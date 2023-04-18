Discover dreamy treehouse resorts in Thailand

Photo: Freepik

If you’re looking for a unique and adventurous way to experience Thailand, why not consider staying in one of the country’s dreamy treehouse hotels? These treehouse resorts in Thailand offer guests an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in nature while still enjoying the luxuries and comforts of a high-end resort. Nestled high up in the treetops, these treehouses provide breathtaking views of the surrounding jungle or beach, making for an unforgettable getaway. Thailand is home to several world-class treehouse hotels, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience for its guests. From Phuket to Koh Yao, there are plenty of dreamy treehouse hotels in Thailand to choose from.

Top treehouse resorts in Thailand

1. Keemala resort

Click here to book on Agoda

Keemala is a luxurious and unique treehouse resort located in Phuket, Thailand. The resort features 38 stunning villas that are designed to blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience that’s unlike anything else.

The villas themselves are also a major draw, with each one reflecting a different aspect of Thai culture. The resort offers four different types of villas, including clay cottages, tent villas, bird’s nest villas, and tree pool houses. The bird’s nest villas, in particular, are a standout feature of the resort, with their unique design resembling a bird’s nest high up in the trees.

The treehouses at Keemala Resort are also designed with luxury and comfort in mind. Each villa features its own private pool, outdoor terrace, and indoor bathtub, allowing guests to relax and unwind in style. The interiors of the villas are decorated with natural materials and earthy tones, creating a warm and inviting ambience that blends beautifully with the natural surroundings.

Lastly, the resort’s commitment to sustainability extends to its food and beverage offerings as well. The resort’s restaurants source their ingredients from local farmers and fishermen, supporting the local community and reducing the resort’s carbon footprint.

2. Treehouse Villas Koh Yao

Click here to book on Agoda

TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao is a luxurious resort in Thailand that offers an enchanting treehouse experience. Nestled amidst lush greenery, the resort comprises 25 spacious and well-appointed villas that are elevated high above the ground, offering stunning views of the Andaman Sea. One of the standout features of the resort is its infinity pool, which offers sweeping views of the sea and surrounding islands. The resort also has its own private beach, which is just a short walk from the villas.

What sets TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao apart is its emphasis on privacy and exclusivity. Each villa is tucked away in a secluded corner of the resort, ensuring guests have their own private slice of paradise. The villas themselves are designed to blend with the surrounding jungle, with natural materials such as bamboo and thatched roofs being used to create a rustic yet luxurious ambience.

The villas are designed with eco-friendliness in mind, with features such as energy-efficient lighting and natural ventilation. The resort also has its own organic garden, where guests can learn about sustainable agriculture and even take part in a cooking class using freshly harvested produce.

3. Khao Sok Treehouse resort

Click here to book on Agoda

Khao Sok Treehouse Resort is a unique and enchanting eco-resort in Thailand that offers a dreamy treehouse experience. Located in the heart of the Khao Sok National Park, the resort is surrounded by lush greenery, towering limestone cliffs, and the serene waters of Cheow Lan Lake.

The resort’s treehouses are perched high above the ground, offering stunning views of the surrounding forest and mountains. Each treehouse is designed with natural materials, such as bamboo and wood, and decorated with colourful and rustic furnishings, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

In addition to the treehouses, the resort also offers a range of activities and amenities to keep guests entertained. Visitors can explore the national park on guided hikes, take a boat tour of Cheow Lan Lake, or simply relax and unwind in the resort’s hammocks and outdoor seating areas.

4. Silavadee pool spa resort

Click here to book on Agoda

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is a luxurious resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, that offers a unique and unforgettable treehouse experience. The resort is situated on a hillside overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and the sparkling blue sea.

The treehouse villas at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort are designed with natural materials, such as wood and stone, and feature traditional Thai decor with modern amenities. Each villa is perched high above the ground, offering stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscape. The spacious villas also feature private plunge pools and outdoor showers, allowing guests to immerse themselves in nature while enjoying the comfort of a luxurious villa.

In addition to the treehouse villas, the resort also features a range of other accommodation options, such as pool villas and oceanfront rooms. The resort’s amenities include a beachfront infinity pool, a library, and a tour desk that can arrange activities such as snorkelling and island hopping tours.

5. The float house River Kwai

Click here to book on Agoda

The Floathouse River Kwai is a unique and luxurious resort located in the heart of the Thai jungle, featuring a collection of floating treehouses that offer guests an unforgettable experience. Situated on the River Kwai, the resort provides a peaceful retreat surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil waters. The treehouses feature large balconies that provide guests with the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the serene surroundings.

One of the highlights of the Floathouse River Kwai is its restaurant, which offers a range of traditional Thai and international dishes. Guests can enjoy their meals as they feast their eyes on the breathtaking views of the river and surrounding jungle. The resort also offers a range of activities, such as guided jungle treks, elephant rides, and bamboo rafting.

The treehouse accommodations at the Floathouse River Kwai are designed to be in harmony with the environment and are made from natural materials such as bamboo and wood. The treehouses are equipped with luxurious amenities such as air conditioning, a private balcony, and a spacious bathroom with a bathtub.

6. Tubkaak Krabi boutique resort

Click here to book on Agoda

The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort is a stunning and romantic resort located on the west coast of Thailand. This beautiful resort features a range of luxurious treehouse accommodations, each designed to provide guests with a peaceful and relaxing retreat.

The interiors are designed with a modern and elegant touch, with a focus on natural materials such as wood and stone. The treehouses are equipped with luxurious amenities, such as a large balcony, a private hot tub, and an outdoor shower. The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort is also known for its exceptional dining experience. The resort’s restaurant, The Arundina, offers a range of Thai and international cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients. Guests can dine in a beautiful and romantic setting, with stunning views of the sea and sunset.

Follow us on :













Book your stay now!

Thailand’s dreamy treehouse resorts offer a magical experience that transports guests to a world of tranquillity, adventure, and nature.

Each resort boasts its unique features, from the floating villas of the Floathouse River Kwai to the elegant treehouses of Keemala Resort. With a blend of luxurious amenities and eco-friendly designs, guests can indulge in a peaceful and sustainable stay while surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, a treehouse resort in Thailand is a perfect choice for a dreamy experience.