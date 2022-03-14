Sponsored
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
Press Release DeeMoney
Looking for a better and easier solution for sending money overseas from Thailand? Look no further, than DeeMoney! The problems people face with the traditional and modern-day banking system is that its expensive, opaque and usually involves a lot of intermediaries. Before your money reaches your overseas bank account, you sometimes don’t realise how much money has been lost in exchange rates what are the other hidden fees involved. But don’t worry as we are here to introduce you to a more affordable and transparent financing service that is going to make transferring money overseas much easier.
DeeMoney is Thailand’s leading and fastest-growing fintech specialising in cross-border payments. The company aims to empower the fintech industry by transforming financial services to make them simpler, frictionless and seamless. DeeMoney is offering you a service that will enable you to transfer funds directly into your overseas bank account both instantly and cheaply. Furthermore, this transfer service guarantees that your money will reach the beneficiary account within the next working day from the transaction date.
The video will reveal to you how DeeMoney handles payouts in local currencies quickly, transparently and with lower fees. It also covers how the financing system is different and more beneficial as compared to the traditional banking system.
Check out our article on how cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy.
