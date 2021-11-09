Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Sinovac to be added to UK’s approved vaccine list for inbound travel

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Erica Fischer
image
image

Brits residing in Thailand, and vaccinated with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, can rejoice as the UK adds it to the list of approved vaccines. According to a Reuters report, the British government has confirmed that from November 22, vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing, which includes Sinovac, Sinopharm, and India’s Covaxin, will be recognised.

The move will make it significantly easier for travellers fully inoculated with any of those vaccines to enter the UK without the need for home isolation. The UK will now accept vaccine certificates issued by over 135 approved countries, meaning arrivals will not need to take a Covid-19 test prior to departure, self-isolate on arrival, or take a test on day 8 of their stay. However, they will need to pay for a lateral flow test, to be taken on day 2. The list of countries with vaccine certificates accepted by the UK includes Thailand and can be found HERE.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

image

image
poohy
2021-11-09 12:26
Fantastic news i can stop pestering Prachuap health authority for booster time look into booking a flight Fish n chips Indian curry's and real beer!
image
mcambl61
2021-11-09 12:26
now you this whole thing is farce when this crap is approved.
image
Saltire
2021-11-09 12:41
19 minutes ago, Stonker said: Yes there is, but it's not straightforward as it involves measuring assorted antibodies (layman's term) so I expect it would be more expensive and harder to find than a PCR test. What I and as…
image
Bob20
2021-11-09 13:02
16 minutes ago, Saltire said: Makes a lot of sense, however it may be their positive could be a false-positive. Perhaps a positive with symptoms would be better. If you were sick with Covid in hospital perhaps they could give…
image
Saltire
2021-11-09 13:14
8 minutes ago, Bob20 said: so a "Covid badge" is a non-starter. Joke, Bob, joke 😂 Thanks for the info, I am in Kanchanaburi, will google it but there is only 1 private hospital here. I usually get referred to…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

