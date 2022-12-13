Video
Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
A Thai policewoman has arrested her own Facebook impersonator in what seems
to be a gratifying moment for the officer. Police say the woman created a fake
Facebook profile impersonating the policewoman and proceeded to steal around
400,000 baht from her online acquaintances. The senior policewoman, Kanjira
Norsan, a Crime Suppression Subdivision inspector, arrested
Natthaya Khomaram in a rented room in the country’s central Saraburi province.
Upon being arrested, police found a mobile phone and 11 bank books in her
possession. According to the Chiang Rai Times, she allegedly created a Facebook
account in the name of Kanjira to ask the policewoman’s contact for help. She
allegedly told them she desperately needed money and asked them to transfer
funds to bank accounts opened by people whom she had paid. The victims were
then cut off from her after transferring the money, which totaled around 400,000
baht.
The 39th Motor Expo was concluded with great success as it welcomed 1.3 million
visitors and had more than 50 billion baht circulated.
Kwanchai Paphatphong, organization chairman of the 39th Motor Expo, said:
“This year’s event was extremely successful. The organizers are grateful for all
parties involved. In the expo, 42,768 vehicles were ordered consisting of 36,679
cars and 6,089 motorcycles.”
Among buyers who participated in lucky draws for automobiles, most bought
Honda cars, followed by those who ordered Ford and BYD. Crossover sports
utility vehicles interested 53.9% of buyers, followed by 30.3% for passenger cars
and 11.8% for pickup trucks.
Among buyers of luxury cars, BMW was their top choice, followed by Mercedes-
Benz and Volvo. The most ordered battery electric vehicles are BYD, NETA and
MG.The popularity of “Motor Expo Exclusive Visitor” rose by 58% compared with the
expo last year and 141,442 people visited the event via the Motor Expo Online
Platform.
Two Thailand coastal destinations feature in a new world’s top 20 most beautiful
beaches. E-commerce platform Cult Beauty compiled a top 20 most beautiful beaches
in the world based on social media appeal and content opportunities.
Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe was ranked 6th while Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi came in
11th.
The British-based online shopping platform found that Venice Beach in California,
USA, is the most beautiful beach in the world with the highest number of
Instagram posts and over 5.4 million articles online containing the word beautiful.
The Main Beach on Byron Bay in Australia came second on the list. The beach
inspired 3.1 million Instagram posts and 5.41 million articles containing the word
beautiful.
Third on the list is El Nido in Palawan, Philippines, with 1.2 million posts on
Instagram and 3.95 million articles referring to its beauty.
