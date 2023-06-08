World’s largest crocodile celebrates 120th birthday in Australia

Picture courtesy of greenislandresort

Australia‘s Marineland Crocodile Park celebrated the presumed 120th birthday of Cassius, the world’s largest captive crocodile. Cassius, measuring 5.48 meters in length, has been a resident of the park on Green Island in Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef since 1984, after being captured in the Northern Territory’s Finniss River for allegedly causing numerous cattle deaths.

Cassius, who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest crocodile in captivity, still exhibits high energy despite his age. Typically, older reptiles tend to become lethargic and less responsive to their surroundings. “He’s one of the liveliest crocodiles we have, and he’s very engaged with the park,” said park owner George Craig. Cassius’s skin bears many scars from fights he took part in during his younger years in the wild.

Graeme Webb, one of the scientists involved in capturing Cassius, recalled the size of the reptile at the time: “He was 16 feet, 10 inches with at least another 6 inches of tail missing and a bit of a snout missing.”

Cassius was transported over 3,000 kilometres from his capture site to Cairns before being brought to Green Island by ferry. Marineland Crocodile Park originally opened in 1971, with more than 30 crocodiles being transported from Daru, Papua New Guinea to the park on Green Island.

