Apple
Apple to raise prices throughout globe but not Thailand
United States multinational Apple Inc. yesterday declared it is to raise prices in its app stores across most parts of the world but not Thailand.
Apple announced the price increases will take effect on both App Store apps and in-app purchases next month.
Great news for the Kingdom or Smiles but not so good for the likes of Japan, South Korea, and most countries across Europe. Other regions affected include Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and countries that use the euro as their currency, i.e., France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
Apple gives no reason as to why there is no increase in Thailand or why App Store prices in other countries have been raised. Industry insiders made known that the increases are related to the exchange rate of local currencies dropping against the dollar.
In Japan, prices are rising by roughly 30%, a big jump that follows the yen’s weakening this year. Apple earlier this summer raised prices across its Mac, iPhone and iPad ranges to account for the currency disparity. The euro has suffered a similar fate and is now equal to the dollar so Apple products have also become more expensive in Europe for the same reason.
Apple says that the price increase in Vietnam is due to new local tax regulations.
For people in the eurozone, apps and in-app purchases priced at 0.99 euros will now cost 1.19 euros. An item that costs 9.99 euros will have its price increased to 11.99 euros.
The new App Store prices will take effect on October 5, 2022. Developers can keep the subscription prices for current subscribers if they want to.
More details can be found on the Apple Developer website.
SOURCE: 9to5mac.com
