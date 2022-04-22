Connect with us

Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand

Image via www.yellbkk.com

In recent years, the rise of Chinese brands has impacted the advertising business globally. With massive spending growth, advertising agencies embraced that opportunity. But when you dive deep into detail, the Chinese have unique characteristics. Many network agencies have difficulty coping with the Chinese brands’ “world’s best-selling” mentality.

Why do big brands find success working with a local agency in Bangkok?

Many global giant companies have found their way to grow in the Thai market and expand into the ASEAN market. Thus, Bangkok is a hub for advertising. In Bangkok, you can have world-class ideas and productions from global agencies or local agencies- there are many specialist services with a wide range of budgets.

Yell Advertising, Bangkok’s young and fresh local agency, is becoming a fascinating choice lately. Why? They come with thorough local insight and social context. The marketers meet a leaner and faster process than many other global agencies. Being a start-up business, they adopt an international working culture bringing fresh ideas. For a global company, Resilience is the key to success. Hence it is vital to work with an agency that can adapt to change.

Yell’s journey from a local agency to one of the most well-known advertising agencies internationally

In 2009, a short film, “The Only One” from The ONE Card Thailand, was launched in Bangkok. A commercial at SPIKE ASIA, an international festival of creativity, sparked popularity for the short film. The film was also translated into the Chinese language and was a big success on China’s social media. The Chinese production company brought the original idea to remake it into a feature film. Following this massive exposure and success, the contributor- Yell Advertising Bangkok- made a great impression in many marketers’ minds.

Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand

Image via www.yellbkk.com

CP, the biggest food company in Thailand, is an excellent endorsement for this local agency. After more than seven years of working with CP in many successful campaigns, Yell had gained more trust from many Chinese brands due to its expertise.

From 2020 until today, Yell has strengthened its client portfolio with Lazada, Zoflora, iQIYI and Mister Potato- winning pitches for several projects. This is a giant leap from being a local to the most trusted advertising agency.

Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand

Image via www.yellbkk.com

Moreover, at the Shanghai International Advertising Festival, Yell’s Chief Creative Officer, Dissara Udomdej, was invited to speak at an opening ceremony with almost 50,000 watchers from all over China. On top of that, he attended as one of the juries in various advertising award exhibitions, e.g. Spike Asia Awards in Singapore, Immortal Award in England and LIA Awards, a global competition that gathers numerous advertising works from all over the world.

Positive feedback from Yell’s clients

Yell receives positive reviews from its clients because the agency does not only provide standard services but also identifies the real problem behind the brief. Additionally, it proposes a practical way to help the brand achieve its goal at a breakneck speed so that the brand can take advantage of the situation at hand.

“In order to achieve the target, communication is the key. Yell does so much more than providing excellent service to LazGlobal team with full support on several campaigns as always. With Yell, we didn’t work together as agency and client, but worked as “a team”, where we share and learn to find the best solution together. With their support, we can be worry-free about our campaigns. ”

Ms. Prarinya Maneewan, Senior Onsite Analyst at Marketing LazGlobal

Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand

Image via www.yellbkk.com

“I’m sure that most of us have, at least once or twice, come across a piece of an object that may look simple from the outside but surprised when we carefully see it or use it – that’s how I see Yell.

Despite its name, Yell is an organisation that goes through each aspect of its digital solutions with care. What really screams out about them is hidden under the layers of their work; how they passionately try to understand our business, our real challenges, and our way of workings. Yell then flexibly apply its communication framework to create an actionable outcome.

To us, results are the most important … I always recommend Yell whenever a company or friend is looking for a communication partner because I’m confident that Yell finds the solution they are looking for with passion.”

Mr. Anut Pruksawad, AVP – Online & Offline Communication at Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand

Image via www.yellbkk.com

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a considerable challenge for many brands to stay on top of the market. Moreover, since Bangkok is also the most competitive area for marketing, brands struggle to keep up with the ever-changing scenery. But, what is the takeaway from this story? As a brand, the key is to find the right agency that can adapt to change and eventually help you achieve your goals. Yell is the hidden gem you’ve been searching for.

 

 

    Trending