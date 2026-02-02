ผลรางวัล Grammy Awards 2026 ทุกรางวัล เช็กที่นี่

สรุปผลรางวัล Grammy Awards ครั้งที่ 68 Kendrick Lamar ประเดิมรางวัลแรก Dalai Lama และ Olivia Dean ร่วมคว้าชัย
ลอสแอนเจลิส — รายงานผล งานประกาศผลรางวัลแกรมมี่ อวอร์ดส์ (Grammy Awards) ครั้งที่ 68 ได้เริ่มต้นขึ้นแล้ว โดยมีการประกาศรางวัลในช่วง Premiere Ceremony ไปกว่า 86 รางวัลในช่วงบ่ายวันอาทิตย์ ก่อนที่จะเข้าสู่ช่วงถ่ายทอดสดหลักในเวลา 20.00 น. ตามเวลาท้องถิ่น ดำเนินรายการโดย เทรเวอร์ โนอาห์
สำหรับไฮไลต์สำคัญในช่วงแรก เคนดริก ลามาร์ แร็ปเปอร์หนุ่มชื่อดัง เป็นผู้คว้ารางวัลแรก ในสาขาอัลบั้มแร็ปยอดเยี่ยมจากผลงาน “GNX” ในขณะที่ โอลิเวีย ดีน คว้ารางวัลศิลปินหน้าใหม่ยอดเยี่ยมไปครอง ผู้นำทางจิตวิญญาณอย่าง องค์ดาไลลามะที่ 14 ก็มีชื่ออยู่ในทำเนียบผู้ชนะรางวัลสาขาหนังสือเสียงยอดเยี่ยมจากผลงาน “Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama” เช่นกัน
รางวัลใหญ่แห่งปี
-
Song of the Year (เพลงแห่งปี – รางวัลสำหรับนักแต่งเพลง): เพลง “Wildflower” โดย Billie Eilish O’Connell และ Finneas O’Connell
-
Best New Artist (ศิลปินหน้าใหม่ยอดเยี่ยม): Olivia Dean
สาขาเพลงป๊อป
-
Best Pop Solo Performance: เพลง “Messy” โดย Lola Young
-
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: เพลง “Defying Gravity” โดย Cynthia Erivo และ Ariana Grande
-
Best Pop Vocal Album: อัลบั้ม “Mayhem” โดย Lady Gaga
-
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: อัลบั้ม “A Matter of Time” โดย Laufey
สาขาแร็ป, ร็อก, R&B และคันทรี
-
Best Rap Album: อัลบั้ม “GNX” โดย Kendrick Lamar
-
Best Rock Album: อัลบั้ม “Never Enough” โดย Turnstile
-
Best Alternative Music Album: อัลบั้ม “Songs of a Lost World” โดย The Cure
-
Best R&B Album: อัลบั้ม “Mutt” โดย Leon Thomas
-
Best Contemporary Country Album: อัลบั้ม “Beautifully Broken” โดย Jelly Roll
สาขาเพลงละตินและนานาชาติ
-
Best Latin Urban Album: อัลบั้ม “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” โดย Bad Bunny
-
Best Latin Pop Album: อัลบั้ม “Cancionera” โดย Natalia Lafourcade
-
Best Música Mexicana Album: อัลบั้ม “Palabra De To’s (Seca)” โดย Carín León
-
Best African Music Performance: เพลง “Push 2 Start” โดย Tyla
-
Best Reggae Album: อัลบั้ม “BLXXD & FYAH” โดย Keznamdi
สาขาแจ๊สและแดนซ์
-
Best Dance/Electronic Album: อัลบั้ม “EUSEXUA” โดย FKA twigs
-
Best Jazz Vocal Album: อัลบั้ม “Portrait” โดย Samara Joy
-
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: อัลบั้ม “Southern Nights” โดย Sullivan Fortner (ร่วมกับ Peter Washington และ Marcus Gilmore)
สาขาเพลงประกอบสื่อ
-
Best Compilation Soundtrack: อัลบั้ม “Sinners” (ศิลปินหลากหลาย)
-
Best Score Soundtrack: อัลบั้ม “Sinners” โดย Ludwig Göransson
-
Best Song Written for Visual Media: เพลง “Golden” จากเรื่อง “KPop Demon Hunters”
-
Best Music Video: เพลง “Anxiety” โดย Doechii
-
Best Music Film: เรื่อง “Music by John Williams”
สาขาอื่นๆ
-
Songwriter Of The Year: Amy Allen
-
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut
-
Best Gospel Album: อัลบั้ม “Heart of Mine” โดย Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
-
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: อัลบั้ม “Coritos Vol. 1” โดย Israel & New Breed
-
Best Comedy Album: อัลบั้ม “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” โดย Nate Bargatze
-
Best Audio Book: ผลงาน “Meditations” โดย Dalai Lama
-
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: อัลบั้ม “Words for Days Vol. 1” โดย Mad Skillz
-
Best Album Cover: “Chromakopia”
