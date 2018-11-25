Light me up! Like the human animal that I am | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Light me up! Like the human animal that I am
by Hayden Rhodes @ Healthy Richuals
Sunlight is one of the best medicines for your brain and body
Think of it like this…
The light bulb has been around since 1879. In other words, human beings have only benefited from this invention for 140 years. (Give or take) Prior to that, our main source of bright light was from the sun or moon.
For the most part of human history we woke up with the sun, played under the sun’s rays all day long and slowed down when the sun dipped over the horizon.
That went on for, like… tens of thousands of years.
Human beings are animals
Years later, we know that humans have the same number of genes as a worm and our DNA is 99% the same as a chimpanzee. We are biological creatures that evolved on this planet, like every other animal on earth.
Other animals however, live in accordance with natural rhythms dished out by mother nature. They accept the cycles of the sun and moon and naturally adhere to the laws of nature. Owls hunt at night, bears hibernate in winter, cows like to eat grass during the day.
Human beings on the other hand, want to ignore the rhythms of big mother nature. We want to use our intelligence to ‘hack’ natural laws, ignoring the wisdom of our ancestors. After all, what is wrong with looking at technological screens late at night and working under artificial lights all day long? We are intelligent human animals – we can ignore silly laws!
Wrong. Things will go very wrong
Look around the planet right now. Depression rising. Anxiety out of every orifice. Low energy, over weight, over burdened animals on every continent. One of the main reasons for this lack of vitality is living out of sync with natural rhythms and not enough real sunlight on a daily basis.
You see nature is a part of us and we are a part of nature. Real sunlight in our eyes and on our skin is a vital part of being a healthy human animal.
Planet earth allowed us to exist and thrive – sure – having a big brain helped, yet we must use that intelligent brain and wake up! We evolved as animals intimately connected with an incredible planet. A planet by the way, that provides everything we require for survival.
For the sake of ourselves and our children lets get back in sync with nature like we did for hundreds of thousands of years and regain our mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.
Try naked sunbathing on sunset 🙂 Pass it on.
You can hear Hayden with more pearls of wisdom every morning around 8.15am on The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Hayden Rhodes, Club Manager RPM Health Club, Phuket, Master Performance Coach & International Wellness Speaker
Follow Hayden Rhodes on Instagram and Facebook at HealthyRichuals.
Opinion
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
What exactly is this Chindia? In a nutshell it’s a flash drive marketplace with 1/3 of the world’s population – China and India.
For a great number of Phuket hoteliers, the first half of 2018 saw marketplace velocity, where RevPAR’s rose on surging demand, and the most often heard comment was the ignominious ‘same same’. Though room rate growth was not there, volume ruled the day.
Next came, what is referred to on the Mainland as the ‘boat sinking’ and suddenly the monsoon gloom thrust the blazing sun into a dark room, way out back. Chinese numbers sunk, airlift declined and online chatter in China denounced not only Phuket but cast a broader shadow on Brand Thailand.
The traditional concept that the mojo of Thai teflon would result in only a slight momentary blip turned out to be erroneous. While the fallout from the incident has lessened, there remains a strongly demonstrated downward shift in Mainland Chinese tourists to both Phuket and Thailand.
What is clear is that there can be no separation in negative sentiment between Phuket and the larger Thai brand. Essentially both get a collective emoji award with an ‘un-smiley’ face.
Another negative has been the depreciation of the Mainland Chinese currency, the yuan. While most of the damage has been done over the past 4 years, this year has seen further erosion, as the Thai baht has remained strong.
Hoteliers staring into the looking glass of the fast approaching 2019 are increasingly being fixated by the magnetic attraction of Chindia. What exactly is this Chindia? In a nutshell it’s a flash drive marketplace with 1/3 of the world’s population – China and India.
What’s most attractive is door-to-door average flying time to major gateways in both countries of 4 to 5 and a half hours. Over the years I have been asked the question “what is the secret of Phuket’s success?” A great deal of it actually has to do with geography.
Geography has a lot to do with accidental tourism. One can look back to 1967 and the ensuring decade when Thai Airways was instrumental in opening up broad access to Bali which was a connector from Bangkok, and fitting into the Sydney to London route as key access points. In those days, the constraints of long-haul flights made the refueling stop necessary but fast forward to the present and the emergence of single body dominated low-cost airlines fits like a glove into the Phuket Chindia equation. Yes history buffs, Thailand’s flag carrier was a key enabler of early stage Bali hotel growth.
There is little doubt that Indian tourism holds great promise for Phuket. Geography helps, as does the depth of the islands tourism sector to cater to marque events like Indian weddings. Looking into the numbers is enlightening, as there are two significant events on the island which are both valued in excess of US$10 million in spend.
Leading the change has been India’s GoAir who launched direct flights between Phuket and New Delhi as well as Mumbai in October. Next month Bengaluru will be added. Will other Indian carriers such a IndiGo or Jet Airways follow, or will AirAsia join the fray? It’s clearly only a matter of time.
Just last week, I was talking about STR hotel performance data on Phuket in October, and the fact is year-on-year performance remains ‘constrained’ or in straight talk -broad business is down. Inside the numbers some hotels have held traction but in the big picture, the loss is evident event to the blindsided types out there.
The China situation has been hurtful. And though it’s comforting to see Russian travelers at Phuket International Airport lugging pink and blue plastic buckets of mangos around, the reality is the island’s tourism market is a year-round proposition and relying on snowbirds alone won’t cut it.
We live in an industry that flirts with the thin line between love and hate. The Chinese came, they were loved, then hated and now truly missed. With India, the play is cautious optimism, but the mounting importance of a solid Chindia strategy is the most prolific question facing island hotels now and in the coming year.
Chiang Rai
Shooting begins on “The Cave, Nang Non” film
Tom Waller, a Thai filmmaker with Irish heritage, begun filming a movie which showcases the international operation to rescue the “Mu Pa” football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave in July.
The film, called “The Cave, Nang Non”, captures the tense efforts to rescue the 13 members of the team, that gripped the world’s attention for weeks.
The youngsters were praised at the time for their bravery throughout their ordeal and rescuers were lauded for their successful life-threatening efforts to reach them.
A former Thai marine Saman Kunan lost his life during the mission.
Waller told foreign media recently:
“We want to tell the story of those brave people who selflessly risked their lives to save the boys and their coach. To do it right we need to be as accurate as possible and that is why we are enlisting the help of the real life heroes like Jim Warny and bringing him to Shannon Airport to retell his story.”
Tom’s Facebook page shows a photo of Thai veteran actor, Nirut Sirijanya, sitting on a chair with the cave in the background. Nirut is believed to play then Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who commanded the successful rescue operations.
Filming is to take place in Ireland and Thailand until the end of December and the film is expected to be released next year.
Waller was a producer of independent feature films, with Butterfly Man (2002), Ghost of Mae Nak (2005), The Elephant King (2006) amongst the titles produced through his production company De Warrenne Pictures.
In 2008, he produced Thomas Clay’s Soi Cowboy (2008) which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard.
In 2006, Waller was hired by Sony BMG Thailand to direct the El Nin-YO! music video for Thai-American pop princess Tata Young. Both the song and MV went straight to No.1 on Channel V and MTV charts.
After producing assignments in Thailand on foreign films Bitter/Sweet (2009), Creation (2009) and the The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure (2010), Waller decided to return to his passion for directing with Sop-mai-ngeap (2011), his Thai language cinematic directorial debut. The film was nominated for five Thailand National Film Association awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
In addition to directing again, he served as a producer on the English language debut of celebrated Thai director Prachya Pinkaew (Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)) with the Hollywood action thriller Elephant White (2011) starring two-time Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou and Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon.
Most recently, he produced and directed Petchakat (2014), a biopic on Thailand’s last prison executioner, which won the prestigious “Tukkata Tong” or Golden Doll awards for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, given by the Thai Entertainment Reporters Association. He also served as line producer for the action sequel Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), starring Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones, released by Summit Entertainment in 2016.
Nirut Sirijanya, veteran Thai actor, on set for “The Cave, Nang Non”
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai’s small to medium hotels face challenges
FILE PHOTO (This hotel is not for sale!)
Chiang Mai’s small to medium accommodation sector is facing fresh challenges as the tourist mix in the northern city changes, and shrinks in arrival numbers.
The fallout from declining tourist arrival numbers, especially Chinese since the Phuket Phoenix tourist boat tragedy in mid-July, is forcing more than 10 small hotels and hostels in Chiang Mai to put their properties up for sale.
According to Nikkei Asian Review, the offering selling prices range from a few million baht up to 50 million baht as the hotel or hostel operators have been hard hit by the sharp drop of tourists arrivals from China since July 5 since the boat tragedy in the Andaman Sea south-west of Phuket when 47 Chinese tourists drowned.
One property agency said this phenomenon of small hotels and hostels offering their properties for sale was unprecedented.
According to official TAT statistics of tourist arrivals this year, Chinese tourist arrivals during the third quarter this year dropped 8.8 percent compared to last year’s figures.
Breaking down on monthly basis, tourist arrivals from China in July dropped 0.9 percent, 11 percent in August and 15 percent in September.
Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Sawetroon said tourist arrivals in October numbered 2.71 million representing 0.51 percent drop compared to the same period last year – the first drop in ten months.
But he says tourist spending grew 0.66 percent with Chinese tourists being the top spenders.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review
