Coronavirus (Covid-19)
All residents in Ho Chi Minh to be tested for Covid following outbreak in the city
A Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam’s largest city of Ho Chi Minh has driven the Vietnamese government to test all residents for the virus. While infections in Vietnam have remained low, a new cluster linked to a religious mission has been reported in the city and what a local officials call a “very dangerous” new variant was recently found in the country.
Since the start of the pandemic, Vietnam has reported a total of 7,000 Covid-19 infections and 47 coronavirus-related deaths. The country has reported a spike in cases over the past month with the latest outbreak infecting at least 125 people involved in a Christian mission. Those nearest the mission have already been tested and are currently in lockdown.
Officials say they plan to test all of the city’s 13 million people, at a rate of 100 thousand a day, an ambitious testing campaign set to take about 4 months. In addition to testing, new social distancing measures will be enacted throughout the city for the next 15 days, starting today. Shops and restaurants are closed, religious activities are suspended.
All events that gather more than 10 people in public are banned city-wide, but the city is considering to lower the number of people to just five.
Vietnam has been commended for its rapid handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, quickly closing borders, quarantining, and testing everyone who entered the country. Contract tracing and testing were far-reaching.
SOURCE: BBC
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
A record high of 5,485 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 19 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,031. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 159,792 Covid-19 cases, including 130,929 infections reported in the latest wave of infections since April 1.
Out of the new infections, 1,953 cases were reported in correctional facilities, adding to the thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. Other infections have been in Bangkok, concentrated at crowded places such as markets, construction camps, factories and settlements. Most of the new cases were detected through active case finding campaigns at high risk areas such as construction sites.
There are 50,416 active Covid-19 cases including 1,233 patients who have pneumonitis, or lung inflammation, and 390 patients are on ventilators.
Out of the new deaths, most were in Bangkok. More than half of the patients were infected by family members.
Provinces with the highest number of new confirmed cases…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|1,359
|41,573
|Phetchaburi
|555
|5,746
|Samut Prakan
|358
|7,019
|Saraburi
|327
|750
|Pathum Thani
|211
|3,622
|Nonthaburi
|90
|6,085
|Trang
|76
|501
|Chon Buri
|62
|4,667
|Chachoengsao
|62
|911
|Samut Sakhon
|58
|2,557
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Medics are accusing the Thai government of a lack of transparency over supply issues associated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The Rural Doctors Society says the administration is keeping quiet about the real situation and the supply challenges it faces.
The government has consistently said that the first batch of locally-produced doses would be delivered this week. The Foreign Ministry has even put out a call for all foreign residents to register to be vaccinated. However, Suphat Hasuwankit from the Rural Doctors Society says he’s heard that officials have had to order 500,000 doses from South Korea in order to have enough for the start of the vaccine rollout on June 7.
Suphat, who posted the news on the society’s Facebook page, says the procurement will have cost a lot of money, but the government has had no choice, due to locally-produced doses not being ready. Up to 1.8 million locally-manufactured doses were expected this month, but Suphat says people who’ve registered may end up being vaccinated with Sinovac instead.
As countries worldwide struggle with vaccine shortages, the Bangkok Post reports that orders are being managed in strict chronological order, with a number of urgent requests being accepted at additional cost. So far, the only vaccine Thailand has managed to obtain under urgent request is China’s Sinovac.
The Thai government has been forced to resort to measures such as ordering hospitals to get 12 doses instead of 10 from each vial of AstraZeneca, as well as extending the period between doses 1 and 2 of the vaccine.
Suphat predicts that the vaccine crisis means the severity of the current outbreak will continue for several months. And as the rollout gets underway in June, he predicts that chaos is likely to be the order of the day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
Following the death of a 32 year woman, who suffered from blood clotting a couple weeks after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Thailand has advised women think about whether to stop taking birth control pills before receiving the Covid-19 vaccines due to a possible increased risk of blood clots.
The doctor spoke during a live streaming session following the death of 32 year old Naririn Angthong. The woman from Thailand’s Deep South province Yala died from blood clotting in her lungs 2 weeks after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. She was injected with the vaccine on May 14 and died on May 27 at Hat Yai Hospital. The death is still under investigation.
While there’s no evidence that the vaccine will increase the risk of blood clots for women who are taking the daily contraceptive pill, the hormones in the medication increase the risk, according to Siraya Kitiyodom, an OB-GYN at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. She says women who are concerned with potential side effects of the vaccine might want to consider other birth control methods
Another health official in Thailand also advised women to stop taking the pill before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. The head of the Centre for Emerging Disease Health Sciences at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, Thiravat Hemachudha, wrote on his Facebook page saying women should should stop taking hormone contraceptive pills at least 14 days before getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also said people should stop taking migraine medicine before getting the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
