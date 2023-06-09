Malaysian independence fighter Lim Kean Chye dies aged 103

Malaysian independence activist Lim Kean Chye passed away at his home late Wednesday evening at the age of 103, according to his family. Lim was a founding member of the Malayan Democratic Union, which fought for the independence of Malaya and Singapore from British colonial rule. A Cambridge-educated lawyer, Lim played a significant role in left-wing politics and was part of the All-Malaya Council of Joint Action (AMCJA), responsible for drafting the People’s Constitutional Proposals for Malaya in 1947 as the foundation for independence.

Lim Kean Chye was the son of Lim Cheng Ean, another Cambridge-trained lawyer and legislative councillor in the 1930s, and the grandson of Phuah Hin Leong. Lim’s daughter, Lim Miao Yiong, confirmed that her father passed away peacefully at his home. She stated that there would be no funeral, wake, or ceremony, as her father did not like fuss. Instead, a private cremation with close family members will be held.

Lim Miao Yiong returned to Penang ten days ago due to her father’s deteriorating health condition. Lim had a pacemaker installed a decade ago and had been frail in recent days. “I would say he died of old age, he was weakening already, which was why I came back ten days ago,” she said.

Lim Kean Chye is survived by his wife, daughters Miao Ling and Miao Yiong, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Lawyer Cecil Rajendra also confirmed Lim’s passing, stating that although he had contracted Covid-19, his death was due to multiple health conditions, as he was already weak.