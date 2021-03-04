First golf quarantine guests complete stay at central Thailand resort | The Thaiger

Thailand has hosted the first group of international tourists to carry out a “golf quarantine” stay. 42 golfers (41 from South Korea and 1 from Japan) flew into Thailand on February 19, entering quarantine at the Artitaya Golf Resort in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.

Guests following Thailand’s golf quarantine programme are required to remain in their rooms for the first 3 days of their stay, after which they can roam freely around the resort and play golf. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed that during their stay, guests are tested 3 times for Covid-19.

In order to qualify for golf quarantine, travellers must arrive from a “low-risk” country and be in possession of all the paperwork required to enter Thailand, including a Certificate of Entry, adequate health insurance, and evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before travel.

On March 2, 12 days into the golfers’ quarantine stay, a number of officials, including Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn, conducted an inspection of the resort. They were accompanied by Thares Kratsanai Rawiwong from the Department of Health Service Support and were welcomed by provincial governor, Amphon Angkapakornkul.

The TAT says the purpose of the inspection is to boost confidence in Thailand’s golf facilities. In addition to the Artitaya resort, Thailand has another 5 golf resorts that have been approved as quarantine facilities: 3 in the western province of Kanchanaburi, 1 in the central province of Phetchaburi, and 1 in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: TAT News

