Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese? | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
We refer to Myanmar a lot in our news because it’s a bordering foreign country to Thailand and many people from Myanmar work in and around Thailand.
But is it Myanmar or Burma, Myanmarese or Burmese?
As you’ll read there is no precise answer to the question with foreign powers still referring to the country with its two names although, officially, since 1989, the ruling party changed the country’s name to Myanmar. But even in Myanmar locals continue to use both names.
“The ruling military junta changed its name from Burma to Myanmar in 1989, a year after thousands were killed in the suppression of a popular uprising. Rangoon also became Yangon.”
At The Thaiger we’ve decided to refer to the country as ‘Myanmar’ and the people as ‘Burmese’. Reading ‘a man from Myanmar’ is a lot more cumbersome than ‘a Burmese man’. But for the country we’re following the trend of most regional media using the official name Myanmar.
Other publications have taken different decisions and that’s fine too. Here’s some information from The Culture Trip which provides a bit of background as to why our neighbouring country to the west lives on with two names and plenty of confusion.
Inside Asia Tours also has their own take on the name situation.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.
Entertainment
Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style
Kata Rocks’ fourth anniversary was yet another celebration of the finer things in life, with guests enjoying a lavish Champagne Brunch Pool Party.
Kata Rocks GM Somjai Tungkoo, said the fully-booked champagne brunch pool party on Saturday, November 24 was the resort’s best anniversary celebration to date.
“It is truly gratifying how much people look forward to our anniversary parties every year as it has become a must attend event on Phuket. We were delighted by the response from guests as we continue to organise events that capture the essence of Kata Rocks.”
Those in attendance included a ‘who’s who’ of Phuket, including local business leaders, VIP’s and loyal patrons of the resort. Kata Rocks’ DJ powered brunches are now legendary for their stylish party atmosphere. \And this year’s fourth anniversary party celebrated Phuket’s luxury lifestyle with a fantastic brunch, cool sounds and a nautical fashion parade performed by Domenico Gardini, an avant-garde fashion house.
Executive Chef Laia Pons and her team once again created inspired food pairings, with multiple fresh food stations serving delicious cuisine that perfectly complemented the free flow of Louis Roederer Champagne and Kata Rocks Gin cocktails.
Lauded as Phuket’s ‘Capital of Cool’, Kata Rocks remains a top setting for exclusive happenings, parties and entertaining events. Kata Rocks celebrates its innovative approach to hospitality with an extensive line-up of much-anticipated ‘see-and-be-seen’ events.
Opinion
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
What exactly is this Chindia? In a nutshell it’s a flash drive marketplace with 1/3 of the world’s population – China and India.
For a great number of Phuket hoteliers, the first half of 2018 saw marketplace velocity, where RevPAR’s rose on surging demand, and the most often heard comment was the ignominious ‘same same’. Though room rate growth was not there, volume ruled the day.
Next came, what is referred to on the Mainland as the ‘boat sinking’ and suddenly the monsoon gloom thrust the blazing sun into a dark room, way out back. Chinese numbers sunk, airlift declined and online chatter in China denounced not only Phuket but cast a broader shadow on Brand Thailand.
The traditional concept that the mojo of Thai teflon would result in only a slight momentary blip turned out to be erroneous. While the fallout from the incident has lessened, there remains a strongly demonstrated downward shift in Mainland Chinese tourists to both Phuket and Thailand.
What is clear is that there can be no separation in negative sentiment between Phuket and the larger Thai brand. Essentially both get a collective emoji award with an ‘un-smiley’ face.
Another negative has been the depreciation of the Mainland Chinese currency, the yuan. While most of the damage has been done over the past 4 years, this year has seen further erosion, as the Thai baht has remained strong.
Hoteliers staring into the looking glass of the fast approaching 2019 are increasingly being fixated by the magnetic attraction of Chindia. What exactly is this Chindia? In a nutshell it’s a flash drive marketplace with 1/3 of the world’s population – China and India.
What’s most attractive is door-to-door average flying time to major gateways in both countries of 4 to 5 and a half hours. Over the years I have been asked the question “what is the secret of Phuket’s success?” A great deal of it actually has to do with geography.
Geography has a lot to do with accidental tourism. One can look back to 1967 and the ensuring decade when Thai Airways was instrumental in opening up broad access to Bali which was a connector from Bangkok, and fitting into the Sydney to London route as key access points. In those days, the constraints of long-haul flights made the refueling stop necessary but fast forward to the present and the emergence of single body dominated low-cost airlines fits like a glove into the Phuket Chindia equation. Yes history buffs, Thailand’s flag carrier was a key enabler of early stage Bali hotel growth.
There is little doubt that Indian tourism holds great promise for Phuket. Geography helps, as does the depth of the islands tourism sector to cater to marque events like Indian weddings. Looking into the numbers is enlightening, as there are two significant events on the island which are both valued in excess of US$10 million in spend.
Leading the change has been India’s GoAir who launched direct flights between Phuket and New Delhi as well as Mumbai in October. Next month Bengaluru will be added. Will other Indian carriers such a IndiGo or Jet Airways follow, or will AirAsia join the fray? It’s clearly only a matter of time.
Just last week, I was talking about STR hotel performance data on Phuket in October, and the fact is year-on-year performance remains ‘constrained’ or in straight talk -broad business is down. Inside the numbers some hotels have held traction but in the big picture, the loss is evident event to the blindsided types out there.
The China situation has been hurtful. And though it’s comforting to see Russian travelers at Phuket International Airport lugging pink and blue plastic buckets of mangos around, the reality is the island’s tourism market is a year-round proposition and relying on snowbirds alone won’t cut it.
We live in an industry that flirts with the thin line between love and hate. The Chinese came, they were loved, then hated and now truly missed. With India, the play is cautious optimism, but the mounting importance of a solid Chindia strategy is the most prolific question facing island hotels now and in the coming year.
Thai Life
Light me up! Like the human animal that I am
by Hayden Rhodes @ Healthy Richuals
Sunlight is one of the best medicines for your brain and body
Think of it like this…
The light bulb has been around since 1879. In other words, human beings have only benefited from this invention for 140 years. (Give or take) Prior to that, our main source of bright light was from the sun or moon.
For the most part of human history we woke up with the sun, played under the sun’s rays all day long and slowed down when the sun dipped over the horizon.
That went on for, like… tens of thousands of years.
Human beings are animals
Years later, we know that humans have the same number of genes as a worm and our DNA is 99% the same as a chimpanzee. We are biological creatures that evolved on this planet, like every other animal on earth.
Other animals however, live in accordance with natural rhythms dished out by mother nature. They accept the cycles of the sun and moon and naturally adhere to the laws of nature. Owls hunt at night, bears hibernate in winter, cows like to eat grass during the day.
Human beings on the other hand, want to ignore the rhythms of big mother nature. We want to use our intelligence to ‘hack’ natural laws, ignoring the wisdom of our ancestors. After all, what is wrong with looking at technological screens late at night and working under artificial lights all day long? We are intelligent human animals – we can ignore silly laws!
Wrong. Things will go very wrong
Look around the planet right now. Depression rising. Anxiety out of every orifice. Low energy, over weight, over burdened animals on every continent. One of the main reasons for this lack of vitality is living out of sync with natural rhythms and not enough real sunlight on a daily basis.
You see nature is a part of us and we are a part of nature. Real sunlight in our eyes and on our skin is a vital part of being a healthy human animal.
Planet earth allowed us to exist and thrive – sure – having a big brain helped, yet we must use that intelligent brain and wake up! We evolved as animals intimately connected with an incredible planet. A planet by the way, that provides everything we require for survival.
For the sake of ourselves and our children lets get back in sync with nature like we did for hundreds of thousands of years and regain our mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.
Try naked sunbathing on sunset 🙂 Pass it on.
You can hear Hayden with more pearls of wisdom every morning around 8.15am on The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Hayden Rhodes, Club Manager RPM Health Club, Phuket, Master Performance Coach & International Wellness Speaker
Follow Hayden Rhodes on Instagram and Facebook at HealthyRichuals.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style
Phuket Police push a broken down bus out of peak hour traffic
Phuket officials rush to control the scores of accidents in Thepkrasattri Road, Thalang
Koh Samui balancing on tourism razor’s edge
DENGUE: Mosquito 1 – Garry 0
Five armed men guarding a Myanmar drug caravan shot dead by troops in Chiang Rai
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Drunken Aussie tourist admits he wasn’t robbed at gun point in Phuket
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Burmese man arrested for selling ‘ice’ on Samui
Burmese baby killed in Phuket Town road accident
Thai government being urged to legalise e-cigarettes and vaping
Police searching for owner of weapons hidden in bushes
Thailand lowest in Asia for female political representation
Multiple waterspouts observed off Koh Lipe – VIDEO
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Light me up! Like the human animal that I am
-
People2 days ago
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Wanted UK brothers arrested during a raid in Chonburi
-
Phuket3 days ago
Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Dead Canadian found on yacht at Ocean Marina Yacht Club
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
You must be logged in to post a comment Login