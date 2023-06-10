Kazakhstan forest fires claim 14 lives, 60,000 hectares scorched

A total of 14 individuals have lost their lives in devastating forest fires that have swept through northeastern Kazakhstan, marking the highest death toll from such incidents in recent years. Over the weekend, the emergency situations ministry revealed that 316 people were evacuated, and the situation was now under control, ensuring the safety of homes in the affected area. However, high temperatures and shifting winds have complicated the response efforts.

The ministry’s statement confirmed the discovery of 14 bodies, while previously announcing that a search was underway for trapped forest rangers. The fires have engulfed 60,000 hectares (148,000 acres) of land. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Emergency Situations Minister Yury Ilyin on Saturday, following the tragic incident.

More than 1,000 individuals, primarily from the defence and emergency situations ministries, are actively participating in the firefighting efforts. Local authorities in the expansive ex-Soviet nation reported that lightning was the cause of the massive fires, which began on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to President Tokayev in light of the tragic events.