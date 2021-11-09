Sinovac to be added to UK’s approved vaccine list for inbound travel

Brits residing in Thailand, and vaccinated with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, can rejoice as the UK adds it to the list of approved vaccines. According to a Reuters report, the British government has confirmed that from November 22, vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing, which includes Sinovac, Sinopharm, and India’s Covaxin, will be recognised.

The move will make it significantly easier for travellers fully inoculated with any of those vaccines to enter the UK without the need for home isolation. The UK will now accept vaccine certificates issued by over 135 approved countries, meaning arrivals will not need to take a Covid-19 test prior to departure, self-isolate on arrival, or take a test on day 8 of their stay. However, they will need to pay for a lateral flow test, to be taken on day 2. The list of countries with vaccine certificates accepted by the UK includes Thailand and can be found HERE.

SOURCE: Reuters