‘Fast Eddie’ Davenport fights closure of 652 million baht London mansion amid controversy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:03, 05 December 2024| Updated: 19:02, 05 December 2024
158 1 minute read
‘Fast Eddie’ Davenport fights closure of 652 million baht London mansion amid controversy
Picture courtesy of lord_edward_davenport instagram

Notorious fraudster Edward “Fast Eddie” Davenport has returned to the UK from Thailand to contest a police order to shut down his £15 million (652 million baht) in Marylebone, London.

The 58 year old, known for hosting raucous sex parties at the lavish property, is challenging a closure notice issued by the Metropolitan Police under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The order restricts access to the premises except for its habitual residents.

Advertisements

Davenport denies responsibility, claiming he no longer lives at the mansion and is unaware of activities taking place in his absence.

The mansion, which has a controversial history, was the site of a 300-guest sex party called Passing Fancies in 2022. In 2019, it made headlines after Romanian bouncer, 33 year old Tudor Simionov, was fatally attacked outside the property during a violent altercation with gatecrashers at a high-profile New Year’s party.

Related news

Davenport appeared at the City of London Magistrates’ Court to contest the notice, which was signed by Inspector Anthony Beasley from the West End Safer Neighbours team. The police cited the necessity of the order to prevent further nuisance and disorder associated with the property.

Born to a Dublin restaurateur, Davenport’s early ventures included selling clothes at Portobello Market and organizing exclusive events for elite social circles. He gained infamy in the 1980s with his Gatecrasher Balls, notorious for their debauchery.

Over time, he expanded his ventures, dabbling in international deals and branding himself as Lord Fast Eddie.

Advertisements

Davenport’s criminal record includes a nine-month sentence in 1990 for VAT fraud and a nearly eight-year prison term in 2011 for orchestrating a 4.5 million pound (US$5.7 million) fraud targeting over 50 victims. Released early after serving three years, he cited health issues, including two kidney transplants, reported The Daily Mail.

Despite his past claims of living a lavish life in Monaco, Davenport now faces another legal battle over his controversial property and its storied history.

'Fast Eddie' Davenport fights closure of 652 million baht London mansion amid controversy | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of lord_edward_davenport Instagram

Latest Thailand News
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown Crime News

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

8 hours ago
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang Crime News

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8% Business News

Thailand’s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8%

8 hours ago
Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase Business News

Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase

8 hours ago
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA Business News

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

9 hours ago
Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi Crime News

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

10 hours ago
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre Chiang Mai News

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

10 hours ago
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

10 hours ago
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya Crime News

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production Thailand News

Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production

12 hours ago
Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht Thailand News

Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht

12 hours ago
New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029 Bangkok News

New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029

12 hours ago
Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown

13 hours ago
Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses Crime News

Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses

13 hours ago
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy Bangkok News

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy

1 day ago
Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats Bangkok News

Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats

1 day ago
Pen gun blunder: Thai man&#8217;s bathroom mishap writes tragic end Crime News

Pen gun blunder: Thai man’s bathroom mishap writes tragic end

1 day ago
Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud Crime News

Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud

1 day ago
Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over Crime News

Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver

1 day ago
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic Phuket News

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

1 day ago
Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy Business News

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

1 day ago
Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins Phuket News

Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

1 day ago
Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl Crime News

Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl

1 day ago
Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies Aviation News

Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies

1 day ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

Published: 12:08, 05 December 2024
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

Published: 11:48, 05 December 2024
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

Published: 11:34, 05 December 2024
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

Published: 11:22, 05 December 2024