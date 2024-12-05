‘Fast Eddie’ Davenport fights closure of 652 million baht London mansion amid controversy

Picture courtesy of lord_edward_davenport instagram

Notorious fraudster Edward “Fast Eddie” Davenport has returned to the UK from Thailand to contest a police order to shut down his £15 million (652 million baht) in Marylebone, London.

The 58 year old, known for hosting raucous sex parties at the lavish property, is challenging a closure notice issued by the Metropolitan Police under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The order restricts access to the premises except for its habitual residents.

Davenport denies responsibility, claiming he no longer lives at the mansion and is unaware of activities taking place in his absence.

The mansion, which has a controversial history, was the site of a 300-guest sex party called Passing Fancies in 2022. In 2019, it made headlines after Romanian bouncer, 33 year old Tudor Simionov, was fatally attacked outside the property during a violent altercation with gatecrashers at a high-profile New Year’s party.

Davenport appeared at the City of London Magistrates’ Court to contest the notice, which was signed by Inspector Anthony Beasley from the West End Safer Neighbours team. The police cited the necessity of the order to prevent further nuisance and disorder associated with the property.

Born to a Dublin restaurateur, Davenport’s early ventures included selling clothes at Portobello Market and organizing exclusive events for elite social circles. He gained infamy in the 1980s with his Gatecrasher Balls, notorious for their debauchery.

Over time, he expanded his ventures, dabbling in international deals and branding himself as Lord Fast Eddie.

Davenport’s criminal record includes a nine-month sentence in 1990 for VAT fraud and a nearly eight-year prison term in 2011 for orchestrating a 4.5 million pound (US$5.7 million) fraud targeting over 50 victims. Released early after serving three years, he cited health issues, including two kidney transplants, reported The Daily Mail.

Despite his past claims of living a lavish life in Monaco, Davenport now faces another legal battle over his controversial property and its storied history.