แปลเพลง Wood เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

เพลง: ไม้ (Wood) แปลงไทย

โปรดิวเซอร์: Taylor Swift, Max Martin & Shellback

เนื้อเพลงไทย: Aindravudh

[Verse 1]

Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught

He loves me not, he loves me not

Penny’s unlucky, I took him back

And then stepped on a crack

And the black cat laughed

[Verse 1]

เด็ดดอกเดซี่จนโรยรา

ถามรัก-ไม่รัก ช่างไร้เดียงสา

เหรียญอัปโชคฉันก็ยังรับมา

เดินเหยียบรอยแยก แมวดำหัวเราะร่า

[Pre-Chorus]

And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious)

Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Ah)

Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck

A bad sign is all good

I ain’t gotta knock on wood

[Pre-Chorus]

ที่รัก ยอมรับเลยว่าเคยเชื่อเรื่องโชคลาง (โชคลาง)

ต้องไขว้นิ้วภาวนา จนมือเธอวางทับลงมา (อา)

แต่ดูเหมือนสองเราต่างสร้างโชคชะตา

จากลางร้ายก็กลายเป็นดี

ไม่เห็นต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Chorus]

(Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain’t got to knock on wood

(Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)

All over me, it’s understood

I ain’t got to knock on wood

[Chorus]

(อา) ไอ้การเฝ้าบ่นเพ้อ ขอพรดาวตกบนฟ้า

มันไม่เคยช่วยอะไรฉันเลยนี่นา

ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้

(อา) มีแค่เราสองที่เต้นรำในความมืดมิดตลอดไป (อา)

เธอโอบกอดฉัน มันชัดเจนกว่าสิ่งไหน

ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Post-Chorus]

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my еyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was thе key that opened my thighs

[Post-Chorus]

ขอโทษทีนะ ถ้าฟังดูเหมือนมั่นใจ

เขามาสะกดใจจนฉันได้ตาสว่าง

ดั่งต้นไม้ที่หยั่งรากลึกกลางกาย

ความรักเขาคือกุญแจที่ไขทุกอย่าง

[Verse 2]

Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm

To know a hard rock is on the way

[Verse 2]

บอกเลยเพื่อนหญิง ฉันไม่ต้องรับช่อดอกไม้

ก็รู้ว่าแหวนเพชรวงใหญ่กำลังมา

[Pre-Chorus]

And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious)

The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah)

Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck

New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood)

I ain’t gotta knock on wood

[Pre-Chorus]

ที่รัก ยอมรับเลยว่าเคยเชื่อเรื่องโชคลาง (โชคลาง)

คำสาปในใจพลันสลายด้วยมนต์ของเธอ (อา)

แต่ดูเหมือนสองเราต่างสร้างโชคชะตา

พาฉันไปสู่จุดสูงสุด (สูงสุด) ของความเป็นชาย (ความเป็นชาย)

ไม่เห็นต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Chorus]

(Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain’t got to knock on wood

(Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)

All over me, it’s understood

I ain’t got to knock on wood

[Chorus]

(อา) ไอ้การเฝ้าบ่นเพ้อ ขอพรดาวตกบนฟ้า

มันไม่เคยช่วยอะไรฉันเลยนี่นา

ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้

(อา) มีแค่เราสองที่เต้นรำในความมืดมิดตลอดไป (อา)

เธอโอบกอดฉัน มันชัดเจนกว่าสิ่งไหน

ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Post-Chorus]

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

[Post-Chorus]

ขอโทษทีนะ ถ้าฟังดูเหมือนมั่นใจ

เขามาสะกดใจจนฉันได้ตาสว่าง

ดั่งต้นไม้ที่หยั่งรากลึกกลางกาย

ความรักเขาคือกุญแจที่ไขทุกอย่าง

ขอโทษทีนะ ถ้าฟังดูเหมือนมั่นใจ

เขามาสะกดใจจนฉันได้ตาสว่าง

ดั่งต้นไม้ที่หยั่งรากลึกกลางกาย

ความรักเขาคือกุญแจที่ไขทุกอย่าง