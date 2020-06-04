Beauty clinic designs special face masks for facial treatments | The Thaiger

A skin and beauty clinic has designed a mini face mask for clients getting close-up facial treatments to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and comply with the rules set out by the government. But the mask allows therapists to still get to most of the face so they can apply the same procedures.

Waleerat Clinic in Bangkok made re-usable cloth masks that are narrower than typical face masks, covering the mouth and nose but leaving the cheeks open. The staff also protect themselves by wearing face shields. The clinic’s chief told Reuters they also plan to design another mask the leaves most of the nose out so they can treat that area without taking the mask off the client.

“At first, I thought it was weird but it is actually really great because it’s specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments,” a laser treatment customer told Reuters.

The clinic, which opened in the third phase of restriction lifts, says they’ve drastically cut down the amount of clients coming in the centre each day from more than 100 people to just 15. They also require temperature and health checks.

SOURCE: Reuters