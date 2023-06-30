American man enjoys VIP flight after 18-hour delay leaves him as lone passenger (video)

Picture courtesy of phil.stringer, TikTok

Receiving an upgraded travel experience to VIP, a top-tier operational manager for a property firm, shared his unique story after his American Airlines flight was delayed for a lengthy 18 hours. His video post on TikTok explaining his exclusive trip quickly went viral, gaining over 54 million views and more than 10 million likes.

The young American, Phil Stringer, from Charlotte, Oklahoma, intended to return home on an American Airlines flight. However, he faced numerous delays amounting to a full 18-hour wait. The holdup resulted in a twist of events, with him being the only passenger on his delayed flight as the other initially booked travellers had cancelled due to the holdup. His TikTok video of the trip documented fun moments shared with the friendly cabin crew, adding amusement to his peculiar situation.

Stringer’s flight was initially scheduled to take off at 6.20am on Sunday, June 25. Still, it experienced continuous delays due to maintenance issues. He revealed that the flight initially had a full passenger list, but the continuous postponements led to all other travellers cancelling, leaving him as the lone passenger. Apologetic in the face of the crew performing their duties for a single passenger and the late-night flight set off, he expressed guilt and even tried to change flights unsuccessfully as he had to return home urgently, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Departing at 12.20am on Monday, the unique VIP flight was anything but gloomy. The laid-back cabin crew allowed him the freedom to sit anywhere he wished and served him any food or drink he required. They engaged with him in banter throughout the trip, which is all well-documented in the viral video.

The travel experience ended on a friendly note, with Stringer and the crew exchanging phone numbers, turning what started as an inconvenient delay into a unique VIP travelling experience.