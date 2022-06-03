One of the biggest concerns for many parents living in Pattaya is the education and schooling of their children. Luckily for you, Pattaya is home to Regents International School Pattaya, the only school in Thailand offering International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and A-Levels.

Regents International School Pattaya is a day and boarding school well-known for its excellence in academics and holistic education. The school prides itself on thinking beyond traditional education to transform learning. It has been at the forefront of education by launching a wide range of initiatives for its students, which have produced exceptional educational outcomes and university placements. As part of Nord Anglia Education, Regents offers their students exclusive collaborations with the Juilliard School of Performing Arts, MIT, UNICEF, and their Gap Programme. Moreover, the school is a member of Round Square. This means that in addition to academic rigour, the school also help students to build a sense of adventure and compassion to make the world a better place.

With membership in the British Boarders Association and the Australian Association, Regents International School Pattaya offers an exceptional boarding experience. The best thing is, it’s not all work and no play in Regents boarding school. Students are provided with a safe and stimulating environment. Plus, they’ll be encouraged towards independence with full support from the staff.

Another thing that makes Regents International School Pattaya stand out is that it’s the only school in Thailand offering IBDP and A-Level programmes for students in the Sixth Form (sixteen to eighteen-year-old students). Universities and employers across the globe recognise and trust both qualifications.

Below, we explain Regent’s IBDP and A-Level programmes in more detail.

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) is a two-year pre-university curriculum designed to be academically challenging, broad, and comprehensive. Aside from providing high academic standards, the programme also helps students develop essential skills that top universities are looking for. These include critical and creative thinking, problem-solving, and self-management. Overall, the programme prepares students for success at university and life beyond as it helps them apply critical thinking skills to real-world situations.

Students select six DP courses, giving them a broad range of subjects to study. They have the flexibility to choose their courses based on their interests and strengths. Thus, leaving a range of opportunities open to them for future study while still deciding what they want to pursue at university. There are six subject groups within the programme, including Studies in Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individual and Societies, Sciences, Maths, and Arts.

In 2021, Regent’s IBDP students achieved record-breaking results with an average point score of 36.2. This score is higher than the world average of 33.02.

A-Level Programme

Advanced Level qualifications or A-Levels is a UK subject-based qualification. It allows students to select their three key best subjects, specifically picked for their choice of university courses. Therefore, the programme allows students to specialise in a relatively small number of subjects at the age of 16. However, at Regents, students will also learn the skills to prepare them for university and beyond. There are several subjects on offer at Regents. These include Art and Design, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Design and Technology, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Psychology.

Regents International School Pattaya teaches and trains students in a unique approach different from other A-Level programmes. The school teaches students using sound pedagogical research, allowing them to create connections and think for themselves in ways they never imagined. Therefore, Regents’ A-Level students will be able to gain the abilities needed to succeed in university.

With an internationally focused curriculum, access to the best teachers globally, and world-class facilities, Regents might be the right school to help your kids build their minds and get the highest quality of education.

