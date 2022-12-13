Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator

A Thai policewoman has arrested her own Facebook impersonator in what seems

to be a gratifying moment for the officer. Police say the woman created a fake

Facebook profile impersonating the policewoman and proceeded to steal around

400,000 baht from her online acquaintances. The senior policewoman, Kanjira

Norsan, a Crime Suppression Subdivision inspector, arrested

Natthaya Khomaram in a rented room in the country’s central Saraburi province.

Upon being arrested, police found a mobile phone and 11 bank books in her

possession. According to the Chiang Rai Times, she allegedly created a Facebook

account in the name of Kanjira to ask the policewoman’s contact for help. She

allegedly told them she desperately needed money and asked them to transfer

funds to bank accounts opened by people whom she had paid. The victims were

then cut off from her after transferring the money, which totaled around 400,000

baht.

The 39th Motor Expo was concluded with great success as it welcomed 1.3 million

visitors and had more than 50 billion baht circulated.

Kwanchai Paphatphong, organization chairman of the 39th Motor Expo, said:

“This year’s event was extremely successful. The organizers are grateful for all

parties involved. In the expo, 42,768 vehicles were ordered consisting of 36,679

cars and 6,089 motorcycles.”

Among buyers who participated in lucky draws for automobiles, most bought

Honda cars, followed by those who ordered Ford and BYD. Crossover sports

utility vehicles interested 53.9% of buyers, followed by 30.3% for passenger cars

and 11.8% for pickup trucks.

Among buyers of luxury cars, BMW was their top choice, followed by Mercedes-

Benz and Volvo. The most ordered battery electric vehicles are BYD, NETA and

MG.The popularity of “Motor Expo Exclusive Visitor” rose by 58% compared with the

expo last year and 141,442 people visited the event via the Motor Expo Online

Platform.

Two Thailand coastal destinations feature in a new world’s top 20 most beautiful

beaches. E-commerce platform Cult Beauty compiled a top 20 most beautiful beaches

in the world based on social media appeal and content opportunities.

Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe was ranked 6th while Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi came in

11th.

The British-based online shopping platform found that Venice Beach in California,

USA, is the most beautiful beach in the world with the highest number of

Instagram posts and over 5.4 million articles online containing the word beautiful.

The Main Beach on Byron Bay in Australia came second on the list. The beach

inspired 3.1 million Instagram posts and 5.41 million articles containing the word

beautiful.

Third on the list is El Nido in Palawan, Philippines, with 1.2 million posts on

Instagram and 3.95 million articles referring to its beauty.

