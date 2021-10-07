Property
How to make the most out of a smaller living space
As condominium and apartment living are on the rise, their cozy atmospheres can also bring a bit of difficulty organising. But, before you decide to renovate or find another place that could be more expensive, take a look at our quick, DIY guide to maximise your living space.
1. Separate Your Living Space
Instead of relying on walls that are already inside your living space, try using sliding doors or partitions to help separate rooms. The biggest advantage to this is that it is always easily adjustable. Furthermore, many sliding doors come in a soundproof design! And, if you are on a tighter budget, find a curtain that matches your interior and use that instead. Ways to use a partition or sliding door include making 2 rooms out of 1, or creating a walk-in closet to keep your garments and other accessories out of sight.
If you aren’t into using a partition for whatever reason, you can always adjust your furniture in a way that takes up less space. You can even use furniture itself to act as dividers instead of a partition. The good thing about partitions is using them is completely up to you. You can design any type of section of any size, and it is easy to switch things around if you aren’t satisfied.
2. Choose Furniture Wisely
Choosing light-coloured furniture will open up your living space as it will make it appear larger than it is. Furthermore, light or natural colours can make your space more inviting and serene. Using compact and/or light furniture is also ideal when you have a small space. This is because you can easily move the furniture around if it weighs less. Compact furniture will also make the room look more spacious, resulting in more comfortability. Arranging the furniture so there is space in between them also adds to the room’s spacious appearance. So, instead of getting that ultra-plush sofa that can fit 3 people, try a more scaled-down sofa that can transform into a sofa bed. If you really want to save space, you can actually ditch the traditional bed and use the sofa during the day, while folding it out to sleep on at night.
Furniture with built-in storage is also quite handy as it allows you to save space on such things as dressers, wardrobes, and cabinets. One great tip is using a loft bed (think of only the top bed on a bunk bed), while putting a desk, dresser, or sofa underneath.
3. Build Up, Not Out
Taking advantage of vertical space is key for maximising a room’s space. When you are thinking of buying cabinets or drawers, make sure they can be stacked vertically. Moreover, installing multi-functional shelves is a good idea as you can always put more shelving on top of them. One tip is to find shelves that aren’t jutting out too far into your living space. With the notion that you can add more vertically, having large shelving isn’t necessary. And, if you really don’t need a lot of storage, focus on arranging shelves that aren’t too high. This will create extra wall space above the shelves, making it feel as if your condo or apartment features high ceilings.
Ultimately, whatever way you design your living space is up to you, however with these tips above, we have proven that size doesn’t always matter. With partitions, light furniture, and vertical storage creations, those in condominiums or apartments can certainly make the most out of their cozy living areas without spending a lot of money!
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
High Covid-19 infections in the Deep South fuel lockdown fears
Sunday Covid-19 Update: 84 deaths, 10,817 new infections
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news
Police bust drug party at Bangkok gay club for the second time
Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer
Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full
Why investing in Thailand property is a great idea
Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Buying a condo in Thailand: 4 things to know
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Police say American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month
Phuket bar owner arrested for allegedly serving booze after 10pm
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai woman nabbed for alleged 47 million baht face mask fraud
- Sponsored4 days ago
Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Its likely too late for herd immunity, but vaccines still vital.
- Malaysia4 days ago
AirAsia Malaysia requiring all passengers to be vaccinated
Recent comments: