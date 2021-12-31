Coronavirus World
T cells may be “unsung heroes” protecting against severe illness from Omicron
Two separate studies show that the body’s T cells may be providing protection against severe illness with the Omicron variant. The findings could explain why most hospitals have so far avoided being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients. According to a Bloomberg report, the findings come from a study carried out at Erasmus University in the Netherlands and the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
Our T cells are white blood cells that retain information on previous disease, trigger defence antibodies, and kill cells that have become infected with a virus. The Bloomberg report cites findings that showed that people infected with the SARS virus in 2003 still had a T cell response to the illness 17 years later. Unlike antibodies, T cells can target all of a virus’s spike protein, which remains similar even in variants like the highly-mutated Omicron.
In the Netherlands, the study showed that in 60 vaccinated healthcare workers, antibody responses to Omicron were lower or non-existent compared to against the Beta or Delta variants. However, T cell responses remained mostly unchanged, which researchers say could balance out the lack of antibodies. In South Africa, researchers looked at patients who’d recovered from Covid-19 or people who’d been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer BioNTech vaccines. In those groups, 70% to 80% of the T cell responses studied held up against Omicron.
The findings come amid concerns that the Omicron variant can evade vaccines to some degree, leading governments to roll out booster doses in countries where supplies permit this. But Wendy Burgens, a researcher from the University of Cape Town, says our immune system has several layers and while antibodies can block infection, it is the T cells that kill infected cells, thereby preventing the virus from causing severe illness.
“They can’t prevent you from getting infected, but they can minimise the damage that comes afterwards.”
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station
Buckle-up for new year flight turbulence
AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app
Chinese netizens pay tribute to the doctor who tried to warn the world
Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers
Officials say jailed wildlife killer Premchai is fine and has finished Covid quarantine
New Year’s countdown events in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Phangan
T cells may be “unsung heroes” protecting against severe illness from Omicron
Study finds Johnson & Johnson booster 85% effective against severe Omicron
EU, US, UK, Argentina and Australia break Covid records
Omicron variant infections set to surpass 1,000 in Thailand
7 Dangerous Days begins with 39 deaths, 362 accidents on Thai roads
Superspreader Omicron cluster may lead to 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
- Events2 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
- Thailand4 days ago
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
Recent comments: