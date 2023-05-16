CIA seeks Russian whistleblowers with emotional Telegram video

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ramped up its efforts to encourage Russians to disclose their country’s secrets, releasing a poignant video on Telegram targeting individuals dissatisfied with President Vladimir Putin‘s regime.

The brief video portrays a Russian bureaucrat and a woman at home with a child, both seemingly discontent with their lives, and asks if this is what they had envisioned. The video implies that people can take steps to improve the situation by sharing information with the US intelligence agency while remaining patriotic Russians, reported Bangkok Post.

The video and accompanying text offer guidance on how to share information securely, using a Tor browser to access the dark web and encryption tools that the CIA claims will guarantee their safety.

The agency states…

“The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who can tell us this truth,”

“Your information may be more valuable than you think.”

The CIA expressed interest in reaching out to individuals from various fields, including intelligence, diplomacy, science, technology, politics, and economics. An agency official informed AFP that while they had previously attempted this approach on other social media platforms, they are now focusing on the encrypted Telegram app, as it is the primary means for Russians to exchange and acquire information and news on a wide range of topics, including politics and the war in Ukraine.

By providing a straightforward and secure method for leaking information via the dark web, the CIA hopes to persuade hesitant Russians to take the plunge.

“Our aim is to provide avenues that are as secure as possible for them to contact us,” the official explained, speaking anonymously.

The official emphasised that the United States is not attempting to incite a rebellion or regime change; rather, they hope that some Russians might view this as an opportunity to help their country progress.

The official confirmed that similar outreach efforts on other social media platforms, many of which are now blocked in Russia, did yield results. The CIA urged…

“Contact us. Perhaps the people around you don’t want the truth. We want it.“