Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market

Published

2 hours ago

on

The honorary president of the Thai Housing Business Association, Atip Bijanonda, is tipping the local residential market may fall by up to 10% this year starved of economic confidence, the global economic slowdown and the loan-to-value limits.

But he also believes the situation is far from the situation leading up to the 1997 economic collapse.

The Greater Bangkok residential market is now valued at 372 billion baht (in 2018). That’s a rise of 29% compared to the year earlier. So the drop this year is off the back of a very successful 2017.

For this year the market has fallen by 5%, according to the Thai Housing Business Association, with the largest declines in Q2, in retaliation to the LTV limits taking on April 1.

Some of Thailand’s major developers are now shelving some projects as the market soaks up a glut of properties constructed over the past two years.

Three property associations – the Housing Business Association, the Thai Condominium Association and the Thai Real Estate Association – are having meetings with the finance minister discussing the current property market.

Topics for discussion are the improvement in property regulation, construction permits, licences and stricter controls over developers and lending. The associations also want to discuss the current delays on Environmental impact assessments (EIAs). They say that since the responsibility for EIAs was handed over to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration from the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning in 2016, the process is now taking much longer.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy secretary-general to the PM for political affairs says that stricter lending criteria and the LTV rules are the main factors obstructing mortgage approvals for homebuyers

Bangkok

New Central outlet by Suvarnabhumi poses no danger, say aviation experts

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

PHOTO: Skyscrapercity.com

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says the recently opened Central Village mall near Suvarnabhumi airport is safe and does not pose a threat to aviation safety.

CAAT hopes to alleviate the concerns expressed by Airports of Thailand (AOT) who tried unsuccessfully to block the opening of the luxury outlet, citing safety and security concerns.

CAAT director Chula Sukmanop says an inspection report was submitted to AOT as requested, declaring the shopping outlet safe.

A copy of the report was also sent to Central Pattana Plc, operator of the Central Village outlet but Chula confirms the developer is still being asked to draw up a risk management plan.

“After an inspection according to aviation safety standard, CAAT came to a conclusion that Central Village poses no risk or impact to aviation safety. We have notified them to submit a report on Central Village’s safety measures on aviation traffic, along with risk assessment and management plans within 60 days after receiving the report.”

Some of AOT’s concerns included possible interference in electronic signals caused by the outlet’s location, and activities that might create smoke, thereby affecting the visibility of pilots landing at Suvarnabhumi.

They also expressed concern that the mall might attract more birds, increasing the threat to aircraft of bird-strike.

Chula confirms that there are currently no CAAT regulations in place that cover this issue but acknowledges it should be addressed.

“However, we may pass a law requiring airports to come up with a management plan on animal-related hazards. ”

AOT’s president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn confirms that AOT and Suvarnabhumi Airport will prepare the safety measures suggested by the CAAT.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Phone shop worker busted for credit card fraud

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A man working in a Bangkok phone shop is under arrest after stealing customers’ credit card information and going on a shopping spree that amounted to almost 10 million baht.

Incredibly, it turns out he’s been doing this for over 3 years and in that time, has accumulated a house, a condominium, and 3 cars.

29 year old Satit Junchok was arrested in front of Bangkok’s Central Rama 2 mall by officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD).

He was working as a cashier in a phone shop where he got into the habit of noting down credit card numbers when customers came in to pay their phone bills. He also made note of the security codes on the back of the cards.

Police used his latest purchases as evidence against him. This included goods bought from overseas websites, amounting to nearly 1 million baht.

Satit was caught when one of his victims realised his card was being used fraudulently and notified police.

In the 3 years he’s been doing this, Satit used his victims’ credit card information to buy a home on Rama 2 worth over 2 million baht, a Mini Cooper costing 2.5 million, a Honda CRV that cost 1.4 million, and a Toyota CHR that cost over a million.

All items have been seized by police as part of the prosecution process.

The police are warning credit card users to be more vigilant and protect their data. They suggest using a sticker to cover the 3 digit code on the back of cards and setting up security notifications with the bank that will trigger a text alert when purchases are made.

The Thaiger also suggests not letting 3 years go by before you check the transactions on your card.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Bangkok

Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok

May Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

PHOTO: Coconuts.co

China’s renowned Terracotta Warriors will wow Bangkok in an exhibition at the city’s National Museum running from Sunday until December 15.

The 2,700 year old works of art are being put on display in Siwamokkhaphiman Hall, in an exhibit entitled, “Qin Shi Huang: The First Emperor Of China And Terracotta Warriors”.

The Bangkok Post reports that more than 100 artefacts make up the exhibit, including archers and housemaid-inspired figures from the Han Dynasty. The exhibition is divided into four zones, providing an insight into Chinese history and culture.

Visitors can learn how China developed craftmanship that led to advanced metal technology, along with the reforms created by China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, who is credited with creating a monetary system and the written Chinese language.

When he wasn’t busy with all that, he built the Great Wall of China.

The Mausoleum Of The First Qin Emperor room houses a rare collection of life-like generals and imitation chariots with terracotta horses as well as other warriors dating from 337-322 BC.

The famous trade route known as the Silk Road also features. This was actually a network of routes connecting East and West, fundamental at the time in creating economic, political and cultural connections.

The exhibition will run from Sunday until December 15 and more information can be had by calling 02-224-1402.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

