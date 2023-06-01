11 year old girl hospitalised after eating cannabis-laced cookies

Photo from Freepik

An 11-year-old Malaysian girl was hospitalised after consuming homemade cookies containing cannabis. Perak‘s Police Chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, reported that she was treated at Hospital Taiping in the state last week. The girl is the daughter of a 38 year old man who has been arrested and subsequently tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The father now faces charges under both the Child Act and the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The girl was initially taken to the Lawin health clinic after experiencing shortness of breath, dizziness, and nausea. A medical assistant at the clinic contacted the police, and the girl was later transferred to Hospital Gerik before being sent to Hospital Taiping, said Mohd Yusri in a statement on Tuesday.

The girl’s father was arrested on Tuesday after his urine test showed traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. He will be in custody until June 3 to assist with investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

“She was initially sent to the Lawin health clinic for treatment after suffering from shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea. A medical assistant there contacted us about the matter,” Mohd said.

“His urine test came back positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). He will be remanded until June 3 to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he added.

Follow us on :













In August last year, there was an incident in Thailand involving a child hospitalised after eating a cannabis brownie.

A Facebook post had claimed that a 3 year old child in South Thailand’s Pattani province was taken to a hospital after eating a weed brownie. The poster titled the post “Story of a Friend.” He claimed the girl’s teacher noticed that she was shivering and unable to walk when they fell asleep. When the girl woke up, she couldn’t speak. The girl reportedly recovered soon.