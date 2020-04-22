PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions | The Thaiger

In a public address after yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha said he will not bow to increasing private and public pressure to ease restrictions and closures of businesses caused by Covid-19. Prayut stated that the priority is the health of the public, and that although he deeply sympathises and understands the pain of the people, with an estimated ten million out of work currently, he must ensure a potential second wave doesn’t take place before reopening the country’s economy.

Prayut also said government officials are being asked to find ways to help the millions out of work and with closed businesses, without simply going down the road of financial aid and simply giving out more money. He gave the example of alleviating electricity bills for certain groups.

Th PM also suggested that private business owners who want to reopen offer suggestions to the government on how such openings could be done in medium and high risk sectors like shopping and entertainment, while ensuring social distancing, hygiene measures and other actions to control the spread of the virus. He added that businesses can’t find a way to do so they won’t be allowed to open in the near future.

Prayut also thanked the many private sector individuals and businesses that are helping with charity events across the nation and helping those in need, but urged them to ensure they contact local authorities and follow proper social distancing and line management strategies at their events.

The PM concluded by saying the Cabinet and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet at the end of the month to discuss any possible easing of restrictions or closures.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit confirmed today that decision on lifting or easing emergency restrictions will be decided this month by the CCSA, which will also issue a new directive regarding the operation of shopping malls.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Nation