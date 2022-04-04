Singapore
Singapore won’t restore pandemic-era restrictions if Covid cases rise
If Covid-19 infections rise in Singapore, the city-state will not increase or strengthen current pandemic combatting measures, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told The Straits Times. After two years of battling the spread of the virus, Singapore is on the alert for a possible rebound in infections, having lifted most of its most pandemic-era restrictions beginning April 1.
Axed policies include the national mask mandate, which required people to wear a mask in public areas, as well as dining and travel restrictions. Singapore is the first nation in Southeast Asia to adopt a living-with-covid strategy, with neighbouring nations expected to follow suit later this year.
According to minister of health, current policies on the movement of unvaccinated Singaporeans, as well as entry restrictions, will not be reconsidered until the nation’s healthcare condition is considered “completely stable.”
With the relaxation of travel regulations for international travellers, more people will be able to enter Singapore — provided they are fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Meanwhile, labor rates in the construction sector are projected to reach “previous levels” by the middle of the year. An increased workforce is projected help reduce inflation prices caused by the pandemic.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
