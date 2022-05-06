Property
What makes Phuket one of the best destinations in the world to retire
Have you been dreaming of spending your retirement years in a tropical paradise? Would you like to escape the hustle and bustle of busy city life? If the answer is yes, then Phuket can be a fantastic destination for you.
There are so many excellent reasons to retire in Phuket. With its gorgeous beaches, lively nightlife, and fascinating culture, Phuket has something for everyone. Plus, the people are welcoming, and the island has an amazing mix of Thailand culture and Western conveniences. But besides these reasons, there are numerous other advantages that make Phuket one of the world’s top retirement destinations.
We’ve compiled some of these advantages below!
1. Obtaining a Retirement Visa is not complicated
This is possibly one of the biggest advantages of retiring in Phuket (or elsewhere in Thailand). The Thai government actually encourages people to retire in the country, so obtaining a retirement visa isn’t too complicated. And if you want an easier visa process, there are numerous services that can make it more hassle-free. The qualifications to retire here may change from time to time, but you generally need to meet any of the financial requirements and provide supporting documents like an updated bank book. Additionally, the retirement age requirement to obtain Thailand’s retirement visa is very young: 50 years of age.
Another advantage of retiring in Phuket is that foreigners can buy property on the island, with condos the easiest to acquire. While foreigners can’t own land, many choose to buy villas and houses with extendable leases on the land the property sits on.
2. A wide range of accommodation options
Some people coming on a retirement visa may purchase right away to avoid the hassle of moving their belongings from one property to another. Some others may rent for the first year before buying a property to test the waters before committing to buy a property and live in the country for a longer term. Sometimes people prefer to only rent, either because they don’t feel like they need to own a property on the island or because they don’t have the funds.
Whether you’re looking at renting or purchasing, there is a wide range of accommodation options to choose from. The island is filled with simple townhouses, Thai block-style apartments, luxury penthouses, beach villas, high-end condominiums, and more. Whether you want to live a humble lifestyle or an extravagant one, you can find any property to fit your lifestyle.
Since the offers on both properties for rent and for sale in Phuket are limitless, it’s a good idea to find a professional property agent to help narrow down the options. An experienced agent may also help answer any questions you might have, such as the different ownership structures before acquiring a property on the island. They can also help you make the best choices and avoid scams.
3. Central Location
Phuket boasts a fantastic location. The island has an international airport where you can easily find direct flights to surrounding countries, such as Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and so on. In addition, it’s only an hour’s flight to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, which is a great place to visit every now and again if you’re itching to spend time in the big city. Bangkok also has numerous flights worldwide, so you can quickly and conveniently access global destinations.
4. A thriving expat community
With so many people choosing to retire or simply live in Phuket, the international community on the island is enormous. You can find expats from all around the globe in this tropical paradise. The easiest way to find them is through expat Facebook pages, where they regularly post events and activities. There are groups to do yoga together, try water sports, drink at bars, play golf, and more. It’s pretty easy to find others with the same interests and make friends here, as long as you put yourself out there. Furthermore, the large and strong community of expats in Phuket can help make you adapt to your new life more easily.
5. World-class healthcare and wellness facilities
If you’re apprehensive about retiring in Phuket due to the health and wellness facilities, then you have nothing to worry about. Thailand, particularly Phuket, was a medical tourism hub before the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, it’s slowly rising to the top of the list again, thanks to its world-class healthcare facilities. The island boasts a good selection of international hospitals offering high-quality treatments.
You can find specialists in many aspects of healthcare, from general practitioners to chiropractors to neurosurgeons. Being one of the world’s top destinations for medical tourism, many hospitals in the country also employ language translators and interpreters. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about communication. In addition, the cost of healthcare is much more affordable than in Western countries. If you want to retire in Phuket, living near professional medical practitioners and top-class facilities can really put your mind at ease!
Aside from the hospitals, Phuket is also brimming with fitness and wellness facilities to keep you healthy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is easy when you’re surrounded by indoor gyms, running tracks, golf courses, rejuvenating spas and massages, and more. Even some condos and villas in Phuket are equipped with their own gyms, spas, and swimming pools to keep you active!
6. Cost of living
Another reason why many choose to retire in Phuket is the cost of living. Obviously, the cost of living in Phuket depends on your lifestyle. It can be as low or as high as you want. However, when compared to most Western countries, it can be significantly more affordable. Staying afloat and living off small pensions is easy since you can find cheap, healthy, and fulfilling food virtually everywhere. Furthermore, there are many low-end townhouses and Thai-style apartments where the rent won’t break the bank. Even living in a luxurious property can be much more affordable on the island than in many other places around the world. And if you want some entertainment, there are many things you can do in Phuket for cheap or even for free.
7. Plenty of international schools
For people who are retiring early and have children, Phuket has a number of top-notch international schools to choose from. These include British International School, QSI International School, and UWC Thailand, among others. Also, it’s pretty easy to find a place to live near these international schools!
8. It’s like being on vacation everyday
Lots of people come to Phuket for a holiday, but they get so enchanted that they come back to spend their retirement days in this tropical paradise. Whether you want to live in a soothing environment or be close to the lively nightlife, living in Phuket can make you feel like you’re on an endless holiday. There are always things you can enjoy here. You can relax on its stunning beaches, see the latest blockbusters for under $5, go shopping, explore waterfalls, stroll around waterparks, or relax in a beautiful pool villa.
With all of these advantages, it’s easy to see why Phuket is one of the best destinations in the world to retire.
If you’ve decided that Phuket is the best place to spend your retirement days, it’s time to find the best property to suit your needs! Thaiger Property can help you make a well-informed decision and find your dream home in Phuket.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Border checkpoint between Thailand and Cambodia reopened
What makes Phuket one of the best destinations in the world to retire
Lazada apologises for controversial advert
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Former Democratic member taking shots at Pheu Thai Party
Police find 1 million meth pills in Chiang Mai pickup truck
Body of popular monk found floating on a river in southern Thailand
New Japanese food export platform launched in Bangkok
Thai street food – The best noodles in Bangkok, Thailand!
Thai woman arrested for selling macaques via Facebook
One Chon Buri municipality is neutering animals to have fewer strays
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Phuket official suggests drawing tourists with sharks
South Korea looks to amend military service laws, because of one music band… BTS
3 Malaysia – Thailand border crossings reopening
Friday Covid Update: 7,705 new cases; provincial totals
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Coronation2 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Best of1 day ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Phuket3 days ago
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket