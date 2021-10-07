Connect with us

Property

How to make the most out of a smaller living space

Stock photo via IDesignArch

As condominium and apartment living are on the rise, their cozy atmospheres can also bring a bit of difficulty organising. But, before you decide to renovate or find another place that could be more expensive, take a look at our quick, DIY guide to maximise your living space.

1. Separate Your Living Space

Instead of relying on walls that are already inside your living space, try using sliding doors or partitions to help separate rooms. The biggest advantage to this is that it is always easily adjustable. Furthermore, many sliding doors come in a soundproof design! And, if you are on a tighter budget, find a curtain that matches your interior and use that instead. Ways to use a partition or sliding door include making 2 rooms out of 1, or creating a walk-in closet to keep your garments and other accessories out of sight.

If you aren’t into using a partition for whatever reason, you can always adjust your furniture in a way that takes up less space. You can even use furniture itself to act as dividers instead of a partition. The good thing about partitions is using them is completely up to you. You can design any type of section of any size, and it is easy to switch things around if you aren’t satisfied.

How to make the most out of a smaller living space | News by Thaiger

Room partition

2. Choose Furniture Wisely

Choosing light-coloured furniture will open up your living space as it will make it appear larger than it is. Furthermore, light or natural colours can make your space more inviting and serene. Using compact and/or light furniture is also ideal when you have a small space. This is because you can easily move the furniture around if it weighs less. Compact furniture will also make the room look more spacious, resulting in more comfortability. Arranging the furniture so there is space in between them also adds to the room’s spacious appearance. So, instead of getting that ultra-plush sofa that can fit 3 people, try a more scaled-down sofa that can transform into a sofa bed. If you really want to save space, you can actually ditch the traditional bed and use the sofa during the day, while folding it out to sleep on at night.

Furniture with built-in storage is also quite handy as it allows you to save space on such things as dressers, wardrobes, and cabinets. One great tip is using a loft bed (think of only the top bed on a bunk bed), while putting a desk, dresser, or sofa underneath.

How to make the most out of a smaller living space | News by Thaiger

Loft bed

3. Build Up, Not Out

Taking advantage of vertical space is key for maximising a room’s space. When you are thinking of buying cabinets or drawers, make sure they can be stacked vertically. Moreover, installing multi-functional shelves is a good idea as you can always put more shelving on top of them. One tip is to find shelves that aren’t jutting out too far into your living space. With the notion that you can add more vertically, having large shelving isn’t necessary. And, if you really don’t need a lot of storage, focus on arranging shelves that aren’t too high. This will create extra wall space above the shelves, making it feel as if your condo or apartment features high ceilings.

How to make the most out of a smaller living space | News by Thaiger

Vertical shelving

Ultimately, whatever way you design your living space is up to you, however with these tips above, we have proven that size doesn’t always matter. With partitions, light furniture, and vertical storage creations, those in condominiums or apartments can certainly make the most out of their cozy living areas without spending a lot of money!

 

image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-07 12:56
I saw one shoebox condo in Bangkok that was so ridiculously tight, the sofa was right next to the stove,and the TV was so close you could almost touch the screen.. Great thing to be able to cook dinner while…
image
gummy
2021-10-07 12:58
2 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: I saw one shoebox condo in Bangkok that was so ridiculously tight, the sofa was right next to the stove,and the TV was so close you could almost touch the screen.. Great thing to be…
image
Bob20
2021-10-07 13:02
3 minutes ago, gummy said: And with a touch screen TV, what's the problem ? 😂 I'd get a sofabed as well. Just hope the bathroom is not at the end of the corridor 🤭
image
JamesE
2021-10-07 23:01
The best way to make the most of a small living space is to rent more than 3 blocks away from BTS/MRT stations. Same price, bigger space. I fail to see the economy in "living" in an apartment that requires…
Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending