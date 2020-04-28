7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
There has been 7 new cases announced in Phuket today. The island has had the highest, per capita, number of reported cases in Thailand. 5 more people been allowed to return home in the past 24 hours, 39 remain in hospital under treatment with 2 in a critical condition. 127 people remain as ‘high risk personnel’ and are under observation.
6 of the 7 new cases come from the west-coast hotzone of Bang Tao. The total number of cases in Phuket has now reached 214.
There has been 1 additional death. A 63 year old Thai women, the owner of a restaurant in Kathu, who previously came in contact with confirmed cases (her husband and her nephew). She fell sick on March 24 and went to get treatment from the local clinic.
She wasn’t feeling any better when after being transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention. It was revealed that in hospital she ended up with an infection in her lungs and needed a respirator. Cause of death was failure of her lungs. She passed away on April 27.
Case number 208: A 50 year old Thai women, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 209: 22 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205, lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 210: 20 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.
Case number 211: 47 year old Thai man looking after his grandchild at home. lives in Koh Kaew (east coast near Phuket Town), fell sick on April 6 with symptoms of a dry cough. On April 15 went to get checked but everything was ‘OK’. On April 27 symptoms got worse so he decided to visit Vachira Hospital.
Case number 212: 47 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptoms yet. Pending amount high risk possible contacts.
Case number 213: 44 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptom
Case number 214: 68 year old Thai women, occupation maid. Lives in Bang Tao and has a history of close contact with confirmed case 198. No symptoms yet.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 9 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hour period plus 1 additional death, taking the national total numbers to 2,931 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.
With 0ne more new fatality, Thailand’s death toll rises to 52.
“Today is the first day the number of new cases has dropped below 10, the lowest since its peak of 188 on March 22.”
2,609 patients have recovered and returned home, while 270 are undergoing treatment in hospital.
No new case was reported in Bangkok in the past 24 hours.
However the Bangkok post reported that ‘Since testing has been limited, the actual number of infections may be much higher.’
Phuket, battling a small cluster in the coastal Bang Tao community, reported another case in the same area and one new death
Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases today (Monday)
There has been one new case announced in the southern island of Phuket today at the daily briefings.
Case number 207 is a 66 year old Thai women. Her occupation is a maid and had a history of close contact with workers in the same house as confirmed case number 204. She lives in Bang Tao, Cherngtalay, and is showing no symptoms. 3 other people at potential of high risk of catching the infection.
There has also been one more death announced today. 3 other patients are considered in critical condition at this stage.
36 more people are waiting for results. 7 more people have recovered and been released from hospital, making the total of recovered patients in Phuket 168.
Coronavirus Thailand
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
Thailand’s health officials have confirmed a total of 15 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Of these, 5 were imported cases of Thai nationals recently repatriated from abroad who were sent directly to mandated state quarantine. No new deaths were reported in today’s daily media update.
2,922 people have been infected in Thailand since the beginning of the outbreak in January, of whom 2,594 have fully recovered and been released from hospital.
Just 277 people remain under treatment in Thailand. There have been 51 deaths since the start of the outbreak but none in the past 24 hours.
Phuket and Bangkok had the most cases today, with 4 and 3 repectively.
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
