Connect with us

Coronavirus World

European regulators approve Novavax Covid-19 vaccine

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Jernej Furman

European regulators have approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine after months of delays. The protein-based vaccine takes a similar approach to that of vaccines long deployed against meningitis, hepatitis, and other illnesses. It provides European countries with another weapon in the fight against Covid-19, but according to a Bloomberg report, its efficacy against the newly-emerged Omicron variant is not yet known. Last month, Indonesia became the first country in the world to approve Novavax for emergency use.

Last week, the World Health Organisation granted Novavax emergency use authorisation, after months of manufacturing problems that saw it fall behind Pfizer and Moderna, a development that hit its stock hard. According to Bloomberg, 2 main clinical trials involving 45,000 participants have returned promising results. The first trial, carried out in Mexico and the US, showed a drop of 90.4% in the number of symptomatic Covid infections from 7 days after a second dose, when compared with volunteers who received a placebo. A second study in the UK returned similar results, with efficacy of 89.7%.

The vaccine works by mimicking Covid-19’s spike protein, prompting an immune response to prepare the body for the real thing. Novavax also has the benefit of being able to be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, meaning it’s easier to transport than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccine has also shown strong potential for mix-and-match booster campaigns. In August, the manufacturers confirmed a supply agreement with the European Commission for up to 200 million doses.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HighSo
2021-12-21 14:12
Sponsored by: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2020/07/inv021500
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok32 mins ago

Bangkok Covid-19 vaccination centre to close for 7 days during New Year holiday
Philippines32 mins ago

UPDATE: Typhoon Rai death tolls rise to 375 in the Philippines
Myanmar33 mins ago

Japan’s Defense Academy condemned for hosting military training to Myanmar cadets
Sponsored4 hours ago

Discover MontAzure Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
advertiseadvertise
Thailand1 hour ago

How do you celebrate Christmas in Thailand? | Vox Pop | Ep. 03
Thailand2 hours ago

Drinking water plant forced to suspend operations after fish found in sealed jug
Myanmar3 hours ago

UNHCR weighs Thailand to accept 3,000 Myanmar refugees
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

European regulators approve Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand4 hours ago

Health Minister to propose cancelling Test & Go entry at Cabinet meeting today
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

US health officials confirm Omicron now the dominant variant
Thailand5 hours ago

Sex workers mail high heels to government, continue to call for financial support
Tourism5 hours ago

Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
Politics6 hours ago

Ready and willing: Anutin says he’s prepared to be next PM and lead Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending