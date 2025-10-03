เพลง

แปลเพลง Wood เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

Photo of Aindravudh Aindravudhเผยแพร่: 03 ต.ค. 2568 13:39 น.| อัปเดต: 03 ต.ค. 2568 13:39 น.
173
แปลเพลง Wood เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

เพลง: ไม้ (Wood) แปลงไทย

  • โปรดิวเซอร์: Taylor Swift, Max Martin & Shellback
  • เนื้อเพลงไทย: Aindravudh

[Verse 1]
Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught
He loves me not, he loves me not
Penny’s unlucky, I took him back
And then stepped on a crack
And the black cat laughed

[Verse 1]
เด็ดดอกเดซี่จนโรยรา
ถามรัก-ไม่รัก ช่างไร้เดียงสา
เหรียญอัปโชคฉันก็ยังรับมา
เดินเหยียบรอยแยก แมวดำหัวเราะร่า

[Pre-Chorus]
And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious)
Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Ah)
Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck
A bad sign is all good
I ain’t gotta knock on wood

[Pre-Chorus]
ที่รัก ยอมรับเลยว่าเคยเชื่อเรื่องโชคลาง (โชคลาง)
ต้องไขว้นิ้วภาวนา จนมือเธอวางทับลงมา (อา)
แต่ดูเหมือนสองเราต่างสร้างโชคชะตา
จากลางร้ายก็กลายเป็นดี
ไม่เห็นต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Chorus]
(Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star
Never did me any good
I ain’t got to knock on wood
(Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)
All over me, it’s understood
I ain’t got to knock on wood

[Chorus]
(อา) ไอ้การเฝ้าบ่นเพ้อ ขอพรดาวตกบนฟ้า
มันไม่เคยช่วยอะไรฉันเลยนี่นา
ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้
(อา) มีแค่เราสองที่เต้นรำในความมืดมิดตลอดไป (อา)
เธอโอบกอดฉัน มันชัดเจนกว่าสิ่งไหน
ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Post-Chorus]
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my еyes
Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see
His love was thе key that opened my thighs

[Post-Chorus]
ขอโทษทีนะ ถ้าฟังดูเหมือนมั่นใจ
เขามาสะกดใจจนฉันได้ตาสว่าง
ดั่งต้นไม้ที่หยั่งรากลึกกลางกาย
ความรักเขาคือกุญแจที่ไขทุกอย่าง

[Verse 2]
Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm
To know a hard rock is on the way

[Verse 2]
บอกเลยเพื่อนหญิง ฉันไม่ต้องรับช่อดอกไม้
ก็รู้ว่าแหวนเพชรวงใหญ่กำลังมา

[Pre-Chorus]
And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious)
The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah)
Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck
New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood)
I ain’t gotta knock on wood

[Pre-Chorus]
ที่รัก ยอมรับเลยว่าเคยเชื่อเรื่องโชคลาง (โชคลาง)
คำสาปในใจพลันสลายด้วยมนต์ของเธอ (อา)
แต่ดูเหมือนสองเราต่างสร้างโชคชะตา
พาฉันไปสู่จุดสูงสุด (สูงสุด) ของความเป็นชาย (ความเป็นชาย)
ไม่เห็นต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Chorus]
(Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star
Never did me any good
I ain’t got to knock on wood
(Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)
All over me, it’s understood
I ain’t got to knock on wood

[Chorus]
(อา) ไอ้การเฝ้าบ่นเพ้อ ขอพรดาวตกบนฟ้า
มันไม่เคยช่วยอะไรฉันเลยนี่นา
ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้
(อา) มีแค่เราสองที่เต้นรำในความมืดมิดตลอดไป (อา)
เธอโอบกอดฉัน มันชัดเจนกว่าสิ่งไหน
ฉันไม่ต้องไปเคาะไม้

[Post-Chorus]
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs

[Post-Chorus]
ขอโทษทีนะ ถ้าฟังดูเหมือนมั่นใจ
เขามาสะกดใจจนฉันได้ตาสว่าง
ดั่งต้นไม้ที่หยั่งรากลึกกลางกาย
ความรักเขาคือกุญแจที่ไขทุกอย่าง
ขอโทษทีนะ ถ้าฟังดูเหมือนมั่นใจ
เขามาสะกดใจจนฉันได้ตาสว่าง
ดั่งต้นไม้ที่หยั่งรากลึกกลางกาย
ความรักเขาคือกุญแจที่ไขทุกอย่าง

ติดตาม The Thaiger บน Google News:

ติดตามบน Google News

ข่าวล่าสุด
เกิดอะไรขึ้นบนรถไฟฟ้า MRT สีลม? เปิดคลิปไวรัลกลุ่มผู้โดยสารนั่งล้อมวงบนพื้นรถไฟฟ้า ชาวเน็ตวิจารณ์หนักถึงความไม่เหมาะสม จี้หน่วยงานดูแล ข่าว

นี่ MRT หรือตลาดนัด? กลุ่มผู้โดยสารนั่งพื้น ไม่สนสายตาใคร เมินชาวเน็ตถ่ายคลิป

34 นาที ที่แล้ว
หมอกวาง เผย ลงทุนกับหมอในคลินิกเยอะมาแต่กลับถูกเทงาน ลาออกไม่แจ้ง ข่าว

หมอกวาง เผย หมอ 4 คนลาออกไม่บอก ไม่เคยเจอในชีวิต ทั้งที่ลงทุนให้เยอะมาก

37 นาที ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

“พระมหาอุเทน” โต้ “แพรรี่” อ้างถูกตัดคลิป-อีกฝ่ายเริ่มก่อน ยันไม่ได้เหยียดเพศ

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
แปลเพลง The Life of a Showgirl เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift เพลง

แปลเพลง The Life of a Showgirl เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
เปิดเอกสารลับสะเทือนการเมือง ก.ยุติธรรม เสนอความเห็นตีตกคำร้องขออภัยโทษครั้งที่ 2 ของทักษิณ ชี้ติดเงื่อนไขคำสั่งศาลฎีกาและกฎหมายห้ามยื่นซ้ำ ล่าสุดเรื่องถูกตีกลับให้ รมว.คนปัจจุบันทบทวน ข่าวการเมือง

เอกสารลับหลุด! “ทวี” เคยลงนามชง ยกฎีกา อภัยโทษ “ทักษิณ” รอบ 2

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ผลตรวจครีมกันแดด 20 ยี่ห้อดัง ค่า SPF ไม่ตรงปก เช็กด่วน 16 ตัวไหนบ้าง ข่าวต่างประเทศ

ผลตรวจครีมกันแดด 20 ยี่ห้อดัง ค่า SPF ไม่ตรงปก เช็กด่วน 16 ตัวไหนบ้าง

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
เม พรีมายา เชิญหุ้นส่วนเจอโหนกระแส ประเชิญหน้าเหยื่อเพียบ บันเทิง

เม พรีมายา ท้าเผชิญหน้าโหนกระแส เคลียร์ดราม่า ลั่น คู่กรณีพร้อมเจอเพียบ

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวต่างประเทศ

เด็กหญิงวัย 16 เดือน เดินตามแมว พลัดตกหม้อต้มนมในอินเดียเสียชีวิต

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
คืนนี้ 3 ต.ค. 68 หวยลาวพัฒนา ออกรางวัลตามปกติ นักเสี่ยงโชคเตรียมลุ้นผลตั้งแต่ 20.00 น. เป็นต้นไป พร้อมส่องสถิติเลขท้าย 2 ตัวที่ออกบ่อยในวันศุกร์ย้อนหลัง หวยลาว

ลุ้นผลหวยลาววันนี้ 3/10/68 เปิดสถิติหวยออกวันศุกร์ เลขไหนมาบ่อย

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ทำความรู้จัก พระมหาอุเทน ปัญญาปริทัตต์ ประวัติ พระนักเขียน-นักเทศน์บนโลกออนไลน์ กลายเป็นกล่าวถึงอีกครั้งหลังเกิดประเด็นร้อนวิจารณ์ แพรรี่ ไพรวัลย์ จนกลายเป็นข้อถกเถียงเรื่องความเหมาะสม ข่าว

ประวัติ “พระมหาอุเทน” พระนักเทศน์สายวิปัสสนา จบเปรียญธรรม 9 ประโยค

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวการเมือง

“วัชระ” ยื่นสอบ “วันนอร์” ฝ่าฝืนจริยธรรมร้ายแรง ปมยืมตัว “ผู้กองแคท”

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
&quot;แพรรี่&quot; ฟาด &quot;พระมหาอุเทน&quot; ยันบวชสมเกียรติ แนะควรตัดพวงขลำออก มีไปก็ไม่ได้ใช้ ข่าว

“แพรรี่” ฟาด “พระมหาอุเทน” ยันบวชสมเกียรติ แนะควรตัดพวงขลำออก มีไปก็ไม่ได้ใช้

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
วัดชนะสงครามฯ ออกหนังสือตักเตือนพระมหาอุเทนปมใช้คำหยาบด่าฆราวาส ข่าว

วัดชนะสงคราม สั่งห้าม พระมหาอุเทน ใช้คำหยาบคายด่าคน เคยเตือนแล้วแต่ยังทำซ้ำ

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
อ.จตุรงค์ สวน พระมหาอุเทน หลังถูกด่ากะเทยแก่ ข่าว

เดือด! พระมหาอุเทน ด่า จตุรงค์ กะเทยเฒ่า-หมูถูกน้ำร้อน ถูกสวนแรง ‘ชายแท้จ้องด่าคน’

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
แปลเพลง Wood เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift เพลง

แปลเพลง Wood เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

นักแสดงชาวอังกฤษ บินข้ามโลกถึงไทย มอบอาหาร-โซลาร์เซลล์ให้ ตชด.

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
Dermatige Aesthetics ชี้แจงได้รับเชิญกระชั้นชิด ยันพร้อมชี้แจงความจริงพร้อมหลักฐานในเทปถัดไป วอนสังคมอย่าฟังความข้างเดียว พร้อมสงวนสิทธิ์ดำเนินคดี ข่าว

คลินิกคู่กรณี “เม พรีมายา” แถลงการณ์โต้! แจงเหตุไม่ไปออก “โหนกระแส”

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

เตือนภัย หญิงท้อง 5 เดือนดูดพอตทางจมูก ปอดไหม้ ต้องตัดออก 40%

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
เพลง

แปลเพลง The Fate of Ophelia เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
&quot;ดร.เอ้ สุชัชวีร์&quot; เปิดตัว &quot;พรรคไทยก้าวใหม่&quot; ชูนโยบาย &quot;ธนู 4 ดอก&quot; หวังฟื้นประเทศ ข่าว

“ดร.เอ้ สุชัชวีร์” เปิดตัว “พรรคไทยก้าวใหม่” ชูนโยบาย “ธนู 4 ดอก” หวังฟื้นประเทศ

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

กองทัพไทย ประเดิมสร้างรั้วชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา ที่แรก ยาว 5.1 กิโลฯ

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ไขข้อสงสัย เป็นนักเรียนนายสิบตำรวจต้อง &quot;โสด&quot; จริงหรือไม่? ศาลปกครองสูงสุดมีคำพิพากษาแล้วว่ากฎดังกล่าวไม่ชอบด้วยกฎหมาย สรุปคดีและเหตุผลที่นี่ ข่าว

สอบผ่านทุกอย่าง แต่ตกเพราะ “ไม่โสด” ศาลชี้ขาด กฎรับสมัคร นสต. ขัดต่อกฎหมาย

6 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
เศรษฐกิจ

สามี รมต.ภูมิใจไทย ถือหุ้นใหญ่ 88TH หุ้น IPO ที่เปิดตัว พุ่ง 120%

6 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
หนุ่มเหยียดรปภ. พาครอบครัวกินบุฟเฟต์หรู เจอทัวร์ลงยับ ข่าว

หนุ่มเจอรปภ. พาลูก-เมียกินบุฟเฟต์หรู ลั่น ความพรีเมี่ยมหาย ทัวร์ลงยับ อย่าดูถูกอาชีพ

6 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
สรุปขั้นตอน ลงทะเบียนรับเงินเยียวยา ผู้ประสบภัยชายแดน ไทย-กัมพูชา สูงสุด 5,000 บาท ใครมีสิทธิ์บ้าง? ต้องใช้เอกสารอะไร ยื่นเรื่องที่ไหน พร้อมช่องทางตรวจสอบสิทธิ์ เศรษฐกิจ

วิธีลงทะเบียนรับเงินเยียวยาภัยชายแดน ไทย-กัมพูชา ล็อตแรกเข้า 6-7 ต.ค. นี้

6 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
Photo of Aindravudh Aindravudhเผยแพร่: 03 ต.ค. 2568 13:39 น.| อัปเดต: 03 ต.ค. 2568 13:39 น.
173
Photo of Aindravudh

Aindravudh

นักเขียนประจำ Thaiger มีประสบการณ์เขียนข่าวมากกว่า 5 ปี จบการศึกษาด้านภาษาและประวัติศาสตร์ จากคณะศิลปศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ มีความสนใจ ประเด็นความเคลื่อนไหวทางสังคมและการเมือง เจาะประเด็นข่าวทางสังคม ด้วยกลวิธีการเล่าเรื่องแบบย่อยง่าย อย่างงานเขียนสร้างสรรค์ สั้น กระชับ จับทุกประเด็น หัวข้อที่เชียวชาญคือเรื่องไลฟ์สไตล์ เลขเด็ด หวยรัฐบาลไทย หวยลาว ช่องทางติดต่อ vajara@thethaiger.com

ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง

การบริหารเงินทุน

บริหารเงินทุนให้ธุรกิจเติบโตง่าย ๆ ด้วยทริคสำรองเงินจากมือโปร

เผยแพร่: 3 ตุลาคม 2568
เกิดอะไรขึ้นบนรถไฟฟ้า MRT สีลม? เปิดคลิปไวรัลกลุ่มผู้โดยสารนั่งล้อมวงบนพื้นรถไฟฟ้า ชาวเน็ตวิจารณ์หนักถึงความไม่เหมาะสม จี้หน่วยงานดูแล

นี่ MRT หรือตลาดนัด? กลุ่มผู้โดยสารนั่งพื้น ไม่สนสายตาใคร เมินชาวเน็ตถ่ายคลิป

เผยแพร่: 3 ตุลาคม 2568
หมอกวาง เผย ลงทุนกับหมอในคลินิกเยอะมาแต่กลับถูกเทงาน ลาออกไม่แจ้ง

หมอกวาง เผย หมอ 4 คนลาออกไม่บอก ไม่เคยเจอในชีวิต ทั้งที่ลงทุนให้เยอะมาก

เผยแพร่: 3 ตุลาคม 2568

“พระมหาอุเทน” โต้ “แพรรี่” อ้างถูกตัดคลิป-อีกฝ่ายเริ่มก่อน ยันไม่ได้เหยียดเพศ

เผยแพร่: 3 ตุลาคม 2568
Back to top button