Phuket seafood festival and promotional event aimed at drawing in tourists

In another attempt to draw tourists back to Phuket, a seafood festival with live music is being held at the end of the month, which local tourism officials say will make the island’s attractions and activities more “colourful.” The Phuket tourism office is also holding a promotional event early next month focused on boosting tourist confidence with information on health and safety standards for hotel and tour operators.

The “Amazing Thai Taste Festival” will be held between November 26 to 28 on Patong Beach. The deputy director of the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand, Montree Manatao, says that the event will highlight local seafood dishes specifically from the coastal provinces along the Andaman Sea. Montree added that while the full details of the event are not yet confirmed, but they plan to have many stages for live performances.

From December 3 to 5, the local tourism office will hold its “Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA” event in Phuket Town. Montree described how this affair is specifically being held so that tourism operators can meet and discuss plans to safely reboot the national tourism sector. There will be an “SHA Pavilion Zone” with information on standards set by the Safety and Health Administration. He says there will also be a “plan it yourself” programme where operators can create their own tour itineraries.

These events are ultimately being held to celebrate Thailand’s reopening, Montree explains, and to stimulate the economy as the country begins its long journey back towards normalcy.

“These are colourful festivals, because the TAT wants to give happiness to the people and create festival events to help stimulate the economy more by the end of the year.”

SOURCE: Phuket News