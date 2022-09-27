Connect with us

Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022

Published

https://youtu.be/H7aJHZLDDtY

Siam Paragon, a ‘World Class Fashion Destination,’ the initiator of Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week, has long been a key driving force of Thai fashion industry. This year, the world class fashion showcase Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 (BIFW2022) has featured grand presentation from over 15 top-notch Thai fashion houses and new generation designers. BIFW2022 has been Siam Paragon’s major and continuing mission to promote and drive Thai fashion to international levels. The event strategically aligns with the government’s strategy to empower Thai fashion industry as fashion is one of the most influential soft power that stimulate economic growth. BIFW2022 was held on 21-25 September 2022 at Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery.

