Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
A Thai restaurant in the United States has cooked up a tasty dish to feed its hungry customers and at the same time found a remedy to prevent them from getting flu and Covid-19 – Flu-Shot Soup!
The family-owned Thai restaurant, Taste of Thailand, in Denver, Colorado, developed the special recipe some 20 years ago but it only came to the public’s attention when patrons of the joint revealed it fights off flu and Covid.
Restaurant owner Noy Farrell revealed she developed “Flu-Shot Soup” using a specially developed recipe of homegrown herbs and spices, and added it is the perfect concoction to help boost your immune system without a visit to the hospital.
CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White made a visit to the restaurant off South Broadway to see how the soup is concocted.
Noy talked through the process while being filmed. She said…
“Lemongrass ginger, Thai chilli, more lemongrass, fried garlic, onion, black pepper, lots of cilantro, bok choy, celery, carrots.
“This is a wonton in here with chicken garlic ginger, and black pepper, then we grind and wrap it in the wonton paper.”
“It all goes into a boiling pot. We simmer all day, so if you come at 8 o’clock, it’s very spicy,” said Farrell.
Noy told the news channel the dish is based on traditional medicine in Thailand, which she and her husband Rick wanted to introduce in Denver.
“Our restaurant used to be in front of the Swedish Hospital. And one year, we had bad cold all over the country. So, my sister we came up with making some spicy soup.”
Noy was kind enough to share the recipe with CBS News Colorado viewers. Why not try and make it at home and keep Covid and Flue at bay?
Ingredients:
- 6 cups of good-quality chicken or vegetable stock
- 1-2 chicken breasts, sliced or tofu cut into cubes
- 1 lemongrass stalk or 3 Tbsp. frozen prepared lemongrass
- 4 kaffir limes leaves (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 1 thumb-size piece ginger, grated
- 1-3 fresh red chillies, minced (to taste), or substitute 1/2 to 3/4 tsp. dried crushed chilli
- 1/2 can of good-quality coconut milk
- 2 tbsp. lime juice
Preparation:
- Slice and mince the lower portion of the lemongrass stalk. Retain the upper stalk for the soup pot.
- Place chicken broth in a large soup pot over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken and mushrooms. Also add the prepared lemongrass (including upper stalk pieces), plus kaffir lime leaves and fresh chili. Boil for five to eight minutes, or until chicken is cooked.
- Turn the heat down to medium. ginger, 1/2 can coconut milk, Simmer gently for one to two minutes.
- Turn the heat down to a minimum. Add lime juice and stir.
- If desired, you can also add vegetables such as broccoli.
