BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash | The Thaiger

BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Bangkok’s BTS skytrain maximum fare rate is being raised to 158 baht despite receiving backlash over the hike. The Transport Ministry is behind the calls for City Hall to stop the increase as it says it is too expensive for the average commuter who takes the BTS 2 times a day. Saksayam Chidchob, the Transport Minister, says other routes should be explored before increasing the costs for commuters.
“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration should halt its policy on new BTS maximum fare and wait for other authorities to find proper solutions.”
The BMA and Transport Ministry were jointly appointed to set the fare’s ceiling in 2018, but it appears the BMA is now taking control of the new price hike. The BMA and Interior Ministry were previously responsible for granting concessions for the skytrain’s operation but the Transport Ministry is also part of the reviewing committee for extending the concessions and overall investments in the country’s mass transit system.
But deals are being made by the BMA that appear to ignore the Transport Ministry’s equal role in making decisions and the ministry says such actions are breaching co-investment laws. It isn’t the first time the BMA has made decisions without the Transport Ministry’s joint approval.
Before the new hike in fares, it previously extended concessions to the current Bangkok Mass Transit System in order to keep the fare ceiling at 65 baht. Now, making a new deal that would see passengers paying more than double in total fares across the skytrain system is being seen as pushing the envelope.
What is not clear is why the fares are being hiked when the country is suffering economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the new maximum is set to rollout on February 16, Bangkok’s governor has offered to bring the new maximum down to 104 for a short period of time in consideration of the recent Covid outbreak.
But even increasing the fare to 104 baht is being widely opposed. The secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution says even the discounted rate is too expensive for daily commuters. And, the date for the discount ending has not been announced.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PM Prayut set to ride Bangkok’s first driverless skytrain
Thailand’s PM Prayut is set to ride Bangkok’s first driverless Skytrain as he will preside over the opening ceremony of the Green Line extension and the Gold Line monorail on Wednesday, December 16. The Skytrain extension will travel from Mo Chit station through Saphan Mai station and ends at Khu Kot.
The Gold Line monorail, which features the driverless train, links to the Green Line at Krung Thon Buri station. PM Prayut will ride from Thon Buri to Khlong San District Office station along with members of his cabinet and the local media. The new extension and line will link people’s commutes seamlessly between 3 provinces – Pathum Thani, Bangkok and Samut Prakarn.
The Green Line extension adds 7 more stations – Phahon Yothin 59, Sai Yud, Saphan Mai, Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Royal Thai Air Force Museum, Yaek Kor Por Aor, and Khu Khot (near Don Mueang International Airport). The extension makes the Green Line 68 kilometres long with 59 stops, and can hold up to 1.5 million passengers daily.
The Gold Line monorail’s first phase runs between 3 stations: Krung Thong Buri, Charoen Nakhon and Khlong San, covering 1.8 kilometres and accommodating up to 42,000 passengers per day, according to Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.
The line also marks the first automated guideway transit or automated people mover line in the country, which uses Chinese-made Bombardier Innovia APM 300 automated people-movers. The models, commonly used at airports to transport passengers between terminals, support speeds up to 80 kilometres per hour.
Originally, the Gold Line was not part of the extension plan, but was proposed by Iconsiam shopping centre officials to help increase visitors to the mall. The new Gold Line was approved in 2016.
“In the coming years, more projects are expected to be opened, such as the Dark Red Line (Bang Sue – Rangsit) in 2021, the Pink Line (Khae Rai – Minburi) in 2022, and Light Red Line (Taling Chan – Siriraj) in 2024.”
- 2021: Dark Red (Bang Sue-Rangsit) and Light Red (Bang Sue-Taling Chan)
- 2022: Pink (Khae Rai-Min Buri) and Yellow (Lat Phrao-Samrong)
- 2023: Dark Red (Rangsit-Thammasat University Rangsit Campus) and Light Red (Taling Chan-Siriraj)
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
BTS are the Time Magazine Entertainer of the Year 2020
Music supergroup BTS has been named Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine, capping another year ascending through the bamboo ceiling of the world’s music industry. The South Korean K-Pop group, who debuted in 2013, has become the world’s most popular band thanks their meaningful lyrics, themed albums, an army of adoring fans (who are actually called ARMY), positive messages and a broad scope in musical styles.
Time writer Raisa Bruner wrote in the BTS profile… “BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop.” BTS is RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook.
Last month, the 7 members earned the first major Grammy Award nomination for a K-Pop band, BTS had the summer bop of the year with the retro-styled “Dynamite”, which was the band’s first single to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Their recently released “Be” album is their 2nd to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 Album chart this year. In 2019 they scored 3 albums in a 12 month period to reach the No. 1 position, an accomplishment only ever achieved by another “boyband”, The Beatles.
Over the past week the band had a clean sweep of all the major categories in all the different end of year Korean music award shows, a dominance never before seen in one of the most competitive music industries in the world. One member, Suga, has had to sit out their promotional activities over the past month following shoulder surgery. The other members explained that the injury has been a niggling problem for their fellow member since a car accident in the ear days of their training in Seoul.
The band have also risen to world fame on the back of their live performances which has included 2 sell-out world stadium tours. The band’s live singing, stage presence and powerful concert performances have earned them credibility and accolades from the world’s music industry.
“Dynamite” was their first all English track – most of their work is in Korean with smatterings of English – making their rise to fame in the west even more noteworthy.
BTS premiering their single “Black Swan” on the James Cordon Late Late Show.
Behind their slick videos and weaponising of social media platforms, the 7 members write and produce much of their material with 2 of the members inducted into the Korean Music Copyright Association. BTS have also been invited to join the US Recording Academy as part of the committee that selects the annual Grammy Awards winners.
“They did it (the Time award) in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections.”
Twitter said this week that BTS “Continues to Reign as Most Tweeted About Musicians” in the US for a 4th straight year.
BTS will perform later on tonight, US time, in a television special when Time magazine’s Person of the Year will be announced.
Here’s BTS singing “Dynamite” live during an NPR Tiny Desk session…
New Bangkok BTS line to start running in December
A new Bangkok public transport monorail extension, the BTS Gold Line, is expected to start running before the end of the year. The scheduled run is the first phase of the BTS Gold Line to be rolled out along the Chao Phraya River in the Bang Phlad district.
The new 1.72 kilometre BTS line will link Krung Thon Buriskytrain station to Klong San district office.The system was designed using rubber tyres and electricity to self-drive through the capital of Thailand, which produces lower noise and vibrations throughout the city.
The Gold Line was launched in 2018 and features 3 trains with 2 carriages each, offering service to a maximum capacity of 42,000 passengers per day.
The 1st phase will open the stations of Krung Thon Buri, Charoen Nakhon and Klong San first with the line eventually increasing transport options to cultural tourism sites in Bangkok.
