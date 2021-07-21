Connect with us

Singapore

Teenager arrested after student allegedly killed with an axe at Singapore school

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/River Valley High School, Singapore (Official)

High school students in Singapore have been left reeling after the murder of a 13 year old boy on campus. A 16 year student is in custody, charged with murder, after the horrifying event at River Valley High School. Coconuts reports that the unnamed student, who appeared in court via video link, has been sent for a psychiatric assessment.

Singapore’s Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has described the incident, which occurred around 11am on Monday, as “tragic”. The 13 year old victim was discovered in a toilet on the fourth floor of the school. He had multiple injuries and was not moving. It’s understood a number of students have posted on social media about seeing a fellow student at a water cooler, rinsing blood from an axe. One student described seeing, “a guy holding a big axe outside our classroom.”

According to the Coconuts report, neither the victim nor the alleged murderer knew each other. It’s understood the accused had previously been admitted to the Institute of Mental Health after trying to commit suicide. He is due back in court on August 10 and, if found guilty, could face life in prison. Police have seized the axe they believe was used in the murder and say a full investigation is being carried out.

“The police will conduct a thorough investigation and the full facts will be established in court. Pending the court proceedings, the police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from speculating on the case out of respect for the family of the deceased.”

SOURCE: Coconuts

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Singapore30 seconds ago

Teenager arrested after student allegedly killed with an axe at Singapore school
Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 mins ago

Private sector says lockdowns won’t work without vaccines, mass testing
Coronavirus (Covid-19)49 mins ago

39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism1 hour ago

Phang Nga and Krabi hope to re-open to foreign tourists under “Andaman Sandbox”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Opposition MP slams government over AstraZeneca procurement failure
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of14 hours ago

The Best Kid-Friendly Hotels in Pattaya
Best of17 hours ago

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand17 hours ago

FDA says don’t buy South Korean Covid home test kits
Best of18 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20
Best of18 hours ago

Phuket’s Must-Try Restaurants
Phuket18 hours ago

Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Best of19 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Local Seafood Restaurants
Phuket19 hours ago

All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending