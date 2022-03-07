Ukraine
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia allows civilians to flee — to Russia, as 95% of its amassed forces now in Ukraine; China to provide humanitarian aid
Here’s the latest headlines from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine…
• Russian sate media has announced a new ceasefire proposal, which would allow civilians to flee key cities via humanitarian corridors. But the Ukrainian government has denounced the plan as “immoral,” as civilians in Kyiv would be offered safe passage north to Belarus, while those in Kharkiv would have a corridor leading only East to Russia, the country that is attacking.
According to Russia’s defence ministry, the ceasefire is set to begin at 10:00 Moscow time, with evacuation routes to open in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, all of which are currently under heavy Russian assault. At attempt at a ceasefire over the weekend was unsuccessful and civilians were killed as they attempted to escape from the besieged cities.
• In a lengthy foreign policy speech in Sydney, Australian PM Scott Morison urged China to denounce Russia…
“The world has heard China’s words about its commitment to global peace and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity for a long time now… It is up to China, at this hinge point of history, to demonstrate these are more than just words.”
• Hours later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China’s Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He is also calling for diplomatic talks to continue and emphasized China’s “rock solid” friendship with Russia, saying the potential for cooperation is wide.
• A senior US defence official says 95% Russia’s amassed combat power is now in Ukraine. Russian forces have reportedly fired a total of 600 missiles since the invasion began.
• Fighting continues in Mykolaiv and Kherson, as Russian troops continue their attempt to encircle Mariupol, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv, preventing the escape of civilians.
• Kherson, a key port city of some 3000,000 people on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, has been without power and water and is desperate need of humanitarian aid, the city’s mayors says, as Russian troops overrun the city. Since Russian troops captured Kherson last Tuesday, local residents have been fearlessly protesting the occupation near the city’s Freedom Square, despite Russian military threats.
• The International Atomic Energy Agency, a global nuclear watchdog, says it is “extremely concerned” by reports that a nuclear plant, which caught fire after an attack last week, is under the orders of the Russian commander whose forces seized it. Staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are now reportedly taking orders from the Russian commander. Meanwhile, Russian forces have switched off mobile networks and internet connections in the area, disrupting communications.
• French President Emmanuel Macon has called Russian President Putin to discuss Russian attacks on nuclear power plants in Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians via humanitarian routes. Macron has said he plans to meet with Putin again face to face, in hopes of ending the war. So far, Putin has disregarded his repeated pleas for peace.
• Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also urged Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement. A NATO member, Turkey shares a maritime border in the Black Sea with Russia and Ukraine and has enjoys good relations with both nations.
• Vladimir Putin says Russia’s military action will “not stop” until his demands are met. These include withdrawing NATO forces from post-Soviet bloc countries near its border and the demilitarization of Ukraine.
• In the southern city of Mariupol, the city council has blamed Russian shelling for preventing the escape of civilians, as the death toll of civilians trying to escape from conflict zones continues to rise — despite Russia’s agreeing to open humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians as the second round of peace talks last week. Putin has groundlessly blamed Kyiv for the failed evacuations in Mariupol, as he continues his propaganda campaign of misinformation.
• Negotiators say Ukraine and Russia will hold a third round of talks Monday. The previous two rounds of talks failed to provide a ceasefire, though Russian has agreed to open humanitarian routes for civilian evacuees — a commitment it has unfortunately not upheld, with reports of Ukrainians by Russian shelling at evacuation points.
• The UN reports that more than 1.5m people have now fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries, including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. It is the fastest growing humanitarian crisis in Europe since WWII.
• Three people were reportedly killed at an evacuation crossing point outside of Kyiv, stoking fear for Ukrainian civilians trapped in the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol and Volnovakha.
• Western intelligence officials expect Russia to increase the pace and strength of strikes on main population centres, including the capital of Kyiv, which could increase civilian casualties.
• TikTok is suspending its services in Russia, as the government enforces a new law with strict limitations on reporting about the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Netflix has also stopped its services in the country.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The Backpacker Murders Of Koh Tao. What Really Happened There?
Wild bull attack injures two park rangers in Phetchabun
Monk survives 50 metre fall inside mountain cave in Kanchanaburi
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
Excessive news consumption causes stress – Thailand’s Department of Mental Health
Thailand News Today | “Joe Ferrari’s” lawyer fights back
Commercial flights at Thailand’s newest airport in Yala to take off on March 14
Monk gives residents 200 baht each after winning 18 million baht lottery
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia allows civilians to flee — to Russia, as 95% of its amassed forces now in Ukraine; China to provide humanitarian aid
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Cannabis is Thailand’s “secret weapon” to bring back tourists, health official says
Philippines to raise the minimum age of sexual consent from 12 to 16
Homeless man allegedly stabs Japanese man in Bangkok’s Nana area
Bystander struck in the head by rubber bullet in Bangkok rally dies
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Prices for instant noodles, condensed milk to rise next month
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo drowned
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Thailand face problems with financial transactions, travel
Tangmo: Top Thai crime investigator debunks witness claims, calls for truth
Hoteliers asked to issue refunds to Test & Go travellers for Day 5 packages
Tangmo’s friend reenacts incident for police to show how the actress fell in the Chao Phraya River
Health officials say Thailand’s Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day by Songkran
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
Thailand-India air travel bubble gets the greenlight to start this month
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
- Opinion3 days ago
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
- Bangkok2 days ago
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
- Cambodia1 day ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
- Krabi13 hours ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- News2 days ago
Thailand’s Criminal Court makes man pay 100,000 baht bail out for satirical photo
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: 8 new witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
Recent comments: