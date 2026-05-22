แปลเพลง Goals ฟุตบอลโลก LISA, Anitta, Rema เนื้อเพลงไทย

เพลง : Goals (FIFA World Cup 2026

นักร้อง : LISA, Anitta, Rema

แปลเพลง Goals (FIFA World Cup 2026) LISA, Anitta, Rema, FIFA Sound

Yes, I’m

Goals, goals, goals, goals

Goals, goals, goals, goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

ใช่เลย ฉันน่ะคือ

ที่สุดของความเพอร์เฟกต์

เป้าหมายที่ใคร ๆ ก็อยากเป็น

หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถหรูของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถหรูของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

Shots on shots on shots on shots

Thots on thots on thots on thots

Buy out the club, I do it for the plot

How much it cost? I don’t know, what’s a lot?

(A lot, a lot, a lot)

Forty band, fifty band, that’s a drop (Drop)

Drop in the bucket, I love it, I love it

I live in the moment, I do what I want

จัดช็อตดื่มกันไปแก้วแล้วแก้วเล่า

สาวแซ่บมารวมตัวกันเต็มไปหมด

เหมาจ่ายทั้งคลับ ฉันเปย์หมดเพื่อสร้างตำนาน

ราคาเท่าไหร่น่ะเหรอ? ไม่รู้สิ แค่ไหนถึงเรียกว่าแพงล่ะ?

(แพงหูฉี่ แพงสุด ๆ)

สี่หมื่น ห้าหมื่นดอลลาร์ มันก็แค่จิ๊บ ๆ

แค่เศษเงินเท่านั้นแหละ ฉันชอบใช้ชีวิตแบบนี้

ฉันใช้ชีวิตอยู่กับปัจจุบัน และทำทุกอย่างที่ใจอยากทำ

I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing

Me and my girls, we got our tongues out and you love it

I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing

From the skin under my clothes, from my head to my toes

ฉันดูดีสุด ๆ ไม่เห็นจะต้องกังวลเรื่องอะไรเลย

ฉันกับแก๊งเพื่อนสาว แลบลิ้นใส่กล้องเก๋ ๆ แล้วเธอก็ชอบมันใช่ไหมล่ะ

ฉันดูเริ่ดสุด ๆ ไม่มีความกังวลอะไรทั้งนั้น

ตั้งแต่ผิวพรรณใต้ร่มผ้า จากหัวจรดปลายเท้า

Yes, I’m

Goals, goals, goals, goals (La-la-la-la)

Goals, goals, goals, goals (La-la-la-la)

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

Bet I’m goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

Goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip

Yes, I’m goals

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

ใช่ ฉันน่ะคือ

ที่สุดของความเพอร์เฟกต์

เป้าหมายที่ใคร ๆ ก็ใฝ่ฝัน

หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

พนันได้เลยว่าฉันน่ะคือที่สุด

หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

เพอร์เฟกต์

หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน

ใช่ ฉันคือความสมบูรณ์แบบ

Pégate que tú querías una mami

Tengo lo que estás buscando, aquí еstá tu Brazilian body

Eu rebolo bem, quero vеr você também

Yo si me muevo bien, quiero ver si tú también

เข้ามาใกล้ ๆ สิ เธออยากได้สาวแซ่บไม่ใช่เหรอ

ฉันมีสิ่งที่เธอตามหาอยู่นะ หุ่นสับ ๆ แบบสาวบราซิลเลียนอยู่นี่แล้ว

ฉันโยกย้ายส่ายสะโพกเริ่ดนะ อยากเห็นเธอเต้นเหมือนกัน

ฉันเต้นพริ้วสุด ๆ อยากรู้ว่าเธอจะสเต็ปดีเหมือนกันไหม

I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing

Me and my girls, we got our tongues out and you love it

I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing

From the skin under my clothes, from my head to my toes

ฉันดูดีสุด ๆ ไม่เห็นจะต้องกังวลเรื่องอะไรเลย

ฉันกับแก๊งเพื่อนสาว แลบลิ้นใส่เก๋ ๆ แล้วเธอก็ชอบมัน

ฉันดูเริ่ดสุด ๆ ไม่มีความกังวลอะไรทั้งนั้น

ตั้งแต่ผิวพรรณใต้ร่มผ้า จากหัวจรดปลายเท้า

Yes, I’m goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

Goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

Yes, I’m goals

ใช่ ฉันคือที่สุด

หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

เพอร์เฟกต์

หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

ใช่ ฉันคือความสมบูรณ์แบบ

Goal, goal, goal, goal, goal, goal, goal, goal

Breaking all their record, now they wan shift the goal post

Normally Remy get unlimited flow

One of one, check around the world, me no get clone

From Nigeria to Monaco

Anywhere the mission dey tell me I go show, I go show

Original baller, no dagbo

Take a trip into my mind, you go see I’m all about the ego

Run, run, run, run, run, run, run

‘Cause I’m coming like the Titan

Everybody, they know I’m the one champion

It’s my time put your lights up

Run, run, run, run, run, run, run

‘Cause I’m coming like the Titan

เป้าหมาย ทำประตูลุยไปเลย

ทำลายทุกสถิติของพวกเขา ตอนนี้พวกเขาเลยอยากจะย้ายเสาประตูหนี

ปกติแล้ว (Rema) น่ะมีโฟลว์แร็ปแบบจัดเต็มไม่มีอั้น

หนึ่งเดียวคนนี้ ลองหาดูทั่วโลกได้เลย ไม่มีใครก็อปปี้ฉันได้หรอก

จากไนจีเรียยิงยาวไปถึงโมนาโก

ไม่ว่าภารกิจจะเรียกหาที่ไหน ฉันก็จะไปปรากฏตัวให้เห็น

ตัวจริงเรื่องเตะบอล (และใช้ชีวิตแบบคนรวย) ไม่มีล้อเล่นแน่นอน

ลองเข้ามาดูในความคิดฉันสิ เธอจะเห็นว่าฉันน่ะพกความมั่นใจมาเต็มเปี่ยม

วิ่งหนี วิ่งหนีไปซะเถอะ

เพราะฉันกำลังพุ่งทะยานเข้าไปหาแบบไททัน

ทุกคนรู้ดีว่าฉันคือแชมเปี้ยนตัวจริง

ถึงเวลาของฉันแล้ว สาดไฟแสงสีมาได้เลย

วิ่งหนีไปซะ

เพราะฉันกำลังมาเยือนแบบไททัน

From the skin under my clothes, from my head to my toes

ตั้งแต่ผิวพรรณใต้ร่มผ้า จากหัวจรดปลายเท้า

Yes, I’m goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

Goals

My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)

My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)

Yes, I’m goals

ใช่ ฉันคือความสมบูรณ์แบบ

หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

เพอร์เฟกต์

หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)

แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)

ใช่ ฉันคือที่สุดของจริง

อ่านข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง