แปลเพลง Goals ฟุตบอลโลก LISA, Anitta, Rema เนื้อเพลงไทย
เพลง : Goals (FIFA World Cup 2026
นักร้อง : LISA, Anitta, Rema
แปลเพลง Goals (FIFA World Cup 2026) LISA, Anitta, Rema, FIFA Sound
Yes, I’m
Goals, goals, goals, goals
Goals, goals, goals, goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
ใช่เลย ฉันน่ะคือ
ที่สุดของความเพอร์เฟกต์
เป้าหมายที่ใคร ๆ ก็อยากเป็น
หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถหรูของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถหรูของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
Shots on shots on shots on shots
Thots on thots on thots on thots
Buy out the club, I do it for the plot
How much it cost? I don’t know, what’s a lot?
(A lot, a lot, a lot)
Forty band, fifty band, that’s a drop (Drop)
Drop in the bucket, I love it, I love it
I live in the moment, I do what I want
จัดช็อตดื่มกันไปแก้วแล้วแก้วเล่า
สาวแซ่บมารวมตัวกันเต็มไปหมด
เหมาจ่ายทั้งคลับ ฉันเปย์หมดเพื่อสร้างตำนาน
ราคาเท่าไหร่น่ะเหรอ? ไม่รู้สิ แค่ไหนถึงเรียกว่าแพงล่ะ?
(แพงหูฉี่ แพงสุด ๆ)
สี่หมื่น ห้าหมื่นดอลลาร์ มันก็แค่จิ๊บ ๆ
แค่เศษเงินเท่านั้นแหละ ฉันชอบใช้ชีวิตแบบนี้
ฉันใช้ชีวิตอยู่กับปัจจุบัน และทำทุกอย่างที่ใจอยากทำ
I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing
Me and my girls, we got our tongues out and you love it
I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing
From the skin under my clothes, from my head to my toes
ฉันดูดีสุด ๆ ไม่เห็นจะต้องกังวลเรื่องอะไรเลย
ฉันกับแก๊งเพื่อนสาว แลบลิ้นใส่กล้องเก๋ ๆ แล้วเธอก็ชอบมันใช่ไหมล่ะ
ฉันดูเริ่ดสุด ๆ ไม่มีความกังวลอะไรทั้งนั้น
ตั้งแต่ผิวพรรณใต้ร่มผ้า จากหัวจรดปลายเท้า
Yes, I’m
Goals, goals, goals, goals (La-la-la-la)
Goals, goals, goals, goals (La-la-la-la)
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
Bet I’m goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
Goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip
Yes, I’m goals
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
ใช่ ฉันน่ะคือ
ที่สุดของความเพอร์เฟกต์
เป้าหมายที่ใคร ๆ ก็ใฝ่ฝัน
หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
พนันได้เลยว่าฉันน่ะคือที่สุด
หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
เพอร์เฟกต์
หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน
ใช่ ฉันคือความสมบูรณ์แบบ
Pégate que tú querías una mami
Tengo lo que estás buscando, aquí еstá tu Brazilian body
Eu rebolo bem, quero vеr você também
Yo si me muevo bien, quiero ver si tú también
เข้ามาใกล้ ๆ สิ เธออยากได้สาวแซ่บไม่ใช่เหรอ
ฉันมีสิ่งที่เธอตามหาอยู่นะ หุ่นสับ ๆ แบบสาวบราซิลเลียนอยู่นี่แล้ว
ฉันโยกย้ายส่ายสะโพกเริ่ดนะ อยากเห็นเธอเต้นเหมือนกัน
ฉันเต้นพริ้วสุด ๆ อยากรู้ว่าเธอจะสเต็ปดีเหมือนกันไหม
I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing
Me and my girls, we got our tongues out and you love it
I look so good, I ain’t worried ’bout nothing
From the skin under my clothes, from my head to my toes
ฉันดูดีสุด ๆ ไม่เห็นจะต้องกังวลเรื่องอะไรเลย
ฉันกับแก๊งเพื่อนสาว แลบลิ้นใส่เก๋ ๆ แล้วเธอก็ชอบมัน
ฉันดูเริ่ดสุด ๆ ไม่มีความกังวลอะไรทั้งนั้น
ตั้งแต่ผิวพรรณใต้ร่มผ้า จากหัวจรดปลายเท้า
Yes, I’m goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
Goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
Yes, I’m goals
ใช่ ฉันคือที่สุด
หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
เพอร์เฟกต์
หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
ใช่ ฉันคือความสมบูรณ์แบบ
Goal, goal, goal, goal, goal, goal, goal, goal
Breaking all their record, now they wan shift the goal post
Normally Remy get unlimited flow
One of one, check around the world, me no get clone
From Nigeria to Monaco
Anywhere the mission dey tell me I go show, I go show
Original baller, no dagbo
Take a trip into my mind, you go see I’m all about the ego
Run, run, run, run, run, run, run
‘Cause I’m coming like the Titan
Everybody, they know I’m the one champion
It’s my time put your lights up
Run, run, run, run, run, run, run
‘Cause I’m coming like the Titan
เป้าหมาย ทำประตูลุยไปเลย
ทำลายทุกสถิติของพวกเขา ตอนนี้พวกเขาเลยอยากจะย้ายเสาประตูหนี
ปกติแล้ว (Rema) น่ะมีโฟลว์แร็ปแบบจัดเต็มไม่มีอั้น
หนึ่งเดียวคนนี้ ลองหาดูทั่วโลกได้เลย ไม่มีใครก็อปปี้ฉันได้หรอก
จากไนจีเรียยิงยาวไปถึงโมนาโก
ไม่ว่าภารกิจจะเรียกหาที่ไหน ฉันก็จะไปปรากฏตัวให้เห็น
ตัวจริงเรื่องเตะบอล (และใช้ชีวิตแบบคนรวย) ไม่มีล้อเล่นแน่นอน
ลองเข้ามาดูในความคิดฉันสิ เธอจะเห็นว่าฉันน่ะพกความมั่นใจมาเต็มเปี่ยม
วิ่งหนี วิ่งหนีไปซะเถอะ
เพราะฉันกำลังพุ่งทะยานเข้าไปหาแบบไททัน
ทุกคนรู้ดีว่าฉันคือแชมเปี้ยนตัวจริง
ถึงเวลาของฉันแล้ว สาดไฟแสงสีมาได้เลย
วิ่งหนีไปซะ
เพราะฉันกำลังมาเยือนแบบไททัน
From the skin under my clothes, from my head to my toes
ตั้งแต่ผิวพรรณใต้ร่มผ้า จากหัวจรดปลายเท้า
Yes, I’m goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
Goals
My body (Goals), my fit (Goals)
My friends (Goals), my whip (Goals)
Yes, I’m goals
ใช่ ฉันคือความสมบูรณ์แบบ
หุ่นของฉัน (ก็คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (ก็ตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
เพอร์เฟกต์
หุ่นของฉัน (คือที่สุด) การแต่งตัวของฉัน (คือตัวท็อป)
แก๊งเพื่อนของฉัน (ก็เริ่ดสุด) รถของฉัน (ก็คันท็อป)
ใช่ ฉันคือที่สุดของจริง
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