Bangkok
Bangkok loosens restrictions, allows 5 types of places to reopen tomorrow
Bangkok city officials are loosening restrictions in the capital and are allowing 5 types of venues to reopen tomorrow while other venues under the closure order must remain closed at least until June 14.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,356 cases reported today and 41,573 infections over the past couple months in the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as construction camps, prisons, markets, and settlements.
Business, venues and places allowed to reopen include…
- Museums, learning centres, science parks, historic sites and art galleries can reopen, but no large group visits are allowed.
- Tattoo parlours and nail salons can reopen, but if a new Covid-19 case is linked to the venues, then the business must close for 14 days.
- Beauty or weight loss clinics and parlours can reopen.
- Spa, massage parlours and healthcare-related venues can reopen, but no steam baths or facial massages are allowed at this time.
- Public parks, botanical and flower gardens can reopen to the public, but no large gatherings are allowed.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | The situation in Bangkok ‘slums’, Thailand re-opening plans
Tim and Bill go through all the latest news from around Thailand including an interview about the Bangkok slums areas of high density housing, also the latest in the Phuket Sandbox and Thailand reopening plans, Malaysia’s new ‘lockdown’. Tomorrow we talk about vaccination, the myths and the vaccine-resistant among us.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
DDC focus vaccines on 70% in Bangkok before provinces
The Department of Disease Control has set an ambitious goal to vaccinate at least 70% of Bangkok residents by July. The department will focus on the capital city and prioritise distribution of vaccines to other provinces based on how severe outbreaks are in the area. The DDC chief commented that the department will focus on Bangkok, speculating that if they can’t control the Covid-19 situation there in the capital city, they won’t be able to control it nationally.
Local vaccine registration for each province will be launched June 14 and residents can sign up for their vaccine via health volunteers, local hospitals, or through a mobile app. Each province has been tasked with developing a Covid-19 vaccine registration application independently to replace the national Mor Prom app that had been opened for vaccine appointment sign-ups at the beginning of the month.
While the government is still waiting for the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines, provincial public health officers are preparing for the June 7 mass vaccination drive launch date and participated in a teleconference with the DDC to discuss. It was decided that vaccine allocations for each province will now be adjusted weekly instead of monthly.
Outside of Bangkok, the decision on what demographic gets priority vaccine access will be left up to each province to decide, in order to allow flexibility. Provinces with big outbreaks can prioritise residents in the affected area, while provinces with few Covid-19 infections can prioritise vaccines for the elderly and at-risk people in their community.
The DDC plans to have 50 million vaccines available before September, and overall expect to meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s goal of 150 million doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. AstraZeneca is scheduled to send about 36 million jabs between June and September, with the rest currently planned to be from Sinovac.
Next week, the DDC expects to supply 400,000 vaccines for people to receive their second shot, with priority for prison staff, industrial workers, and teachers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
Duangrit Bunnag and Accap Assets, a real estate company located in Bangkok, with projects throughout Thailand, is facing legal action from The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for allegedly falsifying documents about the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, as well as allegedly spreading fake news about it.
The government points at a document that allegedly shows that the company stated it could provide 20 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, but they were hamstrung by government leaders, including Thailand’s PM. The government has denied such claims. The government further alleges that Mr Duangrit continued to publish fraudulent information on May 27, at an audio conference on the Clubhouse app. The conversation was recorded.
Bangkok Post reported that, on the recording, Duangrit said “someone” had requested 5 million baht as “tea money”, a euphemism for a bribe, if he helped get an appointment with the Thai PM Prayut and they had a talk about the Sinopharm supply deal.
Reportedly, the FDA was consulted on the matter and they said that the real estate company had not applied for permission from them to import the vaccine. They added that Duangrit’s company was not an official representative of Sinopham in Thailand.
The DES minister says that the DES is working with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, and the Public Health Ministry in collecting information against Accap Assets, Mr Duangrit, and anyone else who may have contributed to spreading fake news about the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
