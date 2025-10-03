แปลเพลง The Life of a Showgirl เนื้อเพลงไทย Taylor Swift

เพลง: ชีวิตของนางโชว์ (Fate of Ophelia) แปลงไทย

ขับร้อง: Taylor Swift และ Sabrina Carpenter

โปรดิวเซอร์: Taylor Swift, Max Martin & Shellback

เนื้อเพลงไทย: Aindravudh

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

Her name was Kitty

Made her money being pretty and witty

They gave her the keys to this city

Then they said she didn’t do it legitly, uh

I bought a ticket

She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets

Fifty in the cast, zero missteps

Looking back, I guess it was kismet

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

เธอชื่อว่าคิตตี้

หาเงินด้วยความสวยและวาทศิลป์นี้

ใครๆ ก็มอบกุญแจเมืองให้เธอครองซิตี้

แล้วก็กล่าวหาว่าเธอได้มาแบบไม่โปร่งใสสิ้นดี, อะ

ฉันยอมซื้อตั๋วเข้าไป

เธอกำลังเต้นรำในชุดตาข่าย

นักแสดงห้าสิบคน ไม่มีใครที่ก้าวพลาดไป

มองย้อนกลับไป คงเป็นพรหมลิขิตใช่ไหม

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I waited by the stage door

Packed in with the autograph

Hounds barking her name

Then glowing like the end of a cigarette

Wow, she came out

I said, “You’re living my drеam”

Then she said to me

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

ฉันเฝ้ารอที่ประตูหลังเวที

เบียดเสียดกับฝูงชนที่ตามล่าลายเซ็น

ได้ยินเสียงตะโกนเรียกชื่อเธอดังไม่ว่างเว้น

แล้วเธอก็เปล่งประกายดั่งปลายมวนบุหรี่ที่เห็น

ว้าว… เธอเดินออกมา

ฉันบอก “คุณใช้ชีวิตในฝันของฉันเลยนี่นา”

แล้วเธอก็พูดกับฉันว่า…

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

“Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You’re sweeter than a peach

But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You’re softer than a kitten, so

You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never gonna wanna”

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

“นี่… ขอบคุณนะสำหรับช่อดอกไม้สวยๆ

เธอช่างอ่อนหวานกว่าลูกพีชเสียอีก

แต่เธอไม่รู้จักชีวิตโชว์เกิร์ลหรอก ที่รัก

และเธอจะไม่มีวันได้เป็น

เดี๋ยวก่อน… ยิ่งเธอเล่น ยิ่งต้องจ่ายแพง

เธออ่อนโยนกว่าลูกแมวเสียอีกนะ ดังนั้น

เธอไม่รู้จักชีวิตโชว์เกิร์ลหรอก ที่รัก

และเธอจะไม่มีวันอยากเป็น”

[Verse 2: Sabrina Carpenter]

She was a menace

The baby of the family in Lenox

Her father whored around like all men did

Her mother took pills and played tennis

[Verse 2: Sabrina Carpenter]

เธอคือตัวปัญหา

ลูกคนเล็กของครอบครัวในเลน็อกซ์นั่นนา

พ่อของเธอก็เจ้าชู้เหมือนผู้ชายทั่วๆ ไปนั่นแหละ

ส่วนแม่ก็กินยาแล้วก็ไปเล่นเทนนิสไปวันๆ

[Pre-Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

So she waited by the stage door

Asked the club for more to arrive

She said, “I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life”

It’s all mine

But that’s not what showgirls get

They leave us for dead

[Pre-Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

เธอจึงเฝ้ารอที่ประตูหลังเวที

ร้องขอโอกาสจากคลับให้ได้เข้าไปที

เธอบอก “ฉันยอมขายวิญญาณเพื่อได้ลิ้มรสชีวิตที่แสนวิเศษนี้”

ทั้งหมดเป็นของฉัน

แต่… นั่นไม่ใช่สิ่งที่โชว์เกิร์ลได้เจอ

พวกเขาทิ้งเราให้ตายเสมอ

[Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You’re sweeter than a peach

But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You’re softer than a kitten, so

You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never gonna wanna

[Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

นี่… ขอบคุณนะสำหรับช่อดอกไม้สวยๆ

เธอช่างอ่อนหวานกว่าลูกพีชเสียอีก

แต่เธอไม่รู้จักชีวิตโชว์เกิร์ลหรอก ที่รัก

และเธอจะไม่มีวันได้เป็น

เดี๋ยวก่อน… ยิ่งเธอเล่น ยิ่งต้องจ่ายแพง

เธออ่อนโยนกว่าลูกแมวเสียอีกนะ ดังนั้น

เธอไม่รู้จักชีวิตโชว์เกิร์ลหรอก ที่รัก

และเธอจะไม่มีวันอยากเป็น

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

I took her pearls of wisdom

Hung them from my neck

I paid my dues with every bruise

I knew what to expect

Do you wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?

They ripped me off like false lashes

And then threw me away

And all the headshots on the walls

Of the dance hall are of the bitches

Who wish I’d hurry up and die

But, I’m immortal now, baby dolls

I couldn’t if I tried, so I say

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

ฉันนำไข่มุกแห่งปัญญาของเธอ

มาคล้องสวมไว้ที่คอฉัน

ฉันจ่ายค่าบทเรียนด้วยทุกรอยช้ำ

ฉันรู้ดีว่าต้องเจออะไรนับจากนั้น

อยากจะลองมาเล่นสเก็ตบนน้ำแข็งในใจฉันดูไหม?

พวกเขาแกะฉันทิ้งเหมือนขนตาปลอม

แล้วก็โยนฉันทิ้งไป

และรูปภาพทั้งหมดบนกำแพง

ในห้องเต้นรำนั่นคือรูปของนังตัวดี

ที่หวังให้ฉันรีบตายไปสักที

แต่ฉันเป็นอมตะแล้ว ที่รักจ๋า

จะพยายามตายก็ยังทำไม่ได้เลย ฉันเลยพูดไปว่า…

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter]

“Thank you for the lovely bouquet

I’m married to the hustle

And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

And I’ll never know another

Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)

Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for lovely bouquet)

Hey, Kitty (Thank you for lovely bouquet)

Now I’m making money being pretty and witty

Thank you for the lovely bouquet”

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter]

“ขอบคุณนะสำหรับช่อดอกไม้สวยๆ

ฉันแต่งงานแล้วกับความดิ้นรนนี้

และตอนนี้ฉันรู้จักชีวิตโชว์เกิร์ลดีแล้ว ที่รัก

และจะไม่มีวันรู้จักชีวิตอื่นอีก

ความเจ็บปวดที่ซ่อนไว้ใต้ลิปสติกและลูกไม้ (ลิปสติกและลูกไม้)

เลื่อมพราวระยับนั้นเป็นนิรันดร์ และตอนนี้ฉันรู้จักชีวิตโชว์เกิร์ลดีแล้ว ที่รัก

จะไม่ขอแลกมันกับสิ่งไหน (ขอบคุณสำหรับช่อดอกไม้)

จะไม่ขอแลกมันกับสิ่งไหน (ขอบคุณสำหรับช่อดอกไม้)

นี่, คิตตี้ (ขอบคุณสำหรับช่อดอกไม้)

ตอนนี้ฉันก็หาเงินด้วยความสวยและวาทศิลป์นี้

ขอบคุณนะสำหรับช่อดอกไม้สวยๆ”

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

Thank you for an unforgettable night

We will see you next time

Give it up for the band

And the dancers

And of course, Sabrina

I love you, Taylor

That’s our show

We love you so much

Goodnight

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

ขอบคุณสำหรับค่ำคืนที่มิอาจลืม

แล้วพบกันใหม่โอกาสหน้า

ปรบมือให้กับวงดนตรี

และเหล่านักเต้น

และแน่นอน, ซาบรินา

ฉันรักเธอนะ, เทย์เลอร์

โชว์ของเราจบแล้ว

เรารักพวกคุณมาก

ราตรีสวัสดิ์