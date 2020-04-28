7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday) | The Thaiger

There has been 7 new cases announced in Phuket today. The island has had the highest, per capita, number of reported cases in Thailand. 5 more people been allowed to return home in the past 24 hours, 39 remain in hospital under treatment with 2 in a critical condition. 127 people remain as ‘high risk personnel’ and are under observation.

6 of the 7 new cases come from the west-coast hotzone of Bang Tao. The total number of cases in Phuket has now reached 214.

There has been 1 additional death. A 63 year old Thai women, the owner of a restaurant in Kathu, who previously came in contact with confirmed cases (her husband and her nephew). She fell sick on March 24 and went to get treatment from the local clinic.

She wasn’t feeling any better when after being transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention. It was revealed that in hospital she ended up with an infection in her lungs and needed a respirator. Cause of death was failure of her lungs. She passed away on April 27.

Case number 208: A 50 year old Thai women, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.

Case number 209: 22 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205, lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.

Case number 210: 20 year old Thai man, occupation business owner in Bang Tao, has a history of close contact with confirmed case 205. Lives in Bang Tao. No symptoms.

Case number 211: 47 year old Thai man looking after his grandchild at home. lives in Koh Kaew (east coast near Phuket Town), fell sick on April 6 with symptoms of a dry cough. On April 15 went to get checked but everything was ‘OK’. On April 27 symptoms got worse so he decided to visit Vachira Hospital.

Case number 212: 47 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptoms yet. Pending amount high risk possible contacts.

Case number 213: 44 year old Thai women, occupation maid, lives in Bang Tao. Has history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. No symptom

Case number 214: 68 year old Thai women, occupation maid. Lives in Bang Tao and has a history of close contact with confirmed case 198. No symptoms yet.