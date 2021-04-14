Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year
Thailand is stockpiling Covid-19 treatment, including the antiviral medication, Favipiravir, as a third wave of Covid-19 spreads across the country. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation says is it is distributing supplies of Favipiravir to hospitals and placing more orders for the drug. It currently has 411,200 tablets in stock and has ordered another half a million. More than 4,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that 3 new vaccines may be privately imported in the second half of this year and are expected to be available for around 2,000 baht a dose. Dr. Aurchart Kanjanapitak from Bangkok’s Ramkhamhaeng Hospital says people outside of high-risk groups should be able to pay for vaccination at private hospitals later this year.
The 3 vaccines that are expected to be available for purchase are the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and the mRNA vaccine from Moderna. The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson jab are expected to be arrive in the Kingdom in October, after the Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use last month. Since then, it has run into a few stumbling blocks around the world, hit by the same blood clot concerns as the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The US has paused administration of the vaccine while the “extremely rare” incidents are investigated further. Johnson & Johnson has also paused the vaccine’s rollout in Europe. Aurchart says the vaccine will be administered by private hospitals in Thailand, adding that they will have to insure against any side-effects arising from inoculation.
The Moderna vaccine is also likely to be imported for administration by private hospitals, although it has not yet been registered with the FDA. Once approved, it’s expected to be available from August. Russia’s Sputnik V jab is also awaiting approval, with Aurchart saying the process could be accelerated to make the vaccine available from early June.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Chiang Mai
Officials in Chiang Mai and Hua Hin express concern amid rapid rise in infections
Health officials in the northern province of Chiang Mai and the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan are on high alert amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prachuap Khiri Khan has now reported 334 cases, with infections rising by 141 yesterday. The outbreak is primarily centred around the Hua Hin district, with provincial health official Suriya Khuharat saying most people contracted the virus after attending a concert at the Maya Exclusive Pub on March 30.
Anyone who is concerned they may be infected can receive a free Covid-19 test at either Prachuap Khiri Khan or Hua Hin hospitals. The Bangkok Post reports that, in the last few days, around 500 people a day have visited Hua Hin Hospital for testing.
Hua Hin district and health officials have filed a police complaint against the owners of the Maya Pub, who are accused of violating the emergency decree and disease prevention measures. The March 30 concert is thought to be behind the surge in infections in the seaside district, with over 90% of cases linked to the pub. The chain of transmission is believed to have originated with 1 customer who attended the concert after travelling from Bangkok. The woman is an employee at the Krystal Club in Thong Lor, itself at the centre of a Covid cluster.
Meanwhile, in Chiang Mai, health officials say a surge in infections, now exceeding 200 a day, is causing great concern. Yesterday, the northern province reported 260 new cases, with public health chief Chatuchai Maneerat admitting the surge could lead to a shortage of hospital beds.
“Currently we have 1,000 beds in the province’s field hospital and that may not be sufficient. So, the province’s communicable disease control panel has decided to add another 1,000 beds.”
Despite the rise in infections, the Department of Disease Control says there are currently no plans for a national lockdown, given that other provinces are not as severely affected. Opas Karnkawinpong from the DDC says the most important thing is for people to work from home and avoid social gatherings until at least the end of April.
“People are asking if there will be a lockdown. I’d say that a lockdown is the last resort if virus transmissions show no signs of letting-up. Activities that draw large crowds pose the greatest risk and should be avoided until the end of this month at least.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after “rare and severe” blood clots
Health officials in the United States have decided to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine while they investigate a number of cases of “rare and severe” blood clots. According to a CNN report, a 45 year old woman has died and another patient is in critical condition. In total, there were 6 blood clot incidents, out of more than 6.8 million vaccine doses administered. All of the cases involved female patients between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms developing between 6 to 13 days after inoculation.
Speaking to CNN, Dr Carlos del Rio from Emory University School of Medicine says that such side-effects are extremely rare, pointing out that they’re more likely to be observed outside clinical trials, due to the larger number of people involved.
“It’s a very rare event. You’re talking about 1 per million, and when you give millions of doses of vaccines, you will see events like this that you couldn’t see in the clinical trial just because you didn’t have millions of people enrolled.”
He adds that blood clotting may be occurring for the same reason seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine, given that both jabs are adenovirus vector vaccines. The other vaccines in use in the US – Pfizer and Moderna – are mRNA vaccines.
Peter Marks from the US Food and Drug Administration agrees that there appear to be similarities between the incidents of blood clots reported with both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.
“The AstraZeneca is a chimpanzee adenoviral vector vaccine. The Janssen is a human adenoviral vector vaccine. We can’t make some broad statement yet, but obviously they are from the same general class of viral vectors. We don’t have a definitive cause, but the probable cause that we believe may be involved here – that we can speculate – is a similar mechanism that may be going on with the other adenoviral vector vaccine. That is that this is an immune response that occurs very, very rarely after some people receive the vaccine and that immune response leads to activation of the platelets and these extremely rare blood clots.”
Janssen is the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson. Yesterday, the manufacturer issued a statement confirming a decision to delay the European rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine. The statement goes on to say that anyone who has already received the jab and experiences a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within 3 weeks of being inoculated should see a doctor. However, it adds that such side effects are extremely rare.
Last month, the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine became the third jab to be approved for emergency use in Thailand.
SOURCE: CNN
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
UPDATE: The field hospital in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, west of the Chao Phraya river, had its first 10 Covid patients today. The director of the medical services office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that the 10 patients into the makeshift hospital, located at the Chalerm Phra Kiat Stadium, will enable assessment of the performance by the medical team, before more patients arrive – Thai PBS World
ORIGINAL STORY: Despite the confident posture and Songkran going ahead, amid restrictions, there is a lot of background activity which suggest the authorities are getting ready for a surge of new infections at the end of the Songkran break, officially this Thursday (but in reality, next Sunday at the end of the weekend when most people who travelled home will return for a resumption of work).
The Thai lunar new year celebrations – Songkran – are the largest mass movement of Thais each year, a source for a huge leap in road deaths and accidents. And, this year, a potential super-spreader event.
Quietly, at least 3,000 extra beds have been prepared in 10 field hospitals around Bangkok. The government has also confirmed that additional field hospitals are being set up in other potential ‘hot zones’, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chonburi and Hua Hin. Some of them were set up last year, and since closed, and now being prepared for new positive infections.
One Thai person who had been in one of the field hospitals put together a check-list of things to take IF you end up as an invited ‘guest’ HERE.
The CCSA say they are looking for additional beds in hotels and previous state quarantine facilities (where repatriating Thais were housed for their free quarantine) to be used if needed.
This year’s Songkran had bad timing, coming just a week after a number of major clusters were identified around some of Bangkok’s popular nightlife areas in 3 key inner city districts. Even before Songkran these isolated clusters had already spread into the provinces. In the weekend before Songkran the government had already listed 37 provinces which had instigated some form of paperwork or restrictions for people who had been in any of the 3 Bangkok districts.
The government also leapt on the source of the new outbreaks – bars, clubs and entertainment venues – and promptly shut them down for at least 2 weeks. At this stage it looks likely that that ban will be extended beyond the 2 weeks and, depending on the extent of new infections following the Songkran holiday, additional restrictions will also be added.
Even today the Civil Aviation Authority published a number of new in-flight restrictions for passengers – another blow to the hard-hit domestic aviation sector.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year
Myanmar could descend into a civil war comparable to Syria- UN
Officials in Chiang Mai and Hua Hin express concern amid rapid rise in infections
US pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after “rare and severe” blood clots
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
Thailand News Today | Tour bus disaster, Covid infections drop slightly | April 13
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority announces health and safety regulations
Thailand looks at proposal to make it easier for expats and long-termers
Covid UPDATE: Daily infection number drops slightly on Tuesday
Burmese students to hold Bangkok cultural event to support Civil Disobedience Movement
5 killed, including 2 children, in north east Thailand bus disaster
WHO says pandemic reaching critical levels in South Asia
Off to a field hospital? Here’s what to pack
‘Vice’ removes retouched pics of Khmer Rouge victims
2 police officers transferred over Covid cluster linked to Bangkok nightlife
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
Privatising Covid vaccines – Thai government gives private hospitals the go-ahead to buy vaccines
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
Covid-19 patient in Phuket worked at Thong Lor nightlife venue
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
- Bangkok4 days ago
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
- Hot News3 days ago
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
- Myanmar4 days ago
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients
- Environment2 days ago
Environmentalists criticise Netflix fishing doco for inaccuracies and misinformation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top virologist warns of vaccine limitations against South African, Brazilian variants