 2 Canadians wanted for Phuket hit job
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
Asia News Today | Japan to ease border controls & Fears of Cambodian surveillance
Thailand News Today | Thai Govt takes steps to make Covid endemic
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Thailand News Update | Songkran cancelled for 2022?
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events10 hours ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
- Crime2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Eastern Thailand2 days ago
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
- Guides2 days ago
Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022