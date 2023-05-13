Thaiger Top Shelf: Best dispensaries in town (Video)

With its captivating culture and mouth-watering cuisine, Bangkok has long been known as an attractive destination for travellers seeking a one-of-a-kind adventure. And now, with the flourishing cannabis industry, the capital of Thailand has also transformed into a hotbed for cannabis enthusiasts eager to find the best dispensary spots in the country.

From the bustling streets of Sukhumvit to the serene vibes of Asoke, Bangkok’s boutique dispensaries have an array of unique and delightful experiences waiting to be discovered. And guess what? We’ve compiled the best ones for you right here! These dispensaries are nothing like your average joints. Each boasts its own quirky character, top-of-the-line products, and ace customer service. So if you’ve been Googling “best dispensary near me”, keep reading!

High Society Cannabis Club is a dispensary located on Sukhumvit 31 and SuanPlu Soi 1. It has quickly established itself as one of the best dispensaries for cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The SuanPlu Soi 1 location even boasts an onsite cocktail bar, Smalls, which has become a well-known hotspot for locals and tourists. They proudly work with imported seeds from a reputable company in the Netherlands. Plus, they grow their plants in controlled greenhouse environments. Thus, ensuring an exceptional product every time.

One of High Society’s featured strains is the tantalising Mango Haze. It’s an 80% Sativa and 20% Indica blend with a THC content of 22%. Upon testing, the verdict is clear: Mango Haze delivers an energising and stimulating experience. Therefore, it’s perfect for those daytime adventures. It’s a lively sativa that leaves you uplifted, talkative, and ready to have a good time.

And what’s better than complimenting a fantastic smoking experience with scrumptious munchies? The Sukhumvit 31 location sits right above the delicious Hippo Dough, which offers drool-worthy doughnuts and heavenly milkshakes to satisfy your cravings. This one-stop shop will have you in high spirits and craving more.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! High Society also hosts exciting events, such as UFC screenings. Fancy a bit of Coffee and Combat? Join High Society on Sundays for a thrilling morning of sports and their featured strains.

Step into the vibrant heart of Korea Town on Sukhumvit 12, and you’ll discover Best Buds. It’s a boutique dispensary that cultivates delightful, homegrown strains. The secret behind their thriving success is the commitment to locally-sourced, farm-fresh cannabis from their very own farm in Kanchanaburi. One of Best Buds’ signature strains, Sugarcane, has gained a reputation for its sativa-dominant composition and invigorating effects.

Bert, a passionate staff member at Best Buds, reveals that Sugarcane’s THC level of around 20% makes it an excellent choice for alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety. Bert’s enthusiasm for the strain is contagious, and it’s evident that Sugarcane is a true crowd-pleaser.

But what sets Best Buds apart from other dispensaries is its electrifying mix of cannabis and entertainment, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for its visitors. Boasting a 4,000-game arcade machine and pool table, Best Buds invites you to immerse yourself in friendly competition while savouring their top-quality strains. Dull moments? They simply don’t exist at this trendy hotspot.

In the mood for belting out some tunes? Look no further! Best Buds has a KTV conveniently situated right next door. It’s ready to cater to your karaoke cravings after a fulfilling cannabis experience.

Fourtwenty

Next on our list is Fourtwenty, a cannabis dispensary that has established itself as a thriving spot for cannabis enthusiasts. With three strategically located branches in Asoke 21, Sukhumvit 22, and Thonglor Soi 10, there’s a Fourtwenty outlet to cater to your cannabis cravings, wherever you are in Bangkok. The Asoke 21 branch is particularly convenient. Additionally, it boasts an awe-inspiring rooftop, making it the perfect spot to relax and socialise.

Fourtwenty goes above and beyond your average dispensary experience. CEO of Fourtwenty, Tai, and his dedicated team have honed their cannabis expertise to cultivate one-of-a-kind strains that are sure to spark your curiosity and elevate your senses.

Amongst the enticing strains on offer, there’s one that truly stands out – the legendary Laughing Buddha. This is a rare, 100% Sativa gem with 22% THC content. A unique blend of Thailand and Jamaican landrace varietals, Laughing Buddha promises an energetic, uplifting high that will leave you rejuvenated and ready to seize the day.

It’s clear that Fourtwenty Asoke has succeeded in cultivating a unique, community-driven atmosphere for cannabis enthusiasts to unwind and socialise. And with Tai at the helm, visitors are sure to experience a welcoming and unforgettable visit.

To join in the fun and experience Fourtwenty for yourself, head over to one of their three branches. Their doors are open from 10:00 am to 01:00 am daily, with extended hours until 2:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays, so you can keep the good vibes going well into the night.

The Joint is the undisputed dispensary for good vibes, unique experiences, and top-notch cannabis in Bangkok. With their flagship store located near the BTS Ploenchit station on Soi Ruamrudee, next to the Conrad Hotel, The Joint is poised to make a mark on the city’s lively cannabis scene. In addition, they have plans to open additional locations in Nana Soi 11 and Thonglor. Therefore, you’ll never be too far from a fantastic time at The Joint.

Lola, an enthusiastic team member at The Joint, introduced us to one of the shining stars of their collection and her personal favourite: the lip-smacking Candyland. Boasting a 100% Sativa composition and a potent 32% THC content, this delightful strain is perfect for those looking to elevate their spirits and inject a burst of energy into their lives. With seeds imported from America and locally grown in Thailand, Candyland is the ideal fusion of international flair and homegrown quality.

Moreover, The Joint provides its customers with an amazing array of perks to sweeten the pot. Treat yourself to a complimentary ultrasonic bong cleaning on each visit. And if you’re lucky, you might just get to meet Cooper, the adorable and hardworking doggy mascot of The Joint!

The best cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok offer something for everyone, from the discerning cannabis aficionado to the curious newcomer. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil, upscale experience, a jovial night of arcade games, or simply a comfortable spot to sample the finest strains, these boutique dispensaries are well worth checking out.