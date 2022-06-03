Sponsored
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
One of the biggest concerns for many parents living in Pattaya is the education and schooling of their children. Luckily for you, Pattaya is home to Regents International School Pattaya, the only school in Thailand offering International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and A-Levels.
Regents International School Pattaya is a day and boarding school well-known for its excellence in academics and holistic education. The school prides itself on thinking beyond traditional education to transform learning. It has been at the forefront of education by launching a wide range of initiatives for its students, which have produced exceptional educational outcomes and university placements. As part of Nord Anglia Education, Regents offers their students exclusive collaborations with the Juilliard School of Performing Arts, MIT, UNICEF, and their Gap Programme. Moreover, the school is a member of Round Square. This means that in addition to academic rigour, the school also help students to build a sense of adventure and compassion to make the world a better place.
With membership in the British Boarders Association and the Australian Association, Regents International School Pattaya offers an exceptional boarding experience. The best thing is, it’s not all work and no play in Regents boarding school. Students are provided with a safe and stimulating environment. Plus, they’ll be encouraged towards independence with full support from the staff.
Another thing that makes Regents International School Pattaya stand out is that it’s the only school in Thailand offering IBDP and A-Level programmes for students in the Sixth Form (sixteen to eighteen-year-old students). Universities and employers across the globe recognise and trust both qualifications.
Below, we explain Regent’s IBDP and A-Level programmes in more detail.
International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)
The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) is a two-year pre-university curriculum designed to be academically challenging, broad, and comprehensive. Aside from providing high academic standards, the programme also helps students develop essential skills that top universities are looking for. These include critical and creative thinking, problem-solving, and self-management. Overall, the programme prepares students for success at university and life beyond as it helps them apply critical thinking skills to real-world situations.
Students select six DP courses, giving them a broad range of subjects to study. They have the flexibility to choose their courses based on their interests and strengths. Thus, leaving a range of opportunities open to them for future study while still deciding what they want to pursue at university. There are six subject groups within the programme, including Studies in Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individual and Societies, Sciences, Maths, and Arts.
In 2021, Regent’s IBDP students achieved record-breaking results with an average point score of 36.2. This score is higher than the world average of 33.02.
A-Level Programme
Advanced Level qualifications or A-Levels is a UK subject-based qualification. It allows students to select their three key best subjects, specifically picked for their choice of university courses. Therefore, the programme allows students to specialise in a relatively small number of subjects at the age of 16. However, at Regents, students will also learn the skills to prepare them for university and beyond. There are several subjects on offer at Regents. These include Art and Design, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Design and Technology, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Psychology.
Regents International School Pattaya teaches and trains students in a unique approach different from other A-Level programmes. The school teaches students using sound pedagogical research, allowing them to create connections and think for themselves in ways they never imagined. Therefore, Regents’ A-Level students will be able to gain the abilities needed to succeed in university.
With an internationally focused curriculum, access to the best teachers globally, and world-class facilities, Regents might be the right school to help your kids build their minds and get the highest quality of education.
Curious to learn more about Regents International School Pattaya and how it can benefit your kid? Click HERE for more information.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
How Thailand is shifting to aged care in the home
Guide to living in Thonglor, Bangkok’s trendiest district 2022
An Introduction to Buddhism and Meditation in Thailand for Foreigners
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Illegal Burmese immigrants arrested in connection with local man’s death
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Ancient gold Buddha artifact comes home
World Health Organisation says two-thirds of population has Covid-19 antibodies
Gunman in Oklahoma shooting killed surgeon treating him for back pain
Heard’s lawyer says actress unable to pay Depp more than US$10 million in damages
Budget bill boost to government
Government under fire on military spending plans
Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe | GMT
Student association at Mahidol University decides to end “sexist” beauty pageant
Taiwan battles Covid infection spike as it continues to re-open borders
Is Thailand famous for coffee and is Thai coffee good?
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Leisure1 day ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Property News3 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Recent comments: