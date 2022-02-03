Thai health officials see signs of dementia in some recovered Covid-19 patients

A number of patients who’ve recovered from Covid-19 are displaying signs of dementia, according to Thai health officials. According to a Nation Thailand report, the Department of Medical Services says the symptoms tend to develop between 1 and 6 months after contracting Covid-19. DMS boss Somsak Ankasil says the risk appears to be higher in patients with pre-existing brain or neurological conditions, such as stroke. There is also a higher incidence in older patients who have multiple underlying health conditions.

Somsak says dementia will affect the functioning of the brain, affecting concentration, short-term memory, and the ability to focus on a task or make decisions or plans. Patients may feel lightheaded and experience “brain fog”. He says patients who’ve been seriously ill with Covid-19 can go on to develop severe symptoms of dementia, which is being attributed to the lack of oxygen and breathing difficulties experienced by some sufferers. Recovered patients may also experience anxiety and depression, but Somsak says these symptoms can improve over time, particularly if people look after themselves.

“Take good care of yourself, and maintain good health: eat healthy, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, do activities that help stimulate the brain – practice critical thinking, meditation, or a relaxing hobby. These will help the brain and nervous system to recover and return to normal faster and better.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand