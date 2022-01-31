Property Spotlight: Plum Condo Bangyai Station in Nonthaburi

If you’re looking for an affordable condo to rent or buy north of Bangkok that’s within easy walking distance of public transportation, then Plum Condo Bangyai Station might just be the perfect property for you.

Located at 133/38 Mu Ban Ban Bua Thong Road, Bang Rak Phatthana, Bang Bua Thong District in Nonthaburi, the condominiums project is just a 10-minute walk (i.e. 850 metres) from MRT Khlang Bang Phai station on Chalong Ratchadham Line. Developed by Pruksa Real Estate Thailand in December 2015, it has a total of 1870 units across multiple 8-floor buildings. Across the street are two 7-Eleven convenience stores and a Tops Supermarket. The condos area also within a few kilometres of Bang Yai Night Bazaar market, Central Westgate shopping mall and IKEA Bangyai, which have a dedicated MRT station, making the easily accessible without a car.

A typical 21-square-metre apartment with one bed and one bathroom will cost around 5,500 baht per month, according to FazWaz. It might not be a spacious bungalow, but if you’re willing to live on the northern suburbs of the city, then you’ll save a lot of money each month.

Public facilities include the standard pool and exercise room. There are also public washing and drying machines, as well as filtered water dispensers and vending machines. There is a guard force and security camera system. Key cards are required to enter each building, but not to use the elevators. Parking could be a little tight without a dedicated parking garage, so expect double parking to be the norm if you’re trying to find a parking spot after the evening post-work rush.

Besides the tight parking situation, other potential inconveniences of living here are the lack of a sidewalk on the busy main road, beside which has a rather smelly irrigation canal that’s full of sewage and mosquitoes. But life inside the complex itself feels safe, clean and quiet, making it a decent crashing pad for the Bangkok commuter on a budget.

