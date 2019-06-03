Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque

Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque

PHOTO: Nation Channel

A gunman walked into the Ban Arware Mosque and shot dead the village head in Narathiwat’s Ra Ngae district last night, in southern Thailand. Stray bullets also injured a man praying next to the man at the mosque.

Police report that 48 year old Pakruding Tohdeng, the village head of Ban Arwar in Tambon Mareubotok, was killed inside the mosque. He sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head and the other to the back. 43 year old Mayudee Arbu also sustained injuries to his right ankle and leg from stray bullets.

Witnesses say the gunman arrived at the mosque on a motorcycle with another man and entered without drawing attention before suddenly opening fire on the village head. He then quickly fled the mosque to the waiting motorcycle.

Police are trying to determine whether the shooting resulted from a personal conflict or was related to ongoing unrest in the deep South.

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.

Environment

30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao – VIDEO

June 3, 2019

30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao

PHOTO: DMCR VIDEO: Ban’s Diving Resort (Official Fan Page)

About 30 of false killer whales sighted off Koh Tao, Surat Thani over the weekend.

The Department of Marine and Coast Resources reported that they were notified from Ban’s Diving tours operator on Koh Tao that that they were on a speedboat with tourists just off the coast of Koh Tao.

About 30 false killer whales were sighted frolicking near the boat. The boat operators say the tourists were very happy.

South

Songkhla bus crashes, seven injured

June 1, 2019

Songkhla bus crashes, seven injured

PHOTO: Siam Rath News

Seven passengers have been injured after a Phuket to Hat Yai bus skidded into a ditch and crashed on its side in Songkhla’s Rattaphum district early today. The accident happened on the Hat Yai-bound Asia highway Tambon Khuan Tai at 3am this morning.

The bus was laying on its side with around 20 passengers trapped inside. Seven passengers have suffered head wounds and were taken to the Rattaphum Hospital. They were discharged after treatment and continued their journey on another bus.

The 30 year old bus driver, Pittaya Sudsawat, told police that he was driving from Phuket. He said a pickup truck overtook his bus and cut in front of him and the bus went into a ditch and flipped on its side when he tried to avoid the truck.

SOURCE: The Nation

Phuket

Suspect who killed ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint

May 29, 2019

Suspect who killed ex-wife's new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint

A suspect who killed his ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung last Sunday has now been arrested at the Phuket checkpoint at the top of the island.

32 year old Ms Rattana Nookong, Kringkrai Kotchapan’s ex-wife, sustained injuries from Kringkrai’s gun shots. Kriengkrai  also shot and killed 40 years old Mr Sarawut Srinoon, Ms Rattana’s new husband in Phattalung on May 26. An arrest warrant was issued for Kriengkrai for the murder.

Yesterday afternoon, at the Phuket Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, police stopped a pickup truck and discovered that Kringkrai was the driver. Police also found two unlicensed guns.

Kriengkrai was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station to face charges following the arrest. He will also face charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms.

Suspect who killed ex-wife's new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint

